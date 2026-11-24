Aaron Rodgers has potentially played the final snap of his legendary 22-year NFL career.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are benching the iconic quarterback for Friday's game against the Denver Broncos, the team announced late Tuesday night. Rodgers will also be inactive for Friday's game.

Mason Rudolph will start at quarterback, the team added in its shocking announcement.

Rodgers, who'll turn 43 in December, has helped the Steelers get out to a 6-4 start, but his play has waned in recent weeks. He notably struggled in the team's 19-16 upset loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, completing 30 of 44 passes for 227 yards, a touchdown and zero interceptions.

While Rodgers didn't turn the ball over in the loss to the Eagles, his performance led to calls for his benching.

"He doesn’t have the arm to throw downfield consistently, so every pass is a screen or about five yards long (his 0.5 air yards per attempt in the first half was the lowest recorded in 20 years)," FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano recently wrote.

"Rodgers is terrified of throwing downfield," FOX Sports' Henry McKenna added in his Sound Smart column.

Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy seemingly listened and agreed to the calls for Rodgers' benching. The decision was McCarthy's choice, opting to sideline Rodgers after two straight losses, The Ringer reported.

McCarthy and Rodgers have had a long-standing relationship. The two were together for 13 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, where McCarthy was Rodgers' head coach as the quarterback ascended into becoming one of the greatest passers in NFL history. McCarthy and Rodgers won a Super Bowl together, and the 10-time Pro Bowler won MVP twice with McCarthy as his head coach.

Rodgers' other two MVP seasons came in 2020 and 2021, helping the Packers get on the doorstep of another Super Bowl title. But he fell short in that quest, with the team opting to move on from him at the end of the 2022 season.

That led to Rodgers' underwhelming two-year stint with the New York Jets. Rodgers tore his Achilles in his first start with Gang Green in 2023, quickly ending a tenure that many thought would bring success. He was New York's starting quarterback when he returned in 2024, but the Jets went 5-12 that year.

Rodgers announced prior to the start of the season that he would be retiring at the end of the 2026 campaign. He re-joined the Steelers in the offseason after leading them to a division title in his first year in Pittsburgh. He threw for 3,332 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions last year.

This season, Rodgers has completed 60.9% of his passes for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. While those numbers might look decent on the surface, his 86.6 passer rating would be the lowest passer rating he's had in a season when he made multiple starts.