National Football League
Jaguars Overwhelm Lamar Jackson-Less Ravens: 3 Takeaways From Jacksonville's Win
National Football League

Jaguars Overwhelm Lamar Jackson-Less Ravens: 3 Takeaways From Jacksonville's Win

Published Nov. 5, 2026 11:07 p.m. ET
Ben Arthur
Ben Arthur
NFL Writer

No Lamar Jackson. No Snoop Huntley.

We didn’t know what to expect back from the Ravens. But we knew there was a chance that it could get ugly Thursday night for Baltimore, which was down to its third-string quarterback in undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano. 

And it turned out to be exactly that. It was unwatchable.

The Jaguars whooped the Ravens 33-10 at M&T Bank Stadium in a game that was never close. Jacksonville (6-2) has recorded back-to-back wins by 20-plus points.

Baltimore (4-5) has now lost five straight games.

Here are my takeaways:

1.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars Have At Least One Reason To Be Worried About Their Offense

The Jaguars seemed to be playing with fire with the play clock on Thursday night, at least in the first half. On more than a few occasions, it went all the way down to one before they got the snap off. It appeared to hit zero at least a couple of times on the broadcast, though Jacksonville was never penalized for a delay of game.

Slow pre-snap development hasn’t been uncommon for the Jaguars this season. Entering this week, they snapped the ball on average with just 7.0 seconds left on the play clock, second-slowest in the NFL, and had used no-huddle just 3.4% of the time, the fourth-lowest, according to Next Gen Stats.

Offensive coordinator Grant Udinski (left) will know his team can play even better than it did in its blowout win over the Ravens. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Jacksonville runs an efficient offense, to be clear. It entered Week 9 ranked fifth in scoring and 10th in yardage. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who’s been playing at a high level since midway through last season, is in complete command at the line of scrimmage. The Jags aren’t a heavily penalized team overall, either (entered Thursday with 55 penalties called against them, 14th-fewest in the league, according to NFLpenalties.com). 

If communication isn’t clean, though, consistently taking the play clock all the way down to the wire could become an issue late in the season in loud road environments, raising the chances for procedural penalties.

It’s not an issue now for the Jags, but it’s something to be wary of moving forward.

2.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens Will Be Thrilled To See Jacoby Brissett

With Lamar Jackson and backup quarterback Tyler "Snoop" Huntley out for the Ravens, Fagnano made his first career start for Baltimore and … looked like an undrafted rookie quarterback.

It was obvious how much Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle had to simplify and change the offense for Fagnano, who’s significantly less mobile than Jackson and Huntley. 

Fagnano was kept to half-field reads. Even before the rain started to pour down in Baltimore, making throwing the ball difficult, he didn’t (or couldn’t) push the ball much downfield — he attempted just one pass beyond six yards in the first half. He threw two interceptions deep in Baltimore’s own territory in the second half. The Ravens’ offense looked extremely limited … and bad.

Jacoby Brissett, whose trade to Baltimore from the Arizona Cardinals is still to be finalized, doesn’t project to be a game changer who can elevate the Ravens. But he’d give the team competence under center, veteran experience and a passer who can push the ball downfield. And with the weapons the Ravens have on offense, that could be enough to keep the team’s fading playing hopes alive.

3.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Might Be The Most Dangerous Team In The AFC

This isn’t because of beating up on a Jackson-less Ravens team, but the Jaguars have now won six of their eight games and have a relatively easy second half of the season.

Six of Jacksonville’s nine games are against teams that are currently below .500, including its last four games of the season. Currently the No. 4 seed in the AFC, the Jags are in a great position to secure the No. 1 overall seed and the lone first-round bye.

And beyond the strength of schedule, the Jaguars are one of the NFL’s most complete teams. They entered Week 9 ranked second in points allowed, first in rushing defense and seventh in pressure rate. They have a Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback and a top-five scoring offense around him. They’re well coached.

