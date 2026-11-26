When Aaron Rodgers woke up a day after the news that the Pittsburgh Steelers were benching him, he chose violence.

The iconic quarterback went on a seemingly unprecedented airing of grievances on Wednesday, accusing Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy of being unfit for the job. Rodgers alleged that his now-former boss fell asleep on the job on multiple occasions, was late to a walkthrough and got his team's name wrong before getting released on Wednesday.

It was a moment that really felt unmatched in NFL history, with Rodgers and the Steelers publicly breaking up in tremendous fashion. And it certainly created buzz around the NFL.

Did Rodgers deserve to be released? Should the Steelers move on from McCarthy? Will Rodgers find another home this season, which he has said will be his last in the NFL?

We asked those questions to personnel executives, scouts and coaches around the league in the hours after Rodgers' public tirade. Here's what we learned.

Ralph Vacchiano: Even before Aaron Rodgers’ televised meltdown and his apparent demand to the Steelers that he get control over play-calling, I was texting with an NFL scout who told me, very plainly, "He’s done. If his name wasn’t Aaron Rodgers, he would’ve been benched weeks ago."

Granted, that would’ve been a hard call to make, considering the Steelers are in a playoff race and his backup is Mason Rudolph, but it was clear it had to be done.

"I don’t know what he does well anymore," the scout told me. "Every throw is a screen or maybe five yards downfield. His deep throws are atrocious. And he can’t move. It’s like he’s stuck in the mud when the pocket collapses. The guy used to be the best at throwing on the run. But now he can’t get on the run."

I did talk to one NFL executive who hesitated on Rodgers’ benching being deserved "only because of the situation. That’s a hard move to make in a playoff chase, especially because [Mason] Rudolph doesn’t automatically make them better," he told me. "But Rodgers was pretty awful. [Mike] McCarthy looked like he scaled down his offense to a basic level because of what Rodgers couldn’t do anymore. That’s a pretty big indicator that it’s time to move on."

And after his ultimatum, "It was a no-brainer," the executive told me. "Even Aaron Rodgers had to know he couldn’t get away with that."

Eric D. Williams: The release of Rodgers by the Steelers and his subsequent airing of grievances publicly sent shockwaves around the league, creating a variance of opinion depending on who you talked to.

Rodgers said that he demanded Mike McCarthy relinquish play-calling duties or he wanted out of Pittsburgh.

If that’s what actually happened, then Rodgers got his wish, according to a source I spoke with. Rodgers, who was released by the Steelers, will be replaced by backup Mason Rudolph.

"I’m more relieved than shocked," a longtime NFL talent evaluator told me when asked about the Steelers moving on from Rodgers. "It’s like standing up to the bully in school. I wish they bypassed Mason and started one of the young QBs. You know what Mason is. Then you know if they need to draft a QB."

Another NFL contract negotiator sided with Rodgers.

"I was completely shocked," the source said. "I would be on his side mostly. The Steelers won’t be better without him."

Have You Ever Heard Of A Coach Falling Asleep During Meetings?

Vacchiano: Never. But to be fair, coaches are usually leading those meetings or involved in the presentation in some way. I’m not sure I’ve ever even considered a situation where they’d just be there, listening, and suddenly start "snoring," as Rodgers said McCarthy did.

I’ve definitely heard of players falling asleep in meetings (and usually getting hit with a hefty fine for that offense). But not coaches. And the multiple NFL sources I talked to said they hadn’t heard of any examples of that either.

For what it’s worth, most of them found it hard to believe, though they didn’t have direct knowledge of McCarthy’s situation. One NFL executive said it’s "a fireable offense", if it’s true, especially if it happened more than once.

"There’s also no way the GM and owner didn’t know about it, if it happened," the executive told me. "And they would’ve worked overtime to make sure it didn’t happen again."

Should The Steelers Move On From Mike McCarthy?

Vacchiano: They probably don’t have a choice, unless a parade of Steelers players line up and call Aaron Rodgers a liar and pledge their allegiance to Mike McCarthy — something they haven’t done yet. Without that, a lot of people will just assume what Rodgers said is true. And even people in the organization are going to have a hard time trusting McCarthy with that hanging over his head.

