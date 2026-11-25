Near the end of his earth-scorching interview with the "Pat McAfee Show," one in which he blasted Steelers coach Mike McCarthy, Aaron Rodgers was asked what comes next.

After all, it was no secret that 2026 was supposed to be his 22nd and final NFL season. The future Hall of Famer said so himself just days after signing a one-year deal in May with the Steelers. But that was before the stunning unraveling of his relationship with McCarthy and the Pittsburgh franchise.

Naturally, Rodgers’ answer to the question was rooted in his present with the Steelers, who unsurprisingly released the four-time MVP shortly after his explosive, 35-minute interview.

"I’m not going back to Pittsburgh," Rodgers told McAfee, in part. "That ship has sailed."

So has his time as a starting quarterback in the NFL.

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Even if Rodgers wants to keep playing, to write a better closing chapter to his career, he’d be best as a backup. And based on his actions and the potential distraction he’d cause for his new team, that’s unlikely. So it’s fair to wonder if he’s played his last snap in the league.

On the field, it’s been obvious that the 42-year-old (soon to be 43-year-old) Rodgers has been a declining player for years, a shell of what made him one of the best quarterbacks in league history. But that regression has reached a point this year to where he’s no longer even an average starter; to where the occasional and fleeting flashes of what he once was no longer sufficed.

Without the added drama of making Rodgers inactive for Friday’s game against the Broncos in their Tuesday night press release (and officially waiving him Wednesday), the Steelers were justified in benching him.

Through 10 games, Rodgers threw for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns with seven turnovers (six interceptions). That’s not terrible. But … he’s lost 257 yards due to sacks, which leads the league. He’s completed a league-low 36.4% of his downfield passes (10-plus air yards), a number that has declined each year since he suffered a torn Achilles in 2023, according to Next Gen Stats. His 7.0 air yards per pass attempt is the fourth-worst mark in the league. He ranks at or around the bottom third of the league’s 32 qualified QBs in a slew of other passing categories as well, including completion rate (23rd), completion rate over expected (23rd), yards per attempt (25th) and EPA per dropback (29th). Rodgers had a passer rating below 90 in seven of 10 games.

Pittsburgh went 6-4 with Rodgers, who had two game-winning drives this season. But how much did he really do?

Four of the Steelers' six wins this season came with them rushing for 120-plus yards. And in the two wins they were under that (89 rushing yards in their Week 6 OT win over the Buccaneers, and 58 in their Week 1 victory over the Falcons), the Steelers’ No. 7 scoring defense kept the opponent under 20 points. Pittsburgh’s receiver production hasn’t been great, but Rodgers’ play wasn’t much of a "plus" for a team that’s been in the thick of the AFC North race.

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To be clear, it’s certainly not impossible that an NFL team would consider claiming Rodgers off waivers, or signing him as a free agent (if he’s still interested in playing).

The 4-7 Ravens could make sense if he’d be comfortable taking a back seat when Lamar Jackson returns from his thumb injury. Baltimore is trying to stay in the postseason hunt, Jacoby Brissett has been 0-2 as its starter and the team has two matchups with the Steelers left on the schedule, an opportunity for Rodgers to get revenge.

The 3-8 Cardinals are a non-playoff team that I wouldn’t be surprised to show some interest, either. Arizona’s coach is Mike LaFleur, the younger brother of Packers coach Matt LaFleur, who has a good relationship with Rodgers (as the QB alluded to in his "Pat McAfee Show" appearance). He could take on a mentorship role for third-round rookie Carson Beck in the desert.

But where things stand now, Rodgers looks to be finished as a starter in the NFL — and in the league as a whole.