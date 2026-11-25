A relationship between a coach and quarterback who won a Super Bowl together crashed and burned on Wednesday with Aaron Rodgers' explosive allegations against Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy.

Appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday, Rodgers painted a picture that portrayed McCarthy as negligent. He shared that his former head coach from his time with the Packers and Steelers fell asleep and snored during multiple quarterback meetings, missed practices and walkthroughs and broke the Steelers' halftime this past Sunday against the Eagles by mistakenly saying, "1-2-3 Packers!"

McCarthy responded to Rodgers a few hours later, including after the team had formally released him, shying away from addressing the narratives Rodgers brought up.

"He has a lot of opinions, and there's things we've always talked about. I considered those private conversations," McCarthy told reporters in Pittsburgh ahead of the Steelers' game on Friday against the 8-2 Denver Broncos. "There's a long history there. Clearly difference of opinion."

Aaron Rodgers 2,241 Pass YDS · 16 Pass TDs · 6 INTs ▾ Aaron Rodgers 2,241 Pass YDS 16 Pass TDs 6 INTs 60.9% Comp% 2026 Season Full stats →

Rodgers and McCarthy spent 13 seasons in Green Bay together and won Super Bowl XLV in 2011. Still, when Mike Tomlin stepped down as Steelers head coach after the 2025 season, and it became clear McCarthy would be a candidate to coach his hometown team and his longtime quarterback. Rodgers claimed he "vouched" for McCarthy as the Steelers looked for Tomlin's replacement, saying he hoped the things that concerned him from their time together in Green Bay would no longer be issues.

Rodgers threw for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns in his 10 games with the Steelers, who enter Week 12 with a 6-4 record as the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoff picture.

Pittsburgh's last game with Rodgers, though, was a 19-16 loss in Philadelphia this past week. Rodgers claimed that he brought up his concerns about McCarthy to the man himself and ultimately requested that he relinquish play-calling duties or the team move from him.

The Steelers released a statement on Tuesday night saying that Rodgers was going to be inactive on Friday against Denver and that Mason Rudolph would get the start at quarterback. Less than 15 hours later, Rodgers was being interviewed by McAfee. Not long after, he was released.

Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy spent 13 years together in Green Bay before reuniting ahead of this season with the Steelers. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

In his press conference after the team practices on Thursday, McCarthy did his best to protect the team ahead of a big game on Friday.

"I try to keep the main thing about playing the (Denver) Broncos," McCarthy said. "I do want to focus on the players and coaches. This is not easy on the players."

After dropping consecutive games to the Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals, the Steelers entered Week 12 in third place in the AFC North, trailing the first-place Bengals and 6-4 Cleveland Browns.

"I am excited about the way our men have handled this," McCarthy said.

"I know how to win and that's the facts. This is my third program, and I plan on winning because of the men, because of the organization. … We have an opportunity to grow today because of the things that were said earlier. This is a growth opportunity that I intend to take full advantage of."