Thanksgiving is the first sign that we're about to hit the stretch run of the NFL season. For some teams, that's gearing up for the playoffs and jockeying for a better seed. For others, it begins a sad, slow march to the inevitable end of a lost season.

Regardless, every team should take a moment and realize that they all at least have something to be thankful for this year. Of course, you have to look harder for some than others for that reason to be optimistic, but I’m happy to do the work this year.

Click on a team below to navigate this post. AFC NFC

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What a gift Josh Allen has been for a franchise that spent too many years lost in the NFL’s desert after its Glory Days of the early 1990s.

It’s almost hard to believe that he wasn’t considered a slam-dunk pick when he came out of Wyoming in 2018. Allen was considered a raw project with a big body and big arm back then, but with a lack of accuracy that was concerning. What he is now is a perennial MVP who finds a way to win and lead a team, no matter how often they fail to surround him with the kind of WRs every quarterback needs.

I get that he hasn’t dragged the Bills to the Super Bowl yet. For the eighth straight season, though, they are a serious contender. Allen is the biggest reason for that.

Josh Allen 2,527 Pass YDS · 14 Pass TDs · 290 Rush YDS ▾ Josh Allen #17 · QB · Bills 2,527 Pass YDS 14 Pass TDs 290 Rush YDS 11 Rush TDs 2026 Season Full stats →

Miami Dolphins: The Kids, Who Are Alright ↑ All teams

Dolphins RB Ollie Gordon. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The Dolphins drafted 13 players in April. Most of them have played this year. Some of them have played a lot. And a surprising number of young players out of the last two drafts have played really well.

Players like WR Caleb Douglas, RB Ollie Gordon, OT Kadyn Proctor, CB Chris Johnson, LB Jacob Rodriguez and S Michael Taafe have given the Dolphins more than expected. The defensive players, in particular, have really thrived in coach Jeff Hafley’s scheme.

The Dolphins still need a lot of help. They really need a QB, and they’re probably two-to-three years away from really competing for the playoffs. Considering they were starting from scratch this offseason, though, they’ve got a decent-looking foundation built.

New England Patriots: The Presence Of Drake Maye ↑ All teams

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Ignore the Patriots QB’s terrible start to the season, and don’t think too much about the ankle injury that may have brought it to a premature end. Drake Maye is still a franchise quarterback and one of the best young QBs in the game.

No, Maye hasn’t been great this year. But really, given the big step-up in strength of schedule, that was kind of predictable. He’s still got all the talent he had last year when he nearly won the NFL MVP and carried New England to the Super Bowl.

New England has to get him some better receivers this offseason since the A.J. Brown trade has been a bust, and the Pats still need more offensive line help.

You don't have to worry about Maye, though. He’s the real deal, so the Patriots are going to be set under center for the next 10 years.

Drake Maye 2,330 Pass YDS · 18 Pass TDs · 11 INTs ▾ Drake Maye #10 · QB · Patriots 2,330 Pass YDS 18 Pass TDs 11 INTs 3 Rush TDs 2026 Season Full stats →

New York Jets: The NFL Draft ↑ All teams

Jets edge rusher David Bailey. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

It really is their Super Bowl every year.

The Jets don’t win the draft often, but it sure looks like general manager Darren Mougey did well with his three first-round picks last year. Edge David Bailey is the likely Defensive Rookie of the Year, and WR Omar Cooper and TE Kenyon Sadiq have shown great flashes when healthy.

Even better, thanks to some excellent trades, New York is sitting on three first-round picks in the 2027 draft — its own (currently the fifth overall pick) and ones that belonged to the Colts (fourth overall) and Cowboys (15th). Six first-round picks in two years is hard to screw up, even for the Jets.

Of course, they have to use one in 2027 on the right quarterback — something they have consistently failed to do over the last half century or so.

(Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

This is likely to be Derrick Henry’s worst season in a while, but he’s still on pace for 1,225 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. And he’s doing that on a team that has a struggling offensive line, offers no help on defense, and has played most of the season without star QB Lamar Jackson.

Also, at age 32, Henry is on track to play a full season for the fourth straight year, and he’s signed for about $13.9 million for 2027, too. The guy is a physical marvel and a wonder and the people in Baltimore should cherish every moment.

