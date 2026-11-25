Remember when DK Metcalf trying to poke Cooper DeJean in the eye was the biggest story with the Pittsburgh Steelers?

On Tuesday night, the Steelers announced that they had benched Aaron Rodgers, who then proceeded to go scorched earth on Mike McCarthy in an interview on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday afternoon, claiming the head coach fell asleep during team meetings and would seldom watch film, among other accusations.

Rodgers also revealed he confronted McCarthy about getting him to give up offensive playcalling duties, with the damning personal accusations dating back to when the two were together on the Green Bay Packers (2006-18).

Who could provide perspective on both Rodgers and McCarthy? FOX Sports NFL Analyst Greg Jennings, who was a two-time Pro Bowler and played for the Packers from 2006-12.

"Coachspeak. He used to say this all the time, and a lot of coaches say it: eliminate distractions and overcome adversity. These are things that we hear in the locker room and team meetings all the time. I don't know if there's ever been a time when a coach has said that and now finds themselves as the distraction," Jennings said of McCarthy. "Regardless of what's true or what's not, Mike McCarthy has a job and a task that is massive in front of him where he has the opportunity to either lean into being a solution or adding to the problem. I do believe in Mike McCarthy because I've been in those locker rooms. I've been a part of his offenses. I've been a part of his team. He has the ability to compartmentalize and make the main thing the main thing.

"There's a lot going on right now. The main thing that we want to see as viewers and as Steelers fans is that team being prepared to play a game on Friday against the Denver Broncos."

Rodgers, who was promptly released by the Steelers after the explosive interview, totaled 2,241 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, six interceptions and an 86.6 passer rating across 10 games this season, while completing 60.9% of his passes. Over Pittsburgh's last three games, Rodgers has posted an 80.4 passer rating and completed 59.2% of his passes.

Jennings, who expressed he never saw McCarthy do any of the things Rodgers alluded to, nor did any former teammates that he reached out to, feels that Rodgers put his teammates in an impossible predicament.

"I'm not saying that what he's saying is not true because I don't think he'd just completely make all of this up. So, I do believe that there's some truth to it, and Mike is going to have to address it in his own way. However, it was very distasteful that he goes out there and does it in this fashion," Jennings said of Rodgers. "I'm not surprised at that, though … There is a better way that this messaging could have been conveyed. …

"When you go out, and you put all of this out there, you have an entire team that you are friends with, that you understand how the locker room works and how the media works, they have to answer every single question. If you truly care about more than just yourself, then you don't do this to everybody in that locker room that you just called brothers, because they are playing for something. You are no longer playing for anything."

Greg Jennings (#85) and Aaron Rodgers (#12) won a Super Bowl together for the Packers. (Photo by Simon Bruty /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X85278 TK1 R12 F58 )

McCarthy is in his first season as Pittsburgh's head coach, which was preceded by a coaching gap year and five seasons as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys (2020-24).

In all, the Steelers' offense is 23rd in the NFL in total yards (310.4 per game), 22nd in passing yards (198.6 per game) and points (21.4 per game) and 16th in rushing yards (111.8 per game) this season. Mason Rudolph will get the starting nod for the Steelers' Friday afternoon showdown at home against the 8-2 Broncos.

By the way, Pittsburgh has possession of the No. 3 AFC wild-card seed at 6-4.

"He has always been revered as one of the best quarterbacks ever, [but] to go out and to just not go out quietly, it's on brand of him always making it about him," Jennings asserted about Rodgers.