Somewhere, Joe Namath is smiling.

Prior to Ohio State's Week 13 matchup against archrival Michigan, Buckeyes superstar wide receiver Jeremiah Smith made a bold prediction for how 2026's edition of "The Game" would pan out.

"Me and my brothers, we've been competing our asses off for the last 11 months, and now it's going to show on the field," Smith said in a pregame Skull Session, where he was introduced by Ohio State head coach Ryan Day as "the best damn football player in the land." "We know how much this game means to the state of Ohio and to this program. I promise you, we're walking off that field victorious."

Smith entered Saturday leading the Big Ten in receptions (86), receiving yards (1,482) and receiving touchdowns (17). He is the program's all-time leader in receptions (249), receiving yards (4,040) and receiving touchdowns (44) and also ranks first in Big Ten history in receiving yards and scores.

Smith helped lead Ohio State to a national championship during his freshman campaign, leading the Big Ten in both receiving yards and receiving scores.

"What can you say about him? The talent and the production is everything, but, to me, it's the heart that this guy has," Day told FOX Sports' Joel Klatt about Smith in an interview on "Big Noon Kickoff." "He's been blessed with a tremendous amount of talent, but what's inside his heart makes him special."

Now, Smith has backed up his confidence with a résumé few college football players can match.