At some point, like all running backs, King Henry is going to fall off the cliff. But it sure doesn’t look like it’s going to happen any time soon.

Derrick Henry 198 Carries · 793 Rush Yds · 12 Total TDs ▾ Derrick Henry #22 · RB · Ravens 198 Carries 793 Rush Yds 12 Total TDs 2026 Season Full stats →

(Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Don’t just be thankful for him. Savor every moment and every pass he throws. Joe Burrow is a quarterback who would have been one of the best in any generation.

If Burrow were on a better-built team, with a better coach, and if he had better luck with his health, he’d have a chance to be in the Manning-Brady pantheon. He’s that talented.

Few have ever thrown the deep pass better and more accurately. He can be dazzling with his decisions and where he places the ball. If this team, this year, had even a mediocre running game, they’d be undefeated.

Despite all the Bengals' flaws, no team will want to face Burrow in the playoffs anyway. All by himself, he’s likely to drag Cincinnati at least to the AFC Championship Game.

Joe Burrow 3,095 Pass YDS · 29 Pass TDs · 6 INTs ▾ Joe Burrow #9 · QB · Bengals 3,095 Pass YDS 29 Pass TDs 6 INTs 3 Rush TDs 2026 Season Full stats →

Cleveland Browns: Nobody Hired Todd Monken Before Them ↑ All teams

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It sure looks foolish that the 60-year-old Todd Monken, one of the NFL’s most well-regarded offensive coaches, was overlooked for the big chair all these years. But their loss is the Browns' gain. This lost franchise desperately needed a coach on his last/only chance, determined to do it his way, and not caring what anyone else thinks.

Monken did inherit a good, young nucleus, but he has them developing faster than anyone expected. He’s also hit all the right notes with a QB that nobody — including him — really wants. He changed the culture just by walking into the building, and his coaching has been close to brilliant, too.

Pittsburgh Steelers: The End Of The Aaron Rodgers Error ↑ All teams

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It was probably almost a year too late, but the Steelers made it official late Tuesday night, announcing that Mason Rudolph would start at QB this Friday against the Broncos and the 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers would be inactive, all but ending his Hall of Fame career.

The Steelers should have moved on after last season, but they were fooled into thinking he had more to give after he did just enough to get them to 10-6 and the playoffs.

But he didn’t. His legs and arm are shot, and there’s only so much he can make up for that with his razor-sharp mind.

Pittsburgh still needs to find a QB of the future. Rudolph isn’t it, though maybe rookie Drew Allar is. But Rodgers was dragging them down like an anchor stuck to the ocean floor. He’s done. And the Steelers are right to be done with him.

Aaron Rodgers 2,241 Pass YDS · 16 Pass TDs · 6 INTs ▾ Aaron Rodgers #8 · QB · Steelers 2,241 Pass YDS 16 Pass TDs 6 INTs 2026 Season Full stats →

Houston Texans: They Have Their Answer On C.J. Stroud, And It's A Good One ↑ All teams

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This season has been a disappointment, thanks to a surprisingly weak defense and a shocking 0-4 start. But at least the Texans got a definitive answer on whether C.J. Stroud is worth the exorbitant amount of money they’re about to pay him.

Even though Stroud will likely be paid more than $60 million per season, the answer is a resounding "Yes!"

For the first time since his rookie season, the former Ohio State star has really looked like a franchise quarterback. He’s on pace for 4,515 passing yards, and he’s already thrown 22 touchdown passes (one short of his career high) and just four interceptions.

Stroud has proven to the Texans they can build a championship team around him. They might have had one this year, if only their vaunted defense hadn’t fallen apart.

C.J. Stroud 2,656 Pass YDS · 22 Pass TDs · 4 INTs ▾ C.J. Stroud #7 · QB · Texans 2,656 Pass YDS 22 Pass TDs 4 INTs 2026 Season Full stats →

Indianapolis Colts: They Didn’t Completely Do Nothing At Trade Deadline ↑ All teams

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It could have been worse. But unlike the Chargers, who looked at their crumbling team and said, "We’re good", the Colts did plenty of dealing at the trade deadline.

Indianapolis got rid of four players that weren’t part of their future — G Quenton Nelson, DT DeForest Buckner, WR Keenan Allen, and WR Josh Downs — and turned them into a third-round pick, two fourths, a fifth and a sixth in the 2027 draft, as well as a fifth in 2028. That’s not nothing.

