Welcome to the Quarterback Notebook, where I’ll cover the past week in NFL quarterbacking – from the most interesting passers, plays and storylines to some other stuff that caught my eye while watching film this week.

This week, we'll pay respect to Dak Prescott's performance this season, look at how Brock Purdy is elevating the 49ers offense and weigh in on Tyler Shough's development.

The Cowboys Are Wasting An All-Time Dak Prescott Season

If you’re looking for proof that elite quarterback play can take you only so far, look no further than the 2026 Cowboys, who sit at 5-6 and are in danger of missing the playoffs yet again despite another brilliant campaign from Dak Prescott.

Dak Prescott 3,049 Pass YDS · 25 Pass TDs · 2 Rush TDs ▾ Dak Prescott #4 · QB · Cowboys 3,049 Pass YDS 25 Pass TDs 2 Rush TDs 2026 Season Full stats →

Choose your metric – any metric – and it will tell you that Prescott is playing out of his mind this season and would be in the MVP discussion if his defense wasn’t committing crimes against the sport every Sunday.

Prescott ranks second in QBR, behind only Brock Purdy, and would be the first quarterback to ever miss the playoffs with a QBR over 80. He’s on pace for the ninth-best QBR season since the stat's inception in 2006, ahead of Patrick Mahomes’ 2018 season and Matt Ryan’s 2016 campaign.

This level of quarterback play typically leads to team success, but not for Prescott. He’s one of five quarterbacks with an expected points added average over 0.20 and a success rate of at least 50%. The other four, Purdy, Mahomes, Jared Goff, and Joe Burrow, have a combined record of 32-8.

Prescott’s EPA average (0.18) is tied for the 27th highest in the Next Gen Stats era, which dates back to 2016. All but one quarterback in the top 30 made the playoffs (Deshaun Watson in 2020), and based on Dallas’ current playoff probability, per Next Gen Stats, Prescott has a 79% chance of becoming the second.

And it’s not like Prescott is just beating up on bad opponents. He was unreal in the Week 10 loss to San Francisco, which may have been his best performance of the season.

The Titans were a much easier foe this past Sunday, but Prescott put up generational efficiency numbers. That’s no exaggeration, either: His 67% success rate was the fifth-highest of the last decade, per Next Gen Stats. And on the few snaps where Tennessee’s rush won and moved Prescott off his spot in the pocket, he managed to make play after play.

Prescott’s game is aging so well. He may not be rewarded this season, but he should have a few more bites at the apple before we see any slippage.

How Brock Purdy Is Elevating Kyle Shanahan's Offense

Kyle Shanahan has been propping up quarterbacks for as long as he’s been calling plays in the NFL. He helped Matt Schaub win a passing title in Houston. He guided Robert Griffin III to one of the best rookie seasons in NFL history in Washington. He turned Matt Ryan into an MVP in Atlanta. He turned Jimmy Garoppolo into an analytics darling in San Francisco.

He’s obviously helped Brock Purdy become what he’s become since being drafted with the final pick of the 2022 draft, but the young quarterback is returning the favor this season. For the first time since Ryan’s career year, it feels like Shanahan has a quarterback who is doing just as much heavy lifting as the gifted play-caller.

Brock Purdy 2,624 Pass YDS · 23 Pass TDs · 222 Rush YDS ▾ Brock Purdy #13 · QB · 49ers 2,624 Pass YDS 23 Pass TDs 222 Rush YDS 2 Rush TDs 2026 Season Full stats →

Shanahan’s system is awesome, but it has at least one glaring flaw: the pass protection scheme is rudimentary compared to other systems in the league. The 49ers coach runs a "set it and forget style" of pass protection, where instead of the quarterback making pre-snap adjustments to pick up blitzes, he’s expected to solve those problems after the snap by throwing "hot."

Here’s an example of a "hot" route from an old Shanahan playbook.

If the defense brings more rushers than the offensive line can block, the "hot" route should be open, and the quarterback is responsible for beating the free rusher with the throw. Here’s a film example of Jimmy Garoppolo throwing "hot" against an overload blitz.

Smart defensive coordinators know this is how Shanahan likes to set up his protections and they design pressures and coverages that take advantage of it. When Garoppolo was the quarterback, that was a major issue because the guy was a statue in the pocket. But Purdy can make up for it with his quick-twitch reaction skills.

That was on full display in Purdy’s masterclass against the Vikings. Brian Flores is one of the league's best at breaking an opponent’s pass protection rules, and his defense generated six unblocked pressures on Sunday night, per Pro Football Focus. Only Dak Prescott faced more in Week 11. On those plays, Purdy went 5-for-5 for 78 yards.

Purdy took a sack on the other dropback, which showed the system's weakness. The quick slant to the top of the screen is his "hot" option, but it’s not a very good one on third-and-12.