The sources I spoke to agreed, though one told me, "That’s not what the Steelers do." And it’s true. They’ve had just four head coaches since 1969, and none of the first three lasted fewer than 15 seasons. But as an NFL executive told me, "I think Rodgers just forced their hand."

I also asked a former NFL player who didn’t play for McCarthy, and he said, "Everyone talks. Everyone knows what’s going on. If [McCarthy] slept through meetings, then there’s no one in that locker room that respects him and he has to go. If he didn’t, everyone is probably wondering and joking about it now. And in that case, he probably still has to go because his reputation is trash and the trust is gone."

Who Looks Worse, Rodgers Or McCarthy?

Vacchiano: We’re really talking degrees of awfulness here, but I think Aaron Rodgers looks far worse. He’s the one who went public with his Festivus-like airing of the grievances. He could’ve accepted that he was old and his career was finished, and gracefully and quietly gone into retirement.

Instead, Rodgers chose violence.

It’s not surprising, of course. But it guarantees that while we’ll all remember him as an all-time QB and Hall of Famer, we’ll also remember him as a narcissistic nut-job and professional victim. Instead of saying, "I wish things had ended on a better note, but I’m thankful for a wonderful career," he said, "Who can I take down with me? And how can I show the world that nothing is my fault?"

The sources I talked to, though, seemed to agree there was no winner.

"We all knew Rodgers was a handful," an NFL executive told me. "Now the whole world knows. And he made sure to take Mike McCarthy down with him. That’s a total lack of class, not that he cares. But both of their reputations took a huge hit."

As for the Steelers, another source texted me, "If Rodgers is [telling the truth], how could they let it go on so long? [The Steelers] were the model for how to do business. Not anymore."

Williams: Most teams have an all-encompassing rule when it comes to sharing things publicly that occurred behind closed doors in the team’s facility — protect the team.

An NFL coach that I talked with believes Rodgers violated that rule when he went scorched earth on McCarthy.

"I listened to what Aaron had to say, and I couldn’t believe what I was hearing," the coach told me. "To me, that speaks volumes to the quality of the relationship. I don’t think he’s justified in saying those things, based on what I know.

"I’m hearing what he said was true. But Aaron went below the belt. There is a code in this league, or there used to be a code in this league. He knows better. And don’t try to spin it like you’re trying to help him. He intended to hurt Mike using locker room information. I can’t get down with that. It should have been kept in-house, not on someone’s podcast."

Ralph’s intel: I asked three NFL sources via text, and these are the answers I got: "No way", "Are you f---ing kidding me?" and a string of laughing emojis.

"He’s not the worst QB in the league right now, but he’s closer than he should be," the scout told me. "He’s playing way below average. That’s not helping anyone get to the playoffs."

"Don’t know what the point would be," one of the sources told me. "You don’t want him mentoring a young quarterback after that s---show. And no one is dumb enough to think he can help them get to the playoffs. Plus, who wants to risk his outrage if things go wrong?

"If you can’t find a better option than an angry 43-year-old malcontent with diminishing ability, then you’re just not good at your job."

WHAT YOU SHOULD READ NEXT Aaron Rodgers' Bitter Ending Has Tarnished His Otherwise Stellar On-Field Legacy Since the start of his last season in Green Bay, now-former Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers has tarnished his on-field legacy.

Williams: The Patriots, Eagles and Ravens are among the teams that could all use an experienced, quality starter down the backstretch of the season.

However, Rodgers will turn 43 in a couple of weeks and has trouble pushing the ball down the field. Add to that the baggage he brings with him from Pittsburgh, and teams will be hard-pressed to sign up for that type of player, even at a minimum salary, league sources I spoke with said.

"I think once he got benched, he is smart enough to blow it up and get himself released," an NFL personnel executive told me. "I’m not sure if someone signs him, but he got what he wanted. A quarterback-needy team will definitely investigate it."

Another longtime scout didn't rule out the possibility of Rodgers playing again this season.

"Desperation makes you do crazy things," the scout said.