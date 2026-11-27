Jerry Jones says he still believes Brian Schottenheimer is the right coach for the Dallas Cowboys.

There was a significant qualifier from the owner and general manager after yet another meltdown in a 39-38 loss to Philadelphia on Thanksgiving.

"I do," Jones said when asked if he still believed his second-year coach could lead the Cowboys to a Super Bowl. "I do, but on the other hand, these are setbacks and they’re damning setbacks."

The Cowboys promoted offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to head coach in Jan. 2025, but Dallas is just 14-16 since. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Fans surely will see the most damning of all as Schottenheimer's decision to go for it on fourth-and-1 from the Philadelphia 39-yard line with a two-point lead and 55 seconds remaining. Dak Prescott was sacked for a 9-yard loss, leaving the Eagles just 11 yards from the spot for Jake Elliott's 59-yard field goal with 2 seconds remaining.

Jones didn't want to pin the latest loss on that decision either, even though Ty Robinson, the defensive lineman who sacked Prescott, was surprised Dallas snapped the ball. And WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark seemed similarly puzzled.

"I’m not going to take any one thing because one thing shouldn’t have done it," Jones said. "We really had a combination of things that we miscued on."

The Cowboys (5-7) will have to sit on a stunning loss for 11 days before they return for a Monday night game at Seattle on Dec. 7.

Playoff hopes aren't realistic at the moment. Here are some of the realities for Dallas:

— No other home team in NFL history has lost four home games in the same season when scoring at least 30 points, or averaged at least 30 points in the first 12 games (31.3) of a season and had a losing record.

— The largest blown fourth-quarter lead in franchise history was 14 points. The Cowboys matched that twice in November — both at home.

— Schottenheimer botched the final seconds of a 34-31 loss to Baltimore in Rio de Janeiro and has his latest baffling decision to go with it. Those aren't the only two questionable moments with game management.

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Regardless of how they're happening, the losses are mounting. Dallas is 12-16-1 and has spent just one week over .500 under Schottenheimer (6-5-1 last season).

The coach insists he isn't listening to the noise about his job security.

"I don’t worry about that," Schottenheimer said. "I worry about the guys in that locker room, and it doesn’t affect me."

The Cowboys have already made the midseason hire of Mike Pettine as a senior assistant for first-time defensive coordinator Christian Parker. Dallas subsequently stripped play-calling duties from the 34-year-old Parker and gave them to Pettine, who turned 60 a few weeks before deciding to come out of retirement.

Jones had already said no more coaching changes were coming. He said it again going into a long weekend and a 10-day gap between games.

"I wouldn’t anticipate that," Jones said. "We can give ourselves a better chance to win these coming games and be competitive in my mind without coaching changes at this time."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.