Six weeks ago, Joe Milton was on the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad. On Thursday, he beat them on Thanksgiving — and he got a moment he's been waiting to have for several years.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was named Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game after leading his team to a 39-38 win over the Cowboys, the biggest comeback in NFL Thanksgiving Day history.

Milton completed 21 of 31 passes for 331 yards and three touchdowns in just his third NFL start, and he added a 15-yard rushing touchdown. His connection with DeVonta Smith was the story of the night: two deep touchdowns of 50 and 45 yards, and 11 catches for 200 yards, a career high for Smith.

When Milton spoke with Brady after the game, the Eagles' quarterback told the seven-time Super Bowl winner that he messaged him during his freshman year of college, and he never heard back.

"Tom, man, you've got to text me back on Instagram. I texted you my freshman year of college," Milton said. "I just wanted to talk to you."

"Let's talk, anytime," Brady replied.

Like Brady, Milton played college football at Michigan. Milton began his career at Ann Arbor in 2018, but transferred to Tennessee after the 2020 season due to the emergence of Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy's arrival.

That set Milton up for an unusual road to the NFL. He remained on the bench for two years at Tennessee before becoming its full-time starter in 2023. Also like Brady, Milton was selected by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the NFL Draft, beginning his NFL career in 2024. But Milton only lasted a year in New England before getting traded to the Dallas Cowboys.

Milton spent the 2025 season as Dak Prescott's primary backup. He lost that job during the preseason, though, as he was placed on the Cowboys' practice squad at the start of the year.

The Eagles signed Milton on Oct. 16 and named him the starter earlier in November. Thursday's win was Philadelphia's second straight, after Sunday's win over Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As the Eagles are picking up surprising wins with Milton, he's not surprised by the recent outcomes.

"Just the work we put in throughout the week, knowing that we can't ever give up, knowing that this team has to fight no matter what, no matter what the schedule is, no matter what the record is," Milton said. "I came over here during the week on a Thursday, and we put that work in ever since."

Brady praised Milton's poise in the pocket and his accuracy, including his deep shots to Smith, and asked what the moment meant after such a long journey.

"It means a lot. I can go back to all my hard days, all my long days, all the days that I had the second thought to give up, to just throw in the towel, and it all goes back to that," Milton said. "Nobody's going to give you anything. You just got to go take it."

Brady told Milton the perspective was what mattered most.

"It's not where you start, man. It's where you finish, and to have that perspective as a longtime player myself, you take advantage of every opportunity you get," Brady said. "I'm proud of you, man. That was a performance for the ages. You're in the history books forever, my man."