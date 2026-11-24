Few rivalries in college football carry the intensity and history of Ohio State-Michigan. But beyond the battles on the field, the rivalry has also featured many Heisman Trophy finalists.

With this year's edition of "The Game" approaching, we ranked every Ohio State and Michigan Heisman finalist, along with one Heisman winner, from 2000 to the present.

Here's how they stack up on offense and defense.

DEFENSE

3. Jabrill Peppers, Safety

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Heisman Finish: 5th (2016)

One of college football's most electric two-way players as a safety and return specialist, Peppers finished his career as a two-time All-American and helped lead the Wolverines to a 10-3 record in 2016, finishing fifth in Heisman voting.

2. Chase Young, Defensive End

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Heisman Finish: 4th (2019)

Ohio State defensive end Chase Young led the nation with 16.5 sacks and earned unanimous All-American honors in 2019 en route to being named a Heisman finalist. He finished his three-year Buckeye career with 30.5 sacks.

1. Aidan Hutchinson, Defensive End

(Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Heisman Finish: 2nd (2021)

Hutchinson was a Heisman finalist during the 2021 season after setting Michigan's single-season sack record with 14. He remains one of the most electric edge rushers to don a Michigan uniform.

OFFENSE

10. Chris Perry, Running Back

(Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

Heisman Finish: 4th (2003)

Perry finished fourth in Heisman voting in 2003 after rushing for 1,647 yards and 18 touchdowns while lifting the Wolverines to a 10-3 record and a Rose Bowl appearance.

9. Julian Sayin, Quarterback

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Heisman Finish: 4th (2025)

In his first season as Ohio State's starting quarterback, Sayin finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting and led the nation in passing efficiency, completing 77% of his passes.

8. Braxton Miller, Quarterback

(Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Heisman Finish: 4th (2012)

Despite the Buckeyes' postseason ban in 2012, quarterback Braxton Miller led Ohio State to an undefeated 12-0 record in Urban Meyer's first year as head coach.

7. Mike Hart, Running Back

(Photo by G. N. Lowrance/Getty Images)

Heisman Finish: 5th (2006)

Hart is Michigan's all-time leading rusher, holding the program record with 5,040 career rushing yards. In 2006, he rushed for 1,562 yards and 14 touchdowns, finishing fifth in Heisman Trophy voting.

6. Marvin Harrison Jr., Wide Receiver

(Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Heisman Finish: 4th (2023)

Harrison took home the Biletnikoff Award in 2023 while leading the Big Ten with 1,211 receiving yards and 15 total touchdowns.

5. J.T. Barrett, Quarterback

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Heisman Finish: 5th (2014)

Barrett led Ohio State to an 11-1 record as a starter in 2014 after taking over for Braxton Miller, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury. Despite Barrett's own injury later that season, the Buckeyes went on to capture the national championship under head coach Urban Meyer.

4. Dwayne Haskins, Quarterback

(Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Heisman Finish: 3rd (2018)

Haskins rewrote the Buckeyes' record books in 2018, setting program single-season records for both passing yards and passing touchdowns en route to being named a Heisman Trophy finalist.

3. Justin Fields, Quarterback

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Heisman Finish: 3rd (2019)

Fields put together a memorable career at Ohio State, finishing third in Heisman Trophy voting in 2019 behind Alabama's Jalen Hurts and winner Joe Burrow. He led the Buckeyes to an undefeated regular season before falling to Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

2. C.J. Stroud, Quarterback

(Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

Heisman Finish: 4th (2021), 3rd (2022)

Stroud was a back-to-back Heisman finalist in 2021 and 2022. He led the Buckeyes to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game for the first time since their 2014 win, but Ohio State fell to Alabama, 52-24.

1. Troy Smith, Quarterback

(Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Heisman Finish: Winner (2006)

The only Heisman Trophy winner between Ohio State and Michigan since 2000, Smith capped an outstanding 2006 season by taking home college football's most prestigious individual honor. He led the Buckeyes to the national championship game, earned unanimous All-American honors and won the Davey O'Brien Award before falling to Florida in the title game.