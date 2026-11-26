Just like that, the final week of the college football regular season is here.

It’s Rivalry Week, and there are conference title game berths and College Football Playoff spots on the line.

Nebraska and Iowa get things started Friday morning. The Hawkeyes are in the hunt for a spot in the Big Ten title game, while the Cornhuskers look to build on last week’s win over Ohio State. Later on Friday, Wisconsin and Minnesota battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe, and Texas and Texas A&M renew the Lone Star Showdown.

Then comes "The Game." The best rivalry in all sports takes center stage Saturday on "Big Noon Kickoff," when Ohio State and Michigan add another chapter to more than a century of bad blood. The history runs deep, the hatred is mutual, and a win in this one can change how an entire season is remembered.

Across the country, UCLA and USC meet in the Battle of Los Angeles with major CFP implications. Will quarterback Ty Dieffenbach be available for the Bruins?

The rivalries keep going into the night, when Oregon and Washington bring an old Pac-12 rivalry to the Big Ten stage in a top-25 showdown.

Here are our expert picks for the Week 13 college football slate.

In Week 13 of the 2026 college football season, action extends beyond Saturday. No. 13 Iowa takes on No. 25 Nebraska as it jockeys for a Big Ten championship appearance (Friday at noon ET). No. 21 Ohio State and Michigan get us started with a historic rivalry Saturday morning (Saturday at noon ET on FOX). Another rivalry with postseason stakes is at 3:30 p.m. when No. 9 UCLA hosts No. 15 USC. No. 6 Alabama tries to recapture its first-round bye in the CFP when it hosts Auburn (7:30 p.m. ET).