That was one of the rare times this season Purdy couldn’t make something happen against an unblocked defender. He’s averaging 11.1 yards per attempt on 27 plays with unblocked pressure, putting him behind only Lamar Jackson (16.4 yards per attempt) and Patrick Mahomes (11.6). That’s some elite company.

Purdy’s uncanny ability to buy time in those situations really stands out. He’s averaging 3.66 seconds per throw on those plays. Jackson is at 3.38, and Mahomes is at 3.05. So this isn’t just Purdy beating instant pressure with those hot throws. He’s sliding away from pressure to buy extra time to push the ball downfield.

In the past, getting a 49ers quarterback to throw "hot" would typically be considered a win for the defense. Not with this leveled-up version of Purdy.

The Tyler Shough Dilemma

There isn’t a more confounding quarterback to evaluate than Tyler Shough. If he were your typical second-year quarterback, it would be more straightforward. But as much as Saints fans would like to ignore it, Shough spending seven seasons in college does matter.

Tyler Shough 2,395 Pass YDS · 16 Pass TDs · 221 Rush YDS ▾ Tyler Shough #6 · QB · Saints 2,395 Pass YDS 16 Pass TDs 221 Rush YDS 2 Rush TDs 2026 Season Full stats →

Shough will be 28 when he becomes extension-eligible after his third season, and given his extensive injury history in college – the main reason he spent seven years in school – that 28 comes with an asterisk.

It would be easier to ignore his age if Shough was more advanced. Part of the allure of drafting Shough was that experience and the idea that he could hit the ground running as a rookie. That obviously didn’t happen with Spencer Rattler beating him out for the starting job last preseason. Rattler was eventually benched, and Shough showed some flashes down the stretch of the 2025 season, but it appears he’s regressed in 2026.

Sunday’s loss in Chicago was particularly concerning, and it didn’t help that the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, spent the afternoon picking apart Shough’s game.

And the GOAT wasn’t off base with his criticism. I’m surprised he held out until the third quarter to voice his frustration with Shough’s decision-making. There was plenty more to criticize early in the game. Like Shough turning down his first read – a quick, easy throw to Chris Olave – only to airmail a deeper one after holding onto the ball for an eternity.

A few plays later, he misread a simple spacing concept and failed to get the ball to his best receiver again.

Early in the second quarter, he gets to Olave too late after locking onto his first read, which was well covered from the start, and throws a bad interception.

It’s fair to have some sympathy for Shough’s current situation. The Saints' run game sitnks, the pass protection is crappy, and Kellen Moore isn’t a ceiling raiser as a play-caller. But these are basic, Day 1 concepts, and the opportunities to make plays are there. These are plays you’d expect a second-year quarterback to be making, and that’s especially true for a 27-year-old who’s played a lot of football.

I don’t think Shough is a lost cause; I just don’t know if he’s a quarterback worth hitching your franchise’s wagon to. If you give him a clean pocket and an open receiver and get his eyes to the right spot through the play design, he can make the throw. But that’s true for every young, starting quarterback.

That Shough isn’t standing out compared to his (much) younger peers is a problem you can’t wave away.

The Next Gen Passing Map That Has Me Reassessing Prior Opinions

The one thing that’s preventing me from fully buying into Jayden Daniels’ long-term ceiling is his reticence to attack the middle of the field. He had no such problem on Monday night against the Bengals and threw a few crunch-time passes into that area.

Jayden Daniels 1,788 Pass YDS · 10 Pass TDs · 335 Rush YDS ▾ Jayden Daniels #5 · QB · Commanders 1,788 Pass YDS 10 Pass TDs 335 Rush YDS 2 Rush TDs 2026 Season Full stats →

Daniels is at his best when he throws with confidence. We haven’t seen much of that this season, but if he can replicate what he did against the Bengals down the stretch, Washington will have a good shot at winning the NFC East and I’ll be buying up any Daniels stock I can find.

The Best Throw I Saw This Week

Joe Burrow didn’t put his best foot forward on Monday night, but this was an unreal play that required every bit of his skill set. Evading the pressure was impressive on its own, but keeping his eyes up and layering the ball in between two defenders put it over the top.

Joe Burrow 3,095 Pass YDS · 29 Pass TDs · 3 Rush TDs ▾ Joe Burrow #9 · QB · Bengals 3,095 Pass YDS 29 Pass TDs 3 Rush TDs 2026 Season Full stats →

The Worst Throw I Saw This Week

This was undoubtedly a great play by 49ers safety Ji'ayir Brown, but it’s fairly common coverage that a veteran like Kirk Cousins should have recognized. He stared down the receiver the whole way and should have known Brown would break on the route.