Bryce Underwood lost the starting job as Michigan's quarterback when Tommy Carr won it for the Wolverines against Penn State in Week 6, but he'll get a chance to redeem his season against archrival Ohio State, per ESPN.

Underwood is reportedly the starter in rivalry week's Michigan-Ohio State catchup, giving him a chance to bring Michigan to 7-5 in Big Ten play — the same record that the Buckeyes would have should they lose on Saturday.

Tommy Carr was Michigan's starter after Bryce Underwood's early struggles, but the latter has moved his way back into starting at season's end. (Photo by Al Sermeno/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Carr was a disappointment for Michigan as a starter in all but one game, in which he thrived against Rutgers. (Albeit a Rutgers team that opened its season with a loss to UMass.) He threw for just 167 yards against Indiana's tough defense, even with overtime, and failed to crack 200 combined yards in losses to Michigan State and Oregon — in the latter, Underwood also played and similarly struggled.

Against UCLA, though, Underwood got the start, and despite throwing for just 127 yards and completing 45.8% of his passes, it was enough to convince head coach Kyle Whittingham that the sophomore deserves to close out Michigan's season against its top rival.

In nine games, Underwood has 85 completions in 156 attempts for 1,077 passing yards. He has six touchdowns and six interceptions, with all of his numbers tumbling from his freshman campaign with the Wolverines.