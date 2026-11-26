College football Week 13 marks the last slate of games before conference championship weekend.

Can UCLA get back into the win column after being upset by Michigan? Will Ohio State-Michigan be another thriller, despite the fact there are no College Football Playoff implications?

Here are the best games to watch this weekend, with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

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Spread: Iowa -3.5

Moneyline: Iowa -198, Nebraska +164

O/U: 40.5

What To Know: Iowa is fighting for its College Football Playoff life as it sits just outside the bubble. The Hawkeyes are one of the best teams in college football against the spread (ATS) with an 8-3 record in that spot. Straight up (SU), they're 9-2. Nebraska is also 8-3 ATS, but the Cornhuskers are 7-4 SU. "This season, the Hawkeyes seem to be a little bit better offensively and are getting a Nebraska team which could still be basking in the afterglow of the Ohio State victory," college football expert Paul Stone told FOX Sports betting analyst Patrick Everson. "I think Iowa wins this one by double digits."

Spread: Texas -11.5

Moneyline: Texas -455, Texas A&M +350

O/U: 41.5

What To Know: Can the Longhorns win their third straight matchup against the Aggies since the two squads renewed their rivalry? Based on the odds, Burnt Orange should win handily. And bettors eyeing the double-digit spread might want to note that Texas A&M is a dismal 4-7 ATS this season. Texas comes into this matchup on a five-game winning streak that includes victories over top-ranked teams like Ole Miss, Missouri and LSU. A&M comes into this contest on a four-game losing streak, including losses to Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee and Oklahoma.

Spread: Ohio State -10

Moneyline: Ohio State -425, Michigan +330

O/U: 37.5

What To Know: The battle between these two Big Ten teams doesn't have any CFP implications, but Patrick Everson explained that sportsbooks are still seeing a lot of action on The Game. In 2025, Michigan lost 27-9; in 2024, Ohio State lost 13-10. A highlight for the Buckeyes is that they have as their star receiver, Jeremiah Smith, who's the clear Heisman favorite. Which team will come out on top after trading blows for the last two seasons? "I'll take the Buckeyes," FOX Sports college football writer Ben Portnoy said. "Michigan showed flashes against UCLA last week, but this is still a bad football team and a messy administrative situation is hanging over the program right now."

Spread: USC -6

Moneyline: USC -218, UCLA +180

O/U: 46.5

What To Know: Like several other Big Ten teams, UCLA has had the misfortune of having injuries at the quarterback position. Now the Bruins put their No. 9 ranking to the test against cross-town rival USC, which is +450 to make it. UCLA is +175 to make the field. With a win, UCLA will be one step closer to getting into the Big Ten title game.

Spread: Oregon -13.5

Moneyline: Oregon -625, Washington +455

O/U: 50.5

What To Know: Head coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks found their hot hand in the latter part of the season. They come into this weekend riding a four-game winning streak, including wins over ranked Northwestern and Ohio State. But Washington has also found its rhythm lately. The Huskies have won four of their last five, including an upset victory over Indiana. Against the spread this season, Oregon is 6-5; Washington is 5-6.