National Football League
Tom Brady Signs 1-of-1 Exclusive Topps Card Live On Air During Packers vs. Patriots
National Football League

Tom Brady Signs 1-of-1 Exclusive Topps Card Live On Air During Packers vs. Patriots

Updated Nov. 8, 2026 6:34 p.m. ET

Tom Brady's return to Foxborough on FOX's Green Bay Packers-New England Patriots broadcast came with a pack-ripping surprise. During the second quarter, Brady signed an exclusive 1-of-1 Topps trading card live in the booth.

In honor of Brady’s return to Foxborough, a photo of him in the broadcast booth was printed live so he could sign it on air. Seated alongside broadcast partner Kevin Burkhardt, Brady signed the photo live to showcase its authenticity.

Courtesy of Topps

"Oh, I love that," Brady said on air when he was presented with the card. "Tom Brady back in Foxborough. LFG. Let me hold that up for you guys. I’m glad there’s no statistics on the back [of the card] for how many times I’ve cursed on air this year. I love it."

Burkhardt explained that the card was printed in the booth and then given to Brady to sign. The card is part of the Topps NOW cards that include other star athletes like LeBron James and Lionel Messi. LeBron's was signed celebrating the announcement that he would be signing with the Philadelphia 76ers, while Messi's surrounded his farewell to the Argentina national team. The latter generated a record 664,325 purchases.

The printed card went on sale shortly after Brady signed it on air. And one fan will have the chance to pull the 1-of-1 card. Brady is a noted card collector, having bought a 1-of-1 Fernando Mendoza rookie card earlier in the year. He's also a primary investor in CardVault. 

This weekend was the first time that Brady has called a game at Gillette Stadium, where he played all but one of his seasons with the Patriots. He was also part of the Patriots Hall of Fame celebrations on Saturday, which saw former teammate and fellow FOX analyst Rob Gronkowski inducted.

Former Patriots teammates Rob Gronkowski (left) and Tom Brady (right) talk during Rob Gronkowski's Patriots Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday. (Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

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