The Jags don’t get a ton of attention because of the market they’re in, but they are legit and should be on the shortlist of top Super Bowl contenders.

3 ½. What's Next?

The Jaguars’ road trip continues for two more games, at the Tennessee Titans (1-7) and the New York Giants (4-2-1), before returning home for a rematch with the Titans on Nov. 29.

With Jacoby Brissett entering the fold at quarterback, the Ravens have a winnable stretch of games before their Week 13 bye: vs. the 1-7 Chargers on Monday night in Week 10, at the 3-4 Carolina Panthers (Nov. 22) and at the 2-5 Houston Texans (Nov. 29).  

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Are The Bears Really The Best Team In The League?

Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Are The Bears Really The Best Team In The League?

recommended
  1. NFL Trending Image: How A Goofy Rookie Called 'Gronk' Transformed Into The Best Tight End Ever

    How A Goofy Rookie Called 'Gronk' Transformed Into The Best Tight End Ever

    NFL Trending Image: NFL Catchup: Ravens Trade For Jacoby Brissett; Myles Garrett, Micah Parsons Practice

    NFL Catchup: Ravens Trade For Jacoby Brissett; Myles Garrett, Micah Parsons Practice

    NFL Trending Image: 2027 NFL Mock Draft: Drew Mestemaker First Of 6 QBs Selected In First Round

    2027 NFL Mock Draft: Drew Mestemaker First Of 6 QBs Selected In First Round

  2. NFL Trending Image: NFL Trade Deadline: Where Will Top Targets Go? Execs Help Us Predict Landing Spots

    NFL Trade Deadline: Where Will Top Targets Go? Execs Help Us Predict Landing Spots

    NFL Trending Image: NFL Fact Or Fiction: Bears Going To The Super Bowl? Seahawks To Miss Playoffs?

    NFL Fact Or Fiction: Bears Going To The Super Bowl? Seahawks To Miss Playoffs?

    NFL Trending Image: Vikings Starting Carson Wentz At QB vs. Bills Amid Kyler Murray Injury

    Vikings Starting Carson Wentz At QB vs. Bills Amid Kyler Murray Injury

  3. NFL Trending Image: West Coast Read: Jim Harbaugh Must Protect Justin Herbert — By Benching Him

    West Coast Read: Jim Harbaugh Must Protect Justin Herbert — By Benching Him

    NFL Trending Image: Roll The Tape: Meet The Bears' Super Bowl X Factor; The NFL's Most Underrated WR

    Roll The Tape: Meet The Bears' Super Bowl X Factor; The NFL's Most Underrated WR

    NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL Week 9 Picks: Best Bets For Every Game — Will's Wagers

    2026 NFL Week 9 Picks: Best Bets For Every Game — Will's Wagers

Item 1 of 3
NFL trending
NFL Trending Image: How A Goofy Rookie Called 'Gronk' Transformed Into The Best Tight End Ever
How A Goofy Rookie Called 'Gronk' Transformed Into The Best Tight End Ever
NFL Trending Image: NFL Catchup: Ravens Trade For Jacoby Brissett; Myles Garrett, Micah Parsons Practice
NFL Catchup: Ravens Trade For Jacoby Brissett; Myles Garrett, Micah Parsons Practice
NFL Trending Image: 2027 NFL Mock Draft: Drew Mestemaker First Of 6 QBs Selected In First Round
2027 NFL Mock Draft: Drew Mestemaker First Of 6 QBs Selected In First Round
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Cowboys vs Colts on FOX One Watch Cowboys vs ColtsWatch Rams vs Commanders on FOX One Watch Rams vs CommandersWatch Giants vs Eagles on FOX One Watch Giants vs EaglesWatch Raiders vs 49ers on FOX One Watch Raiders vs 49ersWatch Cardinals vs Seahawks on FOX One Watch Cardinals vs SeahawksWatch Packers vs Patriots on FOX One Watch Packers vs Patriots
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes