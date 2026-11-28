That was a beatdown.

The Ohio State Buckeyes made it two in a row against the Michigan Wolverines, getting an overwhelming, 45-0 win at home at Ohio Stadium on Saturday afternoon, and head coach Ryan Day dropped a hard line after the blowout win.

"This is why we're here. We're here to win this game, not just for the program, not just for the university, but for the state of Ohio. And for the next year, we get to walk through the airports, we get to work around the country, and we can say OH – IO [crowd screaming], OH – IO [crowd screaming] and know that we beat the s--- out of the team up North," Day told FOX Sports' Jenny Taft in a postgame interview.

Ohio State, which led 21-0 at halftime, scored on each of its four second-half possessions, including a 30-yard touchdown pass from Luke Fahey to superstar wide receiver Jeremiah Smith on a fourth-and-13 with 1:45 remaining in the game.

Smith finished the day with eight receptions for 90 yards and three touchdowns, which were all game highs. And, like his head coach, Smith had plenty to say after the win.

"I'm very emotional right now," Smith told Taft in a postgame interview. "It was a hard three years, but we had one obligation today, and that was to beat the team up North. And I kept my word when I said I wasn't losing to the team up North for the last two years that I'd be here, and I kept my word, and I love Buckeye Nation forever. …

"The fans, since Day 1, always showed love for me, my family and everything. I can't thank them enough. I love them to death."

Smith, who became the Buckeyes' all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving scores this season, finished the 2026 regular season with 94 receptions for 1,572 yards and 20 touchdowns, which all lead the Big Ten.

In all, Ohio State out-gained Michigan in total yards, 484-150, while holding Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood to just 86 passing yards and Michigan to 2.4 yards per carry altogether. Meanwhile, Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson rushed for 170 yards and three scores on 7.1 yards per carry; Jackson added three receptions for 69 yards.

Ohio State, which entered Week 13 as the No. 21-ranked team in the nation, is 8-4 overall and 6-3 in Big Ten play. Michigan is 6-6 overall and 3-6 in Big Ten play.

Since becoming Ohio State's full-time head coach for the 2019 season, Day sports a 3-4 record against Michigan.