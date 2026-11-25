Aaron Rodgers' career in Pittsburgh has come to an unexpected close.

The Steelers have officially released Rodgers, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon. Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, was originally ruled inactive after the Steelers announced on Tuesday that they would be starting backup Mason Rudolph against the Broncos on Friday. Less than 24 hours later, Pittsburgh has released him.

Rodgers' plan was to retire following this season, but the news of him being ruled inactive prompted a wave of public frustration regarding head coach Mike McCarthy.

On ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show," frequent guest Rodgers joined to explain his feelings towards McCarthy and his recent instances of falling asleep in team meetings, as well as other position groups getting frustrated.

"I told him last night, ‘Mike, we can’t have an honest conversation. You snored in the meeting twice. In a quarterback meeting. That’s unacceptable. And you’re telling me you’ve never slept at a facility before? I have 100 witnesses and collaborating people who would support what I’m saying,'" Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show.

This season, Rodgers started 10 games and threw for 2,241 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. On Wednesday's "The Herd", FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd tore into Rodgers for a string of terrible decisions that led to this moment.

"In my opinion, the best thing that's ever happened to Aaron in his football career, thank God he didn't have to make the choice, he got drafted by the Green Bay Packers, a great organization, because he fell in the draft. The people who age better and more gracefully do so because they make better decisions."