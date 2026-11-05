National Football League
Vikings Starting Carson Wentz At QB vs. Bills Amid Kyler Murray Injury
National Football League

Vikings Starting Carson Wentz At QB vs. Bills Amid Kyler Murray Injury

Published Nov. 5, 2026 1:52 p.m. ET

Carson Wentz is inevitable.

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell announced in a press conference on Thursday afternoon that Wentz will start at quarterback for the team's Monday night bout against the Buffalo Bills, as Kyler Murray deals with a hamstring strain.

O'Connell noted that the team considers Murray "week to week." With that, Max Brosmer will be the team's backup quarterback. On the injury front, Murray also missed Week 2 due to a concussion that he suffered in the Vikings' season opener.

"We have so much confidence in Wentz," O'Connell said. "He's going to throw a lot of completions. He's going to put the ball in play. He's got such a high, high understanding of not only the offense, but what he's looking at on the other side. He's got 100 games of experience.

"He's the perfect guy in a moment where you can't have Kyler out there at full strength to go in there, and we feel very strongly about when Carson's in there, we're going to get really effective quarterback play."

This will be the second start Wentz makes this season and his seventh start for the Vikings over the last two seasons. Across the two appearances Wentz has made this season, he has totaled 276 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 106.4 passer rating, while completing 59.0% of his passes.

As for the signal-caller who's out, Murray has totaled 1,022 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, three interceptions and an 86.6 passer rating this season, while completing 64.9% of his passes. Murray has added 167 rushing yards.

Minnesota is coming off a 19-15 loss on the road to the Detroit Lions, which marked its first loss of the season.

While 6-1 and boasting a defense that's first in the NFL in opponent points (13.3 per game) and second in opponent yards (271.6 per game), the Vikings' offense is 31st in the sport in passing yards (165.6 per game), 29th in total yards (279.4 per game), 27th in points (20.0 per game) and 17th in rushing yards (113.9 per game).

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