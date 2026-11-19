Kyle Whittingham’s first season at Michigan has been a struggle, and he’s faced mounting criticism as the Wolverines head into The Game at 6-5.

Michigan still lacks a permanent athletics director after Trev Alberts’ hire fell through following a background check, leaving outgoing AD Warde Manuel and incoming president C. Cybele Raver, who starts Dec. 1, to navigate the transition.

Moving on from Whittingham would also be costly. He’s in the first year of a five-year, $41 million deal with a reported buyout of roughly $24.75 million. Meanwhile, Utah, the program he left last year, is 11-0 and ranked No. 2 in the country while the Wolverines have struggled mightily.

Here’s where the odds of Michigan firing Kyle Whittingham stand on Kalshi as of Nov. 27.

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Kyle Whittingham Odds to Be Out at Michigan

Kyle Whittingham: +133 (43% implied chance, per Kalshi)

Odds reflect Kalshi’s displayed probabilities, converted to American odds.

Will head coach Kyle Whittingham be fired by Michigan after just one season? (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images).

Will Whittingham Be Gone?: Kalshi gives Kyle Whittingham a 43% chance of being out at Michigan by February. The market still favors him staying, but those odds suggest there’s a real chance he’ll be a one-and-done in Ann Arbor.

Can The Game Change Everything?: Michigan is 3-5 in Big Ten play and averaging just 18.3 points per game. The Wolverines have scored 21 points or fewer in eight of their 11 games, and Whittingham fired offensive coordinator Jason Beck after a 15-6 home loss to rival Michigan State.

Those offensive struggles have put Whittingham’s job security under scrutiny as Michigan works through its athletics department turnover.

But could a win over Ohio State change how Michigan fans remember Kyle Whittingham’s first season? Beating the Buckeyes in his first edition of The Game would give the Wolverines a signature win to close a difficult regular season. Is he coaching for his job on Saturday?