Sure, the Colts could’ve gotten more — maybe a lot more — if they were willing to part with RB Jonathan Taylor or if they had traded QB Daniel Jones before they cut him. The six picks will help build a foundation for the future. And that’s a start.

(Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Don’t get me wrong. I think the Jaguars are really good. Trevor Lawrence is an excellent QB, Liam Coen is a terrific coach, and I applaud general manager James Gladstone for being aggressive and going for it all at the trading deadline.

I’m just not convinced the Jaguars are Super Bowl-ready, especially after their ugly loss to the New York Giants last Sunday.

The Jags' record is gaudy because they sure did get a gift from the schedule gods. Only four of their first 10 games of the season have come against teams with a winning record, and the Giants were their first such opponent since Week 4. Jacksonville also has just two more games the rest of the way against teams currently above .500, giving them a clear path to rev up for the playoffs, too.

Only two teams have had a weaker slate this season, and only five teams face a weaker slate the rest of the way.

Trevor Lawrence 2,585 Pass YDS · 22 Pass TDs · 7 INTs ▾ Trevor Lawrence #16 · QB · Jaguars 2,585 Pass YDS 22 Pass TDs 7 INTs 2026 Season Full stats →

Tennessee Titans: New Nissan Stadium, Scheduled To Open In The Spring ↑ All teams

The Titans' current stadium is soon going to be a thing of the past. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

At least that gives Titans fans something to look forward to, because the on-field future isn’t great.

It’s hard to say if Cam Ward is the franchise QB they need. And new coach Robert Saleh hasn’t exactly transformed the culture of the franchise. They're 1-9 and have one of the NFL’s worst offenses and worst defenses. None of their free-agent signings have really worked out. Two of their top two draft picks, first-round WR Carnell Tate (36-471-2) and second-round LB Anthony Hill (88 tackles), look like keepers, but that’s about it.

But hey, even watching a bad team is going to feel good inside a shiny, brand-new stadium with all the modern bells and whistles. At least it will for a little while, anyway.

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

If you had one game to win, one drive where you needed a touchdown, is there any other coach you’d want on your sidelines?

Payton is as smart as they come. He was smart enough to see early that offensive coordinator Davis Webb wasn’t ready to be his play-caller, so he made the tough switch. He’s smart enough to help a sometimes-erratic Bo Nix by putting him in the right spots to make big plays with some brilliant play calling.

Maybe his Broncos aren’t the most talented team in the league, but they’re 6-0 in one-score games after going 12-3 last season, including the playoffs. That’s the mark of a brilliant coach, because close games are when strategy gives teams the biggest edge. And Payton is an enormous edge in Denver.

BO Nix 1,955 Pass YDS · 12 Pass TDs · 5 INTs ▾ BO Nix #10 · QB · Broncos 1,955 Pass YDS 12 Pass TDs 5 INTs 2026 Season Full stats →

Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes' Amazing Recovery ↑ All teams

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Patrick Mahomes' recovery has been nothing short of amazing.

He underwent surgery on Dec. 15, 2025 – a little more than 11 months ago – but he was back on the field for training camp and out there for opening day. Even more amazingly, he looks just like his old self again. That doesn’t happen often for athletes coming off serious knee surgery, and it was really no guarantee considering Mahomes is 31.

Mahomes is back playing like an MVP, averaging 309 passing yards over his last four games, during which he has thrown 13 touchdown passes with no interceptions.

Mahomes' overall numbers (2,709 yards, 22 TDs and four interceptions) put him on pace for his best season since 2022, which is the last time he was the NFL’s MVP.

Patrick Mahomes 2,709 Pass YDS · 22 Pass TDs · 4 INTs ▾ Patrick Mahomes #15 · QB · Chiefs 2,709 Pass YDS 22 Pass TDs 4 INTs 2026 Season Full stats →

Las Vegas Raiders: The Kirk Cousins Trade ↑ All teams

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Their 3-0 start with Kirk Cousins at QB was fun, but it was never grounded in reality. This season was always about next year. The Raiders knew that at some point they had to get a good, long look at Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 pick in the 2026 draft, and with Cousins on the roster, they were in no hurry to do that.

