How close were legendary quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning on the field? Not as close as you would think.

Off the field, and following retirement? They're much closer friends now.

Brady faced a variety of talented quarterbacks in his career, but no one was as competitive as Manning.

On this week's edition of #AskTom, Brady was asked about his relationship with Manning on the field, given the rise of quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes' friendship.

"I don't think Peyton and I had a great friendship until we both retired," Brady said on #AskTom. "We've always enjoyed each other. We've always been very friendly towards each other."

Brady and Manning headlined the NFL as two of the league's top quarterbacks for well over a decade after the turn of the century. For years, it felt like Brady and Manning were leading their respective teams to an AFC title, or helping them finish as the conference's runner-up. In fact, teams quarterbacked by Brady or Manning accounted for 13 of the 18 AFC champions between the 2001-18 seasons.

Manning finished his NFL career with 15 Pro Bowl nods, two Super Bowls and five NFL MVP honors in his 18 seasons between the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos. Brady concluded his 23-year career with seven Super Bowls – six with New England and one with Tampa Bay – three MVP honors and 15 Pro Bowl nods.

The question to Brady came as Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen continued their rivalry on Thanksgiving. Mahomes and Allen have arguably been the top two quarterbacks in the NFL since the turn of the decade, leading the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, respectively, to plenty of success.

And while the two quarterbacks had split the first 10 head-to-head matchups prior to Thursday's game, Mahomes has had the edge in the rivalry. He's won all four playoff games against Allen, including two AFC titles. Mahomes also led the Chiefs to seven straight AFC Championship Game appearances (2018-24), resulting in three Super Bowl wins and two MVP honors.

Allen has been successful, too, even if he hasn't reached the same heights as Mahomes. He's already a five-time Pro Bowler and has won an MVP in his career.

Considering the success of both quarterbacks, Mahomes and Allen have been called the Brady and Manning of their generation. Unlike Brady and Manning, though, Mahomes and Allen have been friendly during their playing days. They've hit the golf course together in the offseason, and even played on the same team once in The Match.

Even though Brady kept his distance from Manning during his playing days, he certainly had a lot of appreciation for his former rival.

"I want to say, we both had so much respect for each other. There's nobody I loved watching play quarterback like Peyton," Brady said. "But we're much better friends now that we're not competing on the field against each other."