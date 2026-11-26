Your FOX Sports daily betting guide is here for Nov. 27.

Let's take a look at the biggest games of the day, with key information ahead of each contest, just in case you're looking to throw down a few dollars (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook).

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League: NFL

Spread: Broncos -4.5

Moneyline: Broncos -237, Steelers +194

O/U: 37.5

What To Know: The Broncos (8-2) have won six straight and are 7-0 ATS as favorites this season. Bo Nix has thrown for 1,955 yards with 12 TDs and five INTs. The Steelers (6-4) have lost two straight and are in turmoil at QB. Aaron Rodgers was benched for Mason Rudolph, who has thrown just four passes this season, and Rodgers then criticized Mike McCarthy publicly and is no longer with the team. Pittsburgh is still 4-0 ATS at home and has won the last three meetings. The total of 37 is the lowest on the week's slate, and 75% of bets are on the Under.

How To Bet: Steelers +4.5, because it is cold, the Broncos love a close victory, and this Pittsburgh team will rally behind Rudolph, even if it doesn't equal a win.

League: CFB

Spread: Iowa -3.5

Moneyline: Iowa -198, Nebraska +164

O/U: 40.5

What To Know: Iowa (9-2) has won four straight and needs a win to stay in the Big Ten title and CFP race. The Hawkeyes lead the nation in scoring defense (12.2 points per game) and rushing defense (78.5 yards per game), and their offensive line has allowed a Big Ten-low 10 sacks. Nebraska (7-4) is coming off a 31-28 upset of then-No. 14 Ohio State, its first win over a ranked team since 2016, behind three TD passes from Anthony Colandrea. Iowa won last year's meeting 40-16, but Nebraska leads the all-time series 30-23-3. The line has dropped from Iowa -5.5 to -3.5.

How To Bet: Nebraska +3.5, because the Cornhuskers have to be feeling some momentum after being Ohio State last week, right?

League: CFB

Spread: Texas -11.5

Moneyline: Texas -455, Texas A&M +350

O/U: 41.5

What To Know: A Texas win clinches a spot in the SEC Championship Game. The Longhorns (9-2) have won five straight, capped by a 45-3 rout of Arkansas in which Arch Manning went 21-of-25 with three TDs. EDGE Colin Simmons (10.5 sacks) is questionable with an ankle injury. Texas A&M (4-7) has lost four of its last five and scored just 23 points over its last three games. QB Marcel Reed has eight TDs and nine INTs this season. The Aggies are 4-7 ATS with the Under 8-3, and they average only four first-quarter points per game.

How To Bet: Texas -11.5, because that defense is humming, allowing just 11.8 points per game over the last four, meaning the Longhorns might only need about 21-24 points in this one.

League: NBA

Spread: Spurs -6.5

Moneyline: Spurs -237, Lakers +196

O/U: 226.5

What To Know: The West's two best teams meet in the final game of NBA Cup group play. The Lakers (15-3) have won nine of their last 10, and Luka Dončić leads the league at 36.6 points per game, but Austin Reaves (heel) is questionable after missing five straight games. The Spurs (15-4) lost 116-111 at Portland on Wednesday despite 44 points and 16 rebounds from Victor Wembanyama, who is cleared after recent back tightness. De'Aaron Fox (shin) and Dylan Harper (hip) are both questionable. The Lakers force a league-high 18.8 turnovers per game, while Dončić leads the NBA in turnovers at 5.1 per game.

How To Bet: Wemby 14+ rebounds (+129), because he's had 16 or more in three of his last four outings, and he will want to make an MVP statement against Dončić tonight via a win and a monster double-double.

League: NBA

Spread: Knicks -4.5

Moneyline: Knicks -180, Heat +151

O/U: 222.5

What To Know: The Knicks (12-6) have won six straight, including a 121-102 win over Cleveland on Wednesday. The Heat (10-7) saw their seven-game winning streak end with a 111-104 loss to Philadelphia, though Giannis Antetokounmpo (probable, groin) had 32 points and 14 rebounds in his return. Miami can still win NBA Cup East Group B if it beats New York and Philadelphia loses at Indiana.

How To Bet: Heat +4.5, because there is a lot riding on this one in terms of the NBA Cup, and Miami was winning by an average of 11.3 points during its recent seven-game win streak.

League: NBA

Spread: Celtics -8.5

Moneyline: Celtics -359, Hawks +286

O/U: 222.5

What To Know: The Celtics (12-6) are 3-0 in NBA Cup group play and 6-1 at home, and they allow a league-low 102.9 points per game. The Under has hit in 12 of their 18 games. The Hawks (11-6) have won four straight but are missing CJ McCollum (calf).

How To Bet: Hawks +8.5, because five of Boston's last seven games have been decided by 10 points or fewer, and it has lost four of five.

League: Men's CBK

Spread: Texas -7.5

Moneyline: Texas -345, St. Mary's +275

O/U: 160.5

What To Know: Texas (7-0) reached the Rady Children's Invitational final by handing Georgetown its first loss, 92-83, behind 26 points from Isaiah Johnson. The Longhorns outrebounded Georgetown 45-24 but committed a season-high 19 turnovers. Saint Mary's (7-1) routed No. 6 UCLA 85-70, shooting 57.4% from the field and 53.6% from 3, and Jeremy Dent-Smith scored 21 with five 3s.

How To Bet: St. Mary's +7.5, because this Gaels team is sneaky good, with only one loss on the season, five double-digit scorers and a scoring average of 92.8 points per game.