Now, after shipping Captain Kirk to Minnesota, they have no choice. And that’s excellent, because Mendoza will get a total of eight starts to learn, make decisions in real action, and make his rookie mistakes. That will make him even better, more ready, when next season begins.

And that’s what matters most: building a bridge to 2027. The Raiders' future is all about Fernandomania, and they couldn’t wait any longer. But it was going to be delayed as long as Cousins was still there.

Los Angeles Chargers: They Play In A City Where No One Cares ↑ All teams

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OK, not no one, but … come on, am I really that far off? And the people of Los Angeles who do care about the Chargers can at least distract themselves with the Rams, Lakers, Clippers, Kings, Dodgers, Sparks, UCLA, USC, the beach … maybe even the Anaheim Angels and Mighty Ducks. Imagine this kind of Chargers-like disaster in a one-team town like Green Bay, or a more sports-obsessed city like Pittsburgh.

The Chargers are the worst and most mismanaged team in sports right now, and they seem content to lean into that heading into next season too. But they can do that, and they can do it quietly, without a public flogging. It’ll be like no one knows they’re even there.

Dallas Cowboys: They Finally Benched DC Christian Parker ↑ All teams

(Photo by Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via Getty Images)

This isn’t to say that the Cowboys’ struggles are all Parker’s fault, because they’re not. But the fatal flaw of this team has been clear for the last two seasons. Their offense can be as good as any in football. But their defense stinks. And it’s not for lack of talent. They have plenty of good players.

Parker simply couldn’t figure out how to use the Cowboys' strengths. Maybe Mike Pettine can. Certainly it was worth a shot to let someone else, anyone else, take a look at their defense. Sometimes a fresh perspective can help.

The only problem now is this move, whether made by Brian Schottenheimer or Jerry Jones, is probably too little, too late. They should have done this weeks ago. Now, they have a huge gap to make up in the NFC East race. But at least a competent defense will give them an outside chance.

New York Giants: The Arrival Of John Harbaugh ↑ All teams

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What a difference a coach makes!

It’s not that Brian Daboll, Joe Judge, Pat Shurmur and Ben McAdoo were bad coaches. Or at least it’s not only that. It’s that when Harbaugh walked through the Giants’ door with his Super Bowl ring and impressive resume, the entire organization was ready to follow him because he’s a pro who knows what he’s doing. That belief has taken over everything they do and made a huge difference on the field.

The Giants are not the most talented team, and they lost their starting QB (Jaxson Dart) and best defensive player (linebacker Brian Burns), but Harbaugh gives them confidence. They believe they can beat anybody. And maybe they can.

Philadelphia Eagles: That This Season Is A Total Disaster ↑ All teams

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I know that doesn’t seem like something to be thankful for, but it is. It’s much easier to rebuild when you hit rock bottom. It gives them the freedom to make hard decisions — trade valuable players, cut others, focus solely on the future instead of the now. It might even give them the cover to make a possibly needed coaching change, and to think about a QB transition plan, too.

The Eagles had to reset because they were getting older and heading towards cap issues. That would’ve been hard to do if they were, say, 5-6 and hovering in the race in a weak division. It’s better this way. It’s cleaner. They’ll be better off in the future the worse things get now.

(Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

We all saw how incredible Jayden Daniels was as a rookie, and we’ve all been waiting to see him approach those heights again. Well, he’s healthy now and starting to find his groove again, and all of a sudden the Commanders look like a tough team to beat.

It makes sense, because Daniels is everything to them. Almost literally everything. Their defense, while improving, is not very good. They didn’t do a great job of surrounding Daniels with weapons or rebuilding his offensive line. But he’s so good and dangerous, he alone gives them a chance against anyone.

Daniels might not be able to single-handedly salvage the Commanders' season this late in the game. That would take a miracle, but Daniels might just be good enough to make one happen.

Jayden Daniels 1,788 Pass YDS · 10 Pass TDs · 2 INTs ▾ Jayden Daniels #5 · QB · Commanders 1,788 Pass YDS 10 Pass TDs 2 INTs 335 Rush YDS 2026 Season Full stats →

(Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

I really believe this is going to go down as the best hiring of a first-time head coach since 2017, when the Rams plucked Sean McVay out of obscurity and the 49ers hired Kyle Shanahan. Johnson is that kind of offensive mind, and he’s proving to be that kind of leader, too.

The Bears' head man has reshaped the Bears in his daring, confident image. He made Caleb Williams into a near-elite QB. He makes the most of his pieces and parts like no other coach east of the Mississippi.

Johnson will someday be a true Chicago icon. And it’s clear the Bears are in very good long-term hands.

(Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

I’m not ignoring the fact that the man can flat-out coach, but it’s the way he does it and how he leads that have always been most impressive to me.

How can anyone listen to Campbell talk and not want to run through a wall for him? He’s an incredible mix of toughness, daring and remarkable honesty.

When he was talking about the Lions’ devastating run of injuries recently, he said, "I think there's times where, if you're not careful, you lay in bed at night, and you start thinking about all the what-ifs, and at some point you just become a miserable piece of s--t. And I’m not going to do it." What a great way to tell his team not to feel sorry for itself.

Add in his riverboat-gambler, over-aggressive style, his fiery personality, and his colorful press conferences, and man, is he fun to watch or what?

Green Bay Packers: Jordan Love Finally Has Some Receivers ↑ All teams

(Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Jordan Love is on his way to his finest season by far, and it’s not really a coincidence. In the past, the Packers QB been has hamstrung by a receiving corps that has been deep, but not top-heavy. Green Bay simply hasn't had a No. 1 WR for him to target. This year, the team has two.

To be fair, they had both Christian Watson and Matthew Golden last season too, but by clearing their deck of average receivers like Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks, they cleared the way for a healthy Watson and 2025 first-round pick Golden to emerge.

And emerge they have. Both rank among the top 10 in the NFL in receiving yards (Watson has 52-916-7, and Golden has 58-853-5). The duo has helped take Love to another level and keep the running-challenged Packers in a tough playoff race.

Jordan Love 2,838 Pass YDS · 20 Pass TDs · 7 INTs ▾ Jordan Love #10 · QB · Packers 2,838 Pass YDS 20 Pass TDs 7 INTs 2 Rush TDs 2026 Season Full stats →

Minnesota Vikings: Nobody Wants To Give Brian Flores A Head Coaching Job ↑ All teams

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It’s unfair to him, but the NFL’s loss is Minnesota’s gain, because Flores is showing his brilliance every week with the Vikings.

Despite what happened against the 49ers this past Sunday night, Flores has turned the unit into the most dangerous, most aggressive and best defense in the league.

Given how horrific their offense is, he's the man responsible for their 6-0 start. And he’s their best hope to get out of their recent 1-3 stumble, too.

Yes, the addition of QB Kirk Cousins gives them hope too, but it’s Flores’ defense that’s going to carry the Vikings the rest of the way, maybe to the postseason and beyond.

Atlanta Falcons: The Unstoppable Bijan Robinson ↑ All teams

(Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Seriously, where would the Falcons be without the best, most elusive and most dangerous running back in the NFL?

Bijan Robinson entered Week 12 with 951 rushing yards and 256 receiving yards, making him solely responsible for 36.9% of the Falcons’ offense. He gains an average of 5.5 yards every time the ball touches his hands, which makes you wonder why the ball ever goes anyplace else.

Someday, the Falcons are going to put a better QB around him, which will allow head coach Kevin Stefanski to flash his offensive genius chops. And when that happens, Robinson is going to break records. With a little help, he’ll be the best weapon in the league. In fact, he might already be.

Bijan Robinson 185 CARRIES · 951 Rush YDS · 7 Total TDs ▾ Bijan Robinson #7 · RB · Falcons 185 CARRIES 951 Rush YDS 7 Total TDs 256 REC YDS 2026 Season Full stats →

Carolina Panthers: Their Placement In The NFC South ↑ All teams

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Granted, everyone in this awful division should be thankful, but none more than the Panthers. They’re the defending NFC South champions and have a two-game lead in the division entering Thanksgiving, despite being just 13-14 since the start of last season (5-5 this year).

When the Panthers first came into the league, they were in the NFC West with the 49ers and Rams. If the NFL wasn’t so beholden to old rivalries, they’d replace the Cowboys in the NFC East. But the NFC South gives them a nice, soft landing every year.

Regardless, in any other division they’d be talking about moving on from head coach Dave Canales and QB Bryce Young in Carolina. Instead, they might eventually be throwing them a parade.

