National Football League
Eagles Reportedly Making QB Change, Will Start Joe Milton vs. Giants
National Football League

Eagles Reportedly Making QB Change, Will Start Joe Milton vs. Giants

Published Nov. 4, 2026 2:48 p.m. ET

The Philadelphia Eagles are making another quarterback change, but this time it's not due to injury.

Joe Milton III will start Sunday’s game against the New York Giants (1 p.m. ET on FOX), replacing Tanner McKee, NFL Network reported on Wednesday afternoon. The move comes less than one month after the Eagles signed Milton off the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad.

Milton is slated to become the fourth Eagles quarterback to throw a pass this season, following Jalen Hurts, Andy Dalton and McKee.

McKee took over as Philadelphia’s starter in Week 6 after Hurts was sidelined by blood clots in his lungs, which are expected to keep the Super Bowl MVP out for the rest of the season. McKee went 0-3 as the starter, with losses to the Carolina Panthers and NFC East-rival Cowboys and Washington Commanders. 

Dalton, who competed with McKee for the backup job in the preseason, has since been released. The 26-year-old Milton was promoted to McKee’s backup last week against the Commanders.

A 6-foot-5 former Tennessee quarterback known for his arm strength, Milton was a sixth-round pick by the New England Patriots in 2024 and later traded to the Cowboys in 2025. He has appeared in five NFL games and completed 69.8% of his passes.

Milton's mobility could also help a Philadelphia offense that has struggled to run the ball.

The Eagles have lost six straight games, falling to 2-6. Hurts’ injury has been one of several setbacks this season, but Sunday’s game against the Giants gives Milton his chance to lead the Eagles’ offense and try to end the skid.

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