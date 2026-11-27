I hope you all enjoyed Thanksgiving. Who doesn’t love a holiday filled with family, friends, football, tryptophan, stuffing, gravy, alcohol and naps?

Simply the best.

And how about those Chicago Bears?

Only two teams — the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills — have shorter odds around Las Vegas to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in February.

We know you’re here for informed wagers and I assure you I vet everything through multiple handicappers, oddsmakers and betting buddies who know what they’re doing. Those that do well in this racket know the "how, what and why" and that’s always my goal.

Also, this will never be the place for a million picks or five-team parlays. These will always be the wagers I love the most and ones that I’m betting with my own money.

Let’s go to work.

(2026 Record: 25-25-2, -2.5 units)

Wise guys generally love the SEC team catching points at home against the ACC team. That’s always a nice recipe for success. Former Las Vegas bookmaker Ed Salmons told me this line would’ve been around Kentucky -5.5 if it had been played three weeks ago. The Wildcats have lost three straight, but Tennessee, Florida and Mizzou are no slouches. Take the points.

Sammy P's Pick: Kentucky +3

I bet against Wake Forest for the first time last week and it was not fun. The Deacs jumped ahead 28-0 in the second quarter and you knew it was over. That said, after eight straight covers, Wake’s power rating is sky-high right now. Oddsmakers keep cranking its rating up, and it keeps delivering, but I think Duke can do enough offensively to hang inside a very bloated spread.

Sammy P's Pick: Duke +14.5

It’s so strange to see the Buckeyes and Wolverines with four losses apiece heading into The Game. We haven’t seen that since 1966. Neither team is anything special, but I don’t respect Michigan’s offense at all. It truly has to strike first and sit on the lead to keep it close. Ohio State has been playing much better with Luke Fahey and I expect Jeremiah Smith to have a huge day.

Sammy P's Pick: Ohio State -10.5

Any time you get a chance to bet against a 1-10 Charlotte team, you fire the cannons. Seriously, what is there to play for? The 49ers scratched and clawed in early November, then waved the white flag in last week’s 42-14 loss at Tulsa. Effort certainly won’t be an issue for a military academy like Navy, plus the Midshipmen are still playing for the chance to make a bowl game.

Sammy P's Pick: Navy -16.5

That "elite" Vikings defense certainly got a wakeup call against the Niners in Mexico, huh? In all seriousness, though, teams can run against Minnesota. Sure, Brock Purdy passed all over ‘em, but Buffalo and Detroit showed the blueprint on the ground. The Bills rushed for 134 yards and the Lions racked up 230. That bodes well for a Falcons’ attack led by Bijan Robinson.