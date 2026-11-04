Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Are The Bears Really The Best Team In The League?

When Tom Brady unveiled his power rankings last week, he teased that the Chicago Bears could jump from No. 6 to No. 1 if they defeated the Seattle Seahawks — and that was before they added All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.

Well, the Bears made it tough for Brady not to be a man of his word this week. They picked up a decisive victory in the defending champs' home stadium, winning 34-17 as Caleb Williams, D'Andre Swift and Simmons all showed out. But other top teams, like the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos, also picked up impressive victories in Week 8, making the debate for the No. 1 spot in Brady's power rankings even stronger following the Minnesota Vikings' first loss of the year.

So, was Brady a man of his word with his power rankings this week? Here's his full top 10.

Week 8 result: 27-6 win vs. Cleveland Browns

Brady's thoughts: I kind of chose a temporary winner from the Cloud of Dust that's the AFC North. The Pittsburgh Steelers, welcome to the top ten. The defense lived in Cleveland's backfield all afternoon, and the offense ran it all over them. Aaron Rodgers and Co. secured their payback for the loss in Cleveland earlier this year. They've won four in a row, hold sole possession of first in the division, and they've got a defense that's been suffocating during the streak. Enjoy the bye, fellas.

I think Rodgers has done such a great job playing from the pocket this year. He's always done a great job protecting the football, but I always thought a lot of that was because he could get out of the pocket and turn somewhat would-be sacks or negative plays into big gains because he was outside the pocket. But his transition in is his game — playing from the pocket, still throwing the ball as great as ever, man. He's an ageless wonder.

Up next: Bye

Week 8 result: 28-24 loss at Denver Broncos

Brady's thoughts: Two weeks ago, I had the Chiefs at No. 2 when they were unbeaten, and now they've dropped two straight. And this one in Denver kind of stings. K.C. had a lead going into the fourth and didn't score again. Over 100 yards in penalties will do that to you, and I hate pouring salt in the wound, but the knee flinched. The refs made the right call.

The good news? Pat Mahomes looked like Pat Mahomes again — three touchdowns, no picks. Clean up the flags, and this offense will be right back in it as the Jets visit Arrowhead.

Up next: vs. New York Jets (Sunday)

Week 8 result: 24-19 win at Miami Dolphins

Brady's thoughts: New England went into the half down double digits in Miami — been there before. But they flipped a switch, scoring three straight touchdowns for the win. And Drake Maye was super efficient, throwing for two tuddies, and rushing in another. Mike Vrabel helped steady the ship through some crazy, crazy South Florida weather. I love the humidity these days, but I'm not sure the Pats would agree.

Up next, we've got Packers at Patriots on Sunday. I am going to need a new parking pass, though. Hey Vrabes, can you help me out there?

I'm always excited to go back to that stadium, to see so many friends that, over the years, have made such a positive difference in my life. There's a big reunion going on for the 2016 team. So many fun things this weekend. I got to make sure I pace myself. We've got Gronk's induction ceremony on Saturday, the game on Sunday and a lot of family and friends. It's gonna be an awesome weekend.

Up next: vs. Green Bay Packers (Sunday)

Week 8 result: 19-15 loss at Detroit Lions

Brady's thoughts: The victory lap is over, as Minnesota's unbeaten run ends in Detroit. I was there, and the Vikings couldn't slow down the Lions' ground game in the second half and couldn't put a drive together late when they needed a touchdown. But still, they're 6-1 and nobody has allowed fewer points. Now Josh Allen and the Bills are in Minneapolis on Monday night, so not a bad spot to bounce back if they can pull it off.

I don't think the Vikings need to bench Kyler Murray. I think Kyler's done a very good job this year. He doesn't turn the ball over much. There was one errant throw on Sunday, but he's done a good job protecting the ball. He can still make plays outside the pocket with his legs when he needs it. And he's a threat to throw the ball downfield. They've got to hit some of those ones to Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. That would take a lot of pressure off that play-to-play execution.

Up next: vs. Buffalo Bills (Monday)

Week 8 result: 19-15 win vs. Minnesota Vikings

Brady's thoughts: I thought about this one for a while, and I had the one-loss Vikings ahead of the Lions at first, but remembered the rule: head-to-head tiebreaker applies in situations where I decide I want to apply it. The Lions ran for over 200 yards, and Jared Goff found Jameson Williams for the go-ahead touchdown late. That connection keeps finding the end zone, and it's turned into one of the most dangerous combos in the league to start the year.

Just like that, there are no unbeaten teams left in the NFL, and Detroit's won three in a row. The NFC North is shaping up for some great divisional battles later this year. What's new?

Up next: at Miami Dolphins (Sunday)

Week 8 result: 42-7 win vs. Indianapolis Colts

Brady's thoughts: The runaway watch is officially on in the AFC South, because they blew out the Colts, and this one was over by halftime. Brian Thomas Jr. caught a touchdown a couple of weeks after getting benched in London. And the defense took an interception back almost the length of the field. So, a three-game lead in the division, with a chance to extend it Thursday against a reeling team in Baltimore.

Up next: at Baltimore Ravens (Thursday)

Week 8 result: 28-24 win vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Brady's thoughts: There's been a lot of discussion about Bo Nix and his struggles getting the ball down the field this year. And while we were all discussing that, the Broncos just won another game.

Down two scores going into the fourth, the defense stepped up with some huge stops. Then, Bo Nix did what he needed to do, helping punch it into the end zone twice. The clutch numbers just keep getting better for this guy.

And that's four straight wins. They're unbeaten at home, and they keep finding a way to win late in games. These guys believe in themselves. They believe in each other. And first place in the AFC West belongs to Denver.

Up next: at Carolina Panthers (Sunday)

Bo Nix's 13 fourth-quarter comebacks (including playoffs) are the most a QB has recorded in the first three seasons of their career. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Week 8 result: Idle

Brady's thoughts: San Francisco took the week off, and honestly, after that game in Atlanta, they needed it. But getting DeForest Buckner back to the Bay is a solid way to hold a high ranking in a bye week. They're still 6-1, tied with Minnesota for the best record in the NFC, and in control of the NFC West.

Up next: vs. Las Vegas Raiders (Sunday)

Week 8 result: 36-10 win vs. Baltimore Ravens

Brady's thoughts: Buffalo hosted the Ravens, and with Lamar Jackson leaving after one play, we didn't really get to see the game everyone wanted to see. But it created a nice chance for this Buffalo defense to gain a lot of confidence, going against the backup Ravens quarterbacks. Josh Allen is already at 20 total touchdowns on the year. That's insane! And the Bills still have the most points in the NFL.

I had them at No. 1 when I first started thinking about this list. They're definitely deserving, but I had another idea.

Up next: at Minnesota Vikings (Monday)

Week 8 result: 34-17 win at Seattle Seahawks

Brady's thoughts: Last week, I asked if Chicago could go from No. 5 to No. 1 with a win in Seattle, and I'm a man of my word. The Bears went into Seattle on Monday night and handled their business. D'Andre Swift scored three times, and when Seattle made it a one-score game late, Chicago answered.

And, oh yeah, Jeffery Simmons is anchoring the defense from now on. No big deal, right?

Look, these are power rankings, not standings, and there's something about the vibe in Chicago that sold me on giving them the top spot. But with great power comes great responsibility, right? Let's see what Caleb Williams can do next.

Up next: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sunday)