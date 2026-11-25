It’s been a whirlwind 24 hours for Aaron Rodgers.

First, the Pittsburgh Steelers benched Rodgers on Tuesday night, naming Mason Rudolph the starter for Friday’s game against the Denver Broncos, announcing that Rodgers would be inactive for the game in the process.

Then, on Wednesday morning, Rodgers went on "The Pat McAfee Show" and took aim at head coach Mike McCarthy.

That directly led to the Steelers releasing Rodgers shortly after.

Will the four-time MVP land with another team, or has he played his final NFL snap? Here are the latest odds for Rodgers’ next team as of Nov. 25 on Kalshi.

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Retires/No Team: -488

New England Patriots: +1011

Baltimore Ravens: +1900

Green Bay Packers: +4900

New York Giants: +4900

Will Aaron Rodgers ever play in the NFL again? (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The Favorite: At -488, the odds heavily favor Aaron Rodgers having played his final NFL snap. If this is the end, what a career it was. Rodgers went 169-97-1 as a starter and threw 543 touchdown passes, good for third in NFL history. His 68,515 passing yards and 5,916 completions each rank fifth. He won Super Bowl XLV and took home Super Bowl MVP honors, earned four AP NFL MVP awards and four first-team All-Pro selections, and made 10 Pro Bowls.

Most Likely Landing Spots: If Rodgers signs with another team, the Patriots have the shortest odds at +1011. Imagine the irony of Rodgers finishing his career in New England, where Tom Brady spent 20 seasons before finishing his career in Tampa Bay. The fit makes sense: Drake Maye could miss the rest of the season, and the 5-5 Patriots sit just outside the AFC playoff picture. Could Rodgers stay in the AFC North with Baltimore? That would be intriguing, though the Ravens just traded for Jacoby Brissett and remain at +1900. A reunion with the Packers and a return to New York with the Giants round out the board at +4900 apiece.