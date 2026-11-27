Justin Herbert can't catch a break.

Midway through the worst statistical year of his career, Herbert will now miss his first game of the 2026 season with a concussion. On Friday, Herbert was ruled out for the Los Angeles Chargers' Week 12 game against the New England Patriots.

Herbert sustained the injury last Sunday, when the Chargers lost to the New York Jets. After winning their only game of the season one week prior to that against the Baltimore Ravens, the Chargers returned to their poor play.

Herbert's been at the center of their woes with a career-low 62.4% completion percentage. He's thrown 11 interceptions and just eight touchdowns as he's struggled to adapt to offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel's offense. An injury won't help matters, although it could be short-term and Herbert could be back in Week 13.

DJ Uiagalelei threw a touchdown pass in limited action against the Houston Texans in Week 9. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

While he's out, DJ Uiagalelei will start under center for Los Angeles. Uiagalelei is an undrafted rookie out of Florida State, and Sunday will be his first career start.

Herbert's absence will leave Sunday's game without the normal quarterbacks as the Patriots' Drake Maye is out with an ankle injury. Maye sustained the injury in Week 10 on a hip-drop tackle by Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson. Tommy DeVito will start in place of Maye.