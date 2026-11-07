National Football League
NFL Trade Deadline Rumors: Colts Busy? Derrick Henry Status? Star TE Move?
National Football League

NFL Trade Deadline Rumors: Colts Busy? Derrick Henry Status? Star TE Move?

Updated Nov. 7, 2026 1:34 p.m. ET

Time is running out to seal the deal.

What's the latest on Indianapolis Colts superstar running back Jonathan Taylor? Are the Colts outright sellers after trading guard and perennial Pro Bowler Quenton Nelson and star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner? Could a different star running back be on the move? Is there a team swinging for the fences at a different position?

Here are the latest NFL trade rumors ahead of the 2026 NFL trade deadline, which is on Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. ET:

Jonathan TaylorJonathan Taylor Update

The answer is that it's complicated.

While reporting on the matter has consistently maintained that the Colts would require a first-round pick or a combination of Day 2 draft picks for Taylor, reporting is varied on whether Indianapolis will actually trade him.

On one hand, The Ringer reports that the Colts are unlikely to move Taylor given teams not meeting their asking price. On the other hand, The Athletic reports Indianapolis is expected to trade Taylor, with the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants considered the favorites to pull off a deal.

Through the Colts' eight games this season, Taylor has rushed for 610 yards and eight touchdowns on 4.1 yards per carry, while adding 202 receiving yards. He signed a two-year, $44 million extension in August, which puts him under contract through 2028.

Daniel JonesDaniel Jones Interest?

Indeed, there's a chance the Colts could move their signal-caller.

Quarterback Daniel Jones, who's in the first season of a two-year $88 million deal, has drawn trade interest, per ESPN. The report notes that the Baltimore Ravens were among the teams to make a call regarding Jones prior to acquiring veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett from the Arizona Cardinals.

Jones is in the midst of arguably the worst season of his eight-year NFL career, as the quarterback has totaled 1,542 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 68.7 passer rating this year, while completing 60.4% of his passes.

Derrick HenryIs Derrick Henry Available?

Speaking of the Ravens, is star running back Derrick Henry attainable?

The five-time Pro Bowler and bruising, 6-foot-4 running back isn't available for trade, per ESPN. Moreover, the report notes that Baltimore informed Henry, who's in the first season of a two-year, $30 million extension, that he won't be moved.

Henry has rushed for 689 yards and eight touchdowns on 3.9 yards per carry this season.

Trey McBrideTrey McBride Trade?

It doesn't hurt to put in a phone call!

The Denver Broncos inquired about Cardinals star tight end Trey McBride but were shot down, per ESPN. McBride, a 2025 All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler, is in the first season of a four-year, $76 million contract.

As for the tight end's play this year, McBride has reeled in an NFL-high 66 receptions for 544 yards and five touchdowns. The previous two seasons (2024-25), McBride averaged 118.5 receptions for 1,192.5 yards per year, while bringing down 11 receiving touchdowns in 2025.

Brian Thomas Jr.Chiefs Want A Receiver?

The Kansas City Chiefs have "continued to be intrigued" by acquiring Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., per ESPN.

Thomas, the No. 23 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, has continued to fall out of favor in Jacksonville's passing game, with him logging just 10 receptions in eight games this season. Last year (2025), Thomas recorded 48 receptions for 707 and two scores, which was preceded by a 2024 rookie campaign that saw Thomas earn a Pro Bowl nod; he totaled 87 receptions for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024.

As for the 5-2 Chiefs, they've lost each of their last two games.

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