The ball soared into the Columbus sky, plopping ever so delicately into the hands of the man who carries himself like Clark Kent but whose otherworldly abilities more aptly make him a scarlet and gray Superman.

Jeremiah Smith had one more trick, one more eye-popping display to etch into his glittering Ohio State legacy, as he twisted gracefully to meet a fourth-down pass in the back right corner of the end zone.

The Buckeyes star receiver matched the mile-high missive with his two massive mitts. Touchdown. A hat trick for all to see.

"I kept my word when I said I wasn't losing to the team up North," Smith said postgame.

Swiveling around to find 2009 Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram following the last and most emphatic of his scores on Saturday, Smith offered him an enthusiastic dap and stepped into a pose reserved for the most famous golden statuette in college football.

The engravers in New York City can go ahead and get started on that Heisman Trophy.

Smith’s Ohio State career, for all intents and purposes, ended with Saturday’s 45-0 dismantling of Michigan. He finished with eight receptions for 90 yards and a trio of touchdowns. He broke the school’s and the Big Ten's single-season record with 20 touchdown catches — the latest of many records.

It wasn’t his most dynamic performance. It wasn’t his most memorable. It was still a reminder that for all the missteps the Buckeyes made this fall, Smith is the most special player to come out of Columbus … ever?

There’s enough hyperbole in college football circles. Smith? Yeah, he’s earned all the acclaim.

Ohio State star receiver Jeremiah Smith has shown all season why he's deserving of the 2026 Heisman Trophy. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Miami native is a cross somewhere between Larry Fitzgerald and Julio Jones. Or Calvin Johnson coupled with Ja'Marr Chase. Or — well, you get the point.

Smith finishes his time in Columbus with accolades that include the most receiving touchdowns ever by a freshman nationally, the school and Big Ten career receiving touchdowns record and a tie for the Buckeyes' single-game touchdowns record. His second touchdown reception in Saturday's romp made it his sixth game of the season with multiple touchdown catches, tying Terry Glenn's Ohio State record from 1995 and marking the most by a Big Ten receiver in a single season since 2000.

His career biography will be littered with notes about the 2023 national championship, All-American awards and a litany of other records. The Heisman Trophy? We’ll get to that in a second.

Saturday was Smith's coronation in the midst of a lost year when the only real mission after Julian Sayin’s season-ending injury — whether head coach Ryan Day would concede this publicly or not — was to put the wide receiver in a position to hoist college football’s most significant individual trophy. What followed during one of the lower-stakes editions of "The Game" in recent memory proved as much.

Before kickoff, Smith served as the player guest at Ohio State’s Skull Session. The weekly tradition first began as a final practice for Ohio State’s famed band inside St. John Arena. It’s evolved over the years into a first-come, first-serve fan spectacle in which Day and a player speak to the gathered crowd.

Saturday’s festivities looked closer to Beatlemania than a college football tradition when Smith snagged the microphone from his head coach.

"We know how much this game means to the state of Ohio and to this program," Smith bellowed. "I promise you we’re walking off that field victorious with another pair of gold pants."

The crowd roared. Smith delivered.

Slinking across the left side of the formation to the right early in the second quarter against Michigan, Smith dashed toward the front right pylon. Quarterback Luke Fahey snatched away a handoff and whipped a pass to an open Smith, who deposited the throw into the end zone for his 18th receiving touchdown of the year.

Stepping toward the camera, the Buckeye great flashed an "O-H" above his head, before hitting a more muted Heisman pose; one reminiscent of Desmond Howard’s days in the maize and blue.

Fitting.

"A touchdown on the little screen pass behind the line of scrimmage to the eventual Heisman trophy winner," former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer said during Saturday’s halftime show. "Can we call him that yet?"

"Yes, sir," Ingram confirmed.

About that trophy.

Heisman voting opens on Dec. 5 and runs through conference championship weekend. Smith won’t be part of on-field action a week from now. Ohio State’s four losses — its most since 2011 — made sure of that.

It shouldn’t matter.

Receiver Jeremiah Smith runs for a first down against Michigan in Ohio State's Week 13 blowout win. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

There are ample deserving Heisman candidates chasing the Buckeyes star.

Quarterback Devon Dampier put on a show in his final game at Utah on Friday night. Miami signal-caller Darian Mensah should receive votes. Duke tailback Nate Shappard has been a revelation in Durham. Even Indiana’s Charlie Becker perhaps deserves a look.

But for as many other names may merit consideration to be emblazoned on the sport’s preeminent golden statuette, Smith is the runaway favorite, despite Ohio State’s broader shortcomings.

Heading into Saturday, he led the nation in total receiving yards, average receiving yards per game and receiving touchdowns. His 7.8 catches per game also ranked third nationally among eligible pass catchers, while his 86 total catches entering the day sat tied for fourth in the country.

There have been just four true receivers who have the Heisman Trophy. Three of them — Nebraska's Johnny Rodgers, Notre Dame's Tim Brown and Howard — did so almost 15 years or more before Smith was born. Alabama's DeVonta Smith was the first receiver to win the Heisman in almost 30 years when he took it home in 2020 (and Colorado cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter won in 2024).

Ohio State’s superstar pass-catcher should soon join that limited fraternity, where he’d be the first player since 1969 with Steve Owens, whose Oklahoma team had four losses at the time the award was presented.

If a life-size statue hasn't already been commissioned in Columbus, too, that can also begin in earnest.

Put it next to Woody Hayes outside the practice facility. Or alongside Archie Griffin in the shadow of the Horseshoe. Hell, put it in the center of the Oval for all to see.

Smith is the greatest Buckeye we've ever seen. Soon enough, that sentiment will be etched in gold.