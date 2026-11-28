"You never lie, you never cheat, you never steal."

Those were the words of former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh when discussing Connor Stalions, a former Michigan staffer who was at the center of an NCAA investigation into a sign-stealing scandal during the 2023 college football season.

The storyline was featured in Part 1 of FOX Sports' two-part documentary, "The Team: Michigan Football."

Part 1 premiered Friday, the night before Michigan and Ohio State meet in "The Game" on "Big Noon Saturday."

Harbaugh denied any knowledge of the alleged scheme, which involved scouting trips to opponents' games. He addressed the controversy in the documentary.

"I know nothing about that. Nobody ever told him to do anything like that," Harbaugh said of Stalions.

Harbaugh was suspended by the Big Ten for Michigan's final three regular-season games after the NCAA notified conference and university officials that it had received credible information about the alleged sign-stealing scheme. Stalions and others were accused of scouting future opponents in person at off-campus games.

The documentary also showed how Michigan used the controversy as motivation throughout its run to the national championship.

"We didn't let it phase us," former Michigan running back Blake Corum said. "We knew we were going to show the world why we were the best."

Corum rushed for 134 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns as Harbaugh and the top-ranked Wolverines went on to beat Washington in the 2023 national title game.

Part 2 of the two-part documentary will air at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday.