Christmas came early (insert cringe here).

With the Pittsburgh Steelers announcing on Tuesday night that they've benched quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the team turns to Mason Rudolph, who will be under center for Pittsburgh's Friday afternoon home matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Here are four things to know about the 31-year-old Rudolph:

Rudolph Was A Big 12 Star

Mason Rudolph started three seasons at Oklahoma State. (Photo by David Stacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Before joining the NFL in 2018, Rudolph was a star for the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Rudolph spent four seasons with the Cowboys (2014-17), serving as the team's starting quarterback over the last three years. Oklahoma State went 10-3 in each of those three seasons, with Rudolph averaging 4,255 passing yards, 28.7 passing touchdowns, 7.3 interceptions and a 160.0 passer rating per year, while completing 63.6% of his passes.

In his 2017 senior season, Rudolph threw for a nation-high 4,904 yards and finished seventh in the 2017 Heisman Trophy voting. Moreover, Rudolph is first in Oklahoma State history with 13,618 passing yards and 92 passing touchdowns.

This Is Rudolph's 2nd Steelers Stint

Pittsburgh selected Rudolph with the No. 76 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, with him serving as the team's primary backup quarterback from 2018-23, making a combined 13 starts, including eight in 2019.

Over those 13 starts and 21 appearances altogether, Rudolph totaled 3,085 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions and an 86.9 passer rating, while completing 63.5% of his passes. Pittsburgh went 8-4-1 across those 13 starts.

Following a 2024 free-agent departure, Rudolph returned to Pittsburgh in 2025, with him since serving as the team's backup to Rodgers. Rudolph made one start last season.

Rudolph Was In Historic Brawl

As for the aforementioned 2019 campaign, which saw Rudolph make eight starts, there was one game (Nov. 14) that was among the wildest in the bitter history between the Steelers and Cleveland Browns — which is saying something.

After being taken down for a sack by Browns superstar defensive end Myles Garrett in the fourth quarter of a prime-time game, Rudolph attempted to remove Garrett's helmet from his head. After the two players got to their feet and began to separate, Garrett instead got hold of Rudolph's helmet and hit him over the head with it. Chaos ensued with multiple fights breaking out.

Garrett was suspended for the final six games of the 2019 NFL season; Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey was suspended two games; Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was suspended one game; Rudolph was fined $50,000, with 29 other players being fined $3,507 for entering the "fighting area."

What was said by Rudolph and Garrett during this fight remains a gray area.

Rudolph Started For Titans

Mason Rudolph has made 19 NFL starts. (Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The one season Rudolph didn't spend with the Steelers was when he played the 2024 campaign with the Tennessee Titans.

In said season, which saw Will Levis open as the Titans' starting quarterback, Rudolph made five starts and nine appearances altogether. He finished the season with 1,530 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns, nine interceptions and an 80.1 passer rating, while completing 64.0% of his passes.

As for the present, Rudolph has appeared in four games for the Steelers this season.