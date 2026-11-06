2026 NFL, CFB Odds: Best Bets For Texas-Missouri, Rams-Commanders

Last weekend’s picks went 3–2, and I’ll take that all day. We have to talk about being a part of sports betting history, though.

One of my losses was UConn +1.5 and the Huskies fell to an Air Force team that didn’t complete a single pass.

Not one.

It wasn’t funny last Saturday, but it’s hilarious in hindsight.

We know you’re here for informed wagers and I assure you I vet everything through multiple handicappers, oddsmakers and betting buddies who know what they’re doing. Those that do well in this racket know the "how, what and why" and that’s always my goal.

Also, this will never be the place for a million picks or five-team parlays. These will always be the wagers I love the most and ones that I’m betting with my own money.

Let’s go to work.

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(2026 Record: 22-19-2, +1.1 units)

This line absolutely stinks. Texas just pounded Mississippi State 31-3 and Vegas sportsbooks still opened the Horns at -3? A deeper dive tells the story of how Texas’ offensive line is not getting the job done in the running game. Only 60 yards on 32 carries will not cut it against better competition. Austin Simmons is playing really good quarterback for Mizzou right now and the Tigers are very live to win outright.

Sammy P's Pick: Missouri (+3)

This line stinks, too. UCLA is a perfect 8-0 against the spread this year and yet Circa Sports opened the Bruins -6. It’s just under the ever-important key number of "7," and it looks oh, so easy to walk down that red carpet and lay it with UCLA. Stylistically, these two teams are very similar, and the total tells us there won’t be a ton of touchdowns. As long as the Golden Gophers protect the rock, they’ll be able to hang around.

Sammy P's Pick: Minnesota (+5)

After beating the big, bad Kansas City Chiefs with a goal-line stand, the Broncos now have to fly across the country to face a middling Panthers team. And wise guys were quick to gobble up the +3s on Carolina. Funny how that works, isn’t it? I’ve never been a fan of these cross-country spots and I would rather drink the stuff under the sink than lay a short road number with Bo Nix. Thanks, but no thanks.

Sammy P's Pick: Panthers (+2.5)

The Rams continue to be overhyped and overvalued in the betting market. They have not made you money this year at the window and this number is currently inside that dangerous territory where a 10-point lead can become a 3-point lead in the final minutes. Washington continues to battle for 60 minutes and Jayden Daniels continues to protect that precious football. Don’t be surprised if this one is close late.