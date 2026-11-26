The NFL's Thanksgiving feast kicked off with a game for the ages between a pair of NFC North rivals.

Next up on the docket is another NFC rivalry, with the Cowboys hosting the Eagles, before a matchup of AFC heavyweights takes us home.

We'll have you covered with the key takeaway from every game after its conclusion, starting with a classic from Bears vs. Lions:

Best Thanksgiving Game Ever

The Lions and Bears gave us a Thanksgiving classic. You couldn’t take your eyes off the game without feeling like you were going to miss an electric play.

Detroit and Chicago traded blows all afternoon. It felt like the first offense to blink would lose the game, and that’s how it ultimately played out, with the Bears prevailing.

The Lions had the ball deep in Chicago territory but couldn’t convert on fourth down to seal the win. That put the ball back in Caleb Williams’ hands, and the third-year quarterback did what he’s done so often early in his career, leading a sharp two-minute drill that culminated with an inch-perfect throw to the back corner of the end zone for the game-winning score with just three seconds left on the clock.

That was one of at least a dozen insane plays from the game, which also featured a 250-yard, three-touchdown performance by Jahmyr Gibbs that shouldn’t be forgotten.

I’m not sure the numbers, as impressive as they are, do his performance justice. If you squinted hard enough, you might’ve thought you had been transported back to the ‘90s and were watching a prime Barry Sanders run circles around the Bears defense.

But, as was so often the case during Sanders’ career, it wasn’t enough to carry Detroit to a win. Williams was just too good down the stretch. After Gibbs’ 70-yard touchdown run put Chicago in an 11-point hole early in the fourth, the Bears quarterback seemed to lock in. He connected on three straight passes, including this 41-yard strike to Rome Odunze.

Maybe I’m a prisoner of the moment, but that felt like the best Thanksgiving game I’ve ever seen. We’ve had back-and-forth thrillers. We’ve had dramatic endings, like the famous Leon Lett game. We’ve had unforgettable performances, like Randy Moss’s 163-yard, three-touchdown game in Dallas. But this game had it all.

Rome Odunze (left) and Kalif Raymond celebrate Odunze's thrilling touchdown catch that gave the Bears a win over the Lions with 3 seconds left in the fourth quarter. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

It also had high stakes, with both teams entering the game 8-2 and tied atop the NFC North. Now Chicago sits alone at the top, but the Lions are right there and will have a chance to avenge this loss when the two teams meet up in Week 17. If it’s half as exciting as what we saw on Thursday, football fans will be in for a treat.