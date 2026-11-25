The final week of the college football regular season is upon us, and several head coaches are on the hot seat.

This weekend’s rivalry games carry plenty of playoff and conference title implications, but for some programs, the biggest decisions could come after the final snap.

Kalshi has a market on which college football head coaches will be out of their current programs before February. That includes coaches to be fired, resign, or leave before Feb 1, 2027.

Let’s check out Kalshi’s odds as of Nov. 27 for which college football head coaches are most likely out.

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College Football Coaches Out Before February Odds

Deion Sanders (Colorado): -1567

Luke Fickell (Wisconsin): -233

Kyle Whittingham (Michigan): +133

Lincoln Riley (USC): +138

Dan Lanning (Oregon): +156

Bill Belichick (North Carolina): +156

Mike Elko (Texas A&M): +156

Brent Venables (Oklahoma): +317

Dabo Swinney (Clemson): +355

Ryan Day (Ohio State): +1567

Odds reflect Kalshi’s displayed probabilities, converted to American odds.

Colorado’s Deion Sanders has the shortest odds of any college football head coach to be out at his school (Photo by Kevin Abele/Getty Images).

The Favorites: Colorado’s Deion Sanders (-1567) and Wisconsin’s Luke Fickell (-233) are the top two names on the board. Sanders brought Colorado back into the national spotlight and led the Buffaloes to a 9-4 breakout season in 2024. But Colorado has since posted back-to-back losing seasons, and Sanders has dealt with health issues of his own. He is 20-28 overall, 11-24 in conference play and 3-10 against AP-ranked opponents at Boulder. Kalshi gives him by far the shortest odds on the board.

Fickell is 24-25 at Wisconsin, including a 15-20 mark in Big Ten play and a 3-13 record against AP-ranked opponents. It looked as though the Badgers had turned a corner after a big win over USC earlier this season, but they followed it with a blowout loss to Iowa and a loss to a 4-7 Maryland team starting its backup quarterback. Injuries at quarterback have been a recurring issue throughout Fickell’s tenure. Is Wisconsin ready to move on?

Ryan Day is a longshot to be gone from Ohio State (Photo by Scott Winters/Getty Images).

Surprise Names: Oregon’s Dan Lanning is a huge surprise at fifth on the board at +156. He is 56-11 with the Ducks, including a 38-6 record in conference play and a 17-9 mark against AP-ranked opponents. Oregon went 26-3 across the 2024 and 2025 seasons, including 17-1 in Big Ten play. After opening this season 4-3, the Ducks have won four straight and remain in contention for a spot in the Big Ten title game and the College Football Playoff. How does this line make sense?

Ohio State’s Ryan Day is now a long shot at +1567, up from +213 just a few days ago. The Buckeyes have lost four games in a season for the first time since 2011, but would Ohio State make a change less than two years after Day led the program to a national championship? It would certainly be a longshot.

Could head coach Kyle Whittingham be fired just after one year at Michigan? (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images).

Whittingham Gone?: Michigan’s Kyle Whittingham is just over even money (+133) to be out before February. The Wolverines improved to 6-5 after beating No. 4 UCLA last week, but was that win enough to secure his future? To make matters more complicated, Michigan’s athletic director search is also back open after the school fired Trev Alberts just one week after hiring him, leaving the school on the hook for $17 million. With that search unresolved, Kalshi gives Kyle Whittingham just above a 50% chance of being out as Michigan’s head coach.