Aaron Rodgers didn’t just close the door on his career in Pittsburgh. He burned the house down on his way out, unloading on the Steelers and head coach Mike McCarthy in an unfiltered interview on the "Pat McAfee Show."

Rodgers accused McCarthy of sleeping through meetings, missing walkthroughs and slipping up during games. He even revealed that McCarthy broke the team's halftime huddle against the Philadelphia Eagles by saying, "1-2-3, Packers."

Following the interview, Steelers players were surprisingly available to the media, though they wouldn’t dive too deep into Rodgers' comments. Veteran tight end Pat Freiermuth kept his focus squarely on Friday’s matchup against the Denver Broncos.

"Anything I say about the situation is going to be tough," Freiermuth said. "I’m here and we’re just focused on trying to get a win against Denver. Obviously, he said what he said, but I’m focused on the locker room and this team."

When asked specifically about Rodgers’ comments, Freiermuth kept the same tone. He said he spoke with Rodgers on Tuesday night but that he simply called to check in on him following his benching.

"Like I said, I’m just going to focus on answering questions about the Broncos and the game on Friday," Freiermuth said. "I’ve really got nothing to add and was just checking in on a close friend. That’s all I have to say about that."

Rodgers said in the McAfee interview that he found out about his benching on that call from Freiermuth. McCarthy later said the team had tried to reach Rodgers and were in touch with his agent.

Like Freiermuth, rookie quarterback Drew Allar declined to weigh in on Rodgers' allegations, saying only that he wishes him the best now that his time with the team has come to an end.

"It’s kind of sad to see because I have a lot of respect for Aaron," Allar said. "I’ve learned a lot from him since he’s been here. Again, I’m just going to leave it at that and wish Aaron the best."

Less than a half hour after Rodgers’ interview ended, the Steelers released him, sending him immediately to waivers. It’s unclear where Rodgers could end up, but with him gone, the Steelers will roll with backup Mason Rudolph against the Broncos on Friday afternoon.