New Orleans Saints: Their Skill Position Players ↑ All teams

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You have to squint to see it, based on how they’ve performed this season, but a lot of teams would be pretty happy with the skill position players the Saints have.

Chris Olave is an elite receiver. Jordyn Tyson was one of the most dynamic receivers in the most recent draft. Travis Etienne is a good RB with upside to be great when he’s healthy. Juwan Johnson is one of the most underrated receiving TEs in the league. New Orleans has even gotten more than expected out of WR DeVaughn Vele.

You’d think, with an offensive-minded coach like Kellen Moore, they’d be a lot better offensively with all that talent. And you’d think second-year QB Tyler Shough wouldn’t be regressing like he has this year.

If Moore and Shough can get their acts together, the Saints will at least have a lot of weapons to work with next season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Todd Bowles' Ability To Coach A Defense ↑ All teams

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He hasn’t proven to be much more than a mediocre head coach overall, but Bowles sure has gotten a ton out of the Buccaneers’ defense this season. And the team has needed all of that just to get to three wins and somehow stay in the race in their awful division because their offense has been atrocious.

Bowles has long been one of the NFL’s best defensive minds and a terrific defensive coordinator. His trouble over the years has been balancing that and his head coaching duties. Some coaches are just better suited to the coordinator role, and Bowles has always been one of them.

At 63 years old and after 10 years as an NFL head coach, it’s doubtful that Bowles wants to be a coordinator again if the Bucs fire him. But someone would be wise to offer him that job.

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

That’s really the bright side of this mess. They do have some good young players who could theoretically be part of their eventual turnaround. TE Trey McBride (27), WR Michael Wilson (26) and RB Jeremiyah Love (21) come to mind. Maybe throw in 24-year-old CB Max Melton and 23-year-old DT Walter Nolen, too.

I mean, none of it is working right now. The Cardinals are a mess on both sides of the ball – their lines are ineffective, and they have no QB of the present or of the future.

When Arizona dives into the offseason, though, at least it's not completely starting from scratch. The Cardinals have a handful of players who might still be around next time they come close to being a winning team.

Los Angeles Rams: Nobody In Their Organization Used The Words 'Dream Team' ↑ All teams

Rams linebacker Myles Garrett. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

The Rams have been mocked enough for their early-season struggles and misfortune, but had they called themselves the "Dream Team" — like QB Vince Young famously did for the ill-fated 2011 Eagles — it would’ve been a remarkable self-own. They’ve been a disappointment from Day 1, from their overthought overnight Australia travel plan, to their 2-4 start to the season, to their big injuries to key players like Myles Garrett, Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, who is likely out for the rest of the season.

The Rams should probably be thankful for the four-game winning streak that may have salvaged their season. But at least they didn’t say anything that would’ve made this nightmarish year feel even worse. The world would never have let them forget that.

Running back Christian McCaffrey headlines a veteran 49ers offense that is close to fully healthy entering Week 12. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Few teams have been hammered more by injuries to key players at critical times in recent years than the 49ers. And they’ve been hit by more of their fair share this year too.

But … here’s where you knock on wood if you’re a 49ers fan … they have most of their key players available for the stretch run. And my goodness, look how good they can be when Kyle Shanahan has all his pieces at his disposal.

The 49ers just steamrolled the incredible Minnesota defense that nobody else could solve. They can win shootouts and low-scoring games. They can beat you on the ground or through the air.

San Francisco might be the NFL’s best team … as long as it can keep their key players out of the injury tent the rest of the way.

Seattle Seahawks: Nobody Can Stop Jaxon Smith-Njigba ↑ All teams

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

I can’t remember seeing anything like this. There are no other dangerous weapons in the Seattle Seahawks offense. None. Defensive coordinators have to know Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the only one they truly need to worry about.

Smith-Njigba doesn’t even have an all-pro QB throwing to him. He’s getting the ball from Sam Darnold and Drew Lock, not Joe Burrow. Yet, he still enters the holiday season leading the NFL with 1,207 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns, on pace for the first 2,000-yard season for a receiver in NFL history.

At this point, I don’t get why teams don’t triple-cover Smith-Njigba every game and dare the Seahawks to try and beat them with someone else. Then again, as good as JSN has been, three defenders might not be enough.