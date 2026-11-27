The Steelers’ formula is to win ugly. That means leaning on their defense, run game and special teams play. It was their best path to victory with Aaron Rodgers, and it remains so with the four-time NFL MVP no longer in the picture.

In their first game following a turbulent several days that came with the fallout of Rodgers' release, two defensive touchdowns helped the Steelers handle business on Black Friday. Pittsburgh (7-4) snapped a two-game skid with the victory and moved into second place in the AFC North and the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoff picture, pending Sunday’s games.

The Broncos, who entered Friday on a six-game winning streak, suffered their first loss since Oct. 4.

Here are my takeaways:

1. Steelers Become Recipients Of Post-Drama Boost

For years, it hasn’t been uncommon for teams to undergo a tumultuous week – a coach getting fired, a big trade of a star player, off-field drama, etc. – only to show up in a big way in their first game after. That team may not always win, but it often finds a way to put a strong game together at the very least.

Last year, the Jets won their first game after trading their two best defensive players in cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. The Colts won their first game after trading multiple key players at this year’s trade deadline. In three of the past four seasons, a team that fired its coach during the regular season won its next game (the 2022 Colts, 2023 Raiders and 2024 Saints).

The 2026 Steelers are the latest team to do that.

It wouldn’t have been shocking to see Pittsburgh put together a poor performance, after Rodgers essentially threw a grenade on the franchise’s culture with his explosive interview on the "Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday afternoon. The future Hall of Fame quarterback undermined Mike McCarthy's authority and viability to be the Steelers' coach, and the team was left to deal with the consequences.

But if anything, we learned about the great leadership in the Steelers’ locker room. Having an older team can be a concern when it comes to health. In terms of weathering storms, though, veterans like 37-year-old defensive lineman Cameron Heyward and 32-year-old stars in linebacker T.J. Watt and cornerback Jalen Ramsey are a tremendous benefit.

Watt and Ramsey scored Pittsburgh’s two defensive touchdowns, with the former recovering a fumble in the end zone in the first quarter and the latter posting a 36-yard pick-6 in the second period.

Jalen Ramsey (No. 5) returns an interception to the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

2. Bo Nix Is (Still) A Liability In The Broncos' Super Bowl Hopes

Yes, the Steelers entered this week with the league’s No. 7 scoring defense. Yes, the weather conditions were poor.

And yet, if you’re the Broncos, you still need Bo Nix to play better.

Black Friday in Pittsburgh will be a day to forget in Bo Nix's career. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Against Pittsburgh, the third-year quarterback put together the kind of performance that he’s had way too many of in his short time in the NFL: a reluctance (or inability) to push the ball downfield, poor accuracy on his throws and a couple of terrible decisions.

Nix's first two turnovers should not have happened. In the first quarter, he seemed to lose grip of the ball after pump-faking a pass, only for the ball to roll into the end zone, where it was recovered by Watt for a TD.

On Ramsey’s pick-six, his pass sailed into no man’s land – between an underneath and overhead receiver – where Ramsey could get the easy interception. And outside the turnovers, the former first-round pick had way too many errant pass attempts, which were wobbly or too low for his intended target.

Nix is very good at avoiding sacks and has shown a clutch gene throughout his career. But the Broncos, a team led by its defense, can’t rely on his ability to put full games together. It’s why it’s paramount for promising rookie running back Jonah Coleman and Denver’s run game to show consistency, to take the load off of Nix and a Broncos’ passing attack that doesn’t have a true No. 1 receiver.

3. The Steelers Have Enough Playmakers To Support Mason Rudolph

Unsurprisingly, the Steelers had a run-heavy offense in their first game post-Rodgers. But it was their chunk plays in the passing attack that helped Pittsburgh retain control of the game.

On the Steelers’ third drive, rookie wide receiver Germie Bernard had a 58-yard catch-and-run and veteran receiver DK Metcalf caught a 22-yard touchdown pass. In the fourth quarter, Roman Wilson brought down a 37-yard throw from Rudolph.

So much has been made about Pittsburgh needing a strong run game for its hopeful playoff run, but competence is also needed at receiver to keep defenses honest. And despite the frustration we saw from Rodgers at times with the WR cast, the Steelers should have enough at the position down the stretch.

When Metcalf keeps his emotions in check and is engaged in the game, he can still be a top-flight receiver — evident by his TD catch, which came with superstar cornerback Pat Surtain draping him in coverage. Bernard is an ascending rookie second-rounder. Wilson, who’s averaging a career-high 38.5 receiving yards per game, has played just two games since an injured reserve stint. And Michael Pittman Jr., who’s had three seasons of 900-plus receiving yards, made his return Friday after being sidelined since Week 4.

Maybe the Steelers’ wide receiver room doesn’t scare anyone, but new QB1 Mason Rudolph has more than enough support at pass catcher.

3 ½. What's Next?

The Steelers welcome the Texans to Pittsburgh in Week 13. Five of their final six games are against teams at or below .500, and that one game is in Week 14 on Monday Night Football against the Jaguars.

The Broncos host the Dolphins next Sunday, the first of three straight games against below .500 teams. After facing Miami in Week 13, Denver has road games against the 3-8 Jets and 4-7 Raiders.