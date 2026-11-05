2027 NFL Mock Draft: Drew Mestemaker First Of 6 QBs Selected In First Round

We aren’t quite halfway through the 2026 NFL season yet some fans and their beloved teams are already looking ahead to the 2027 draft.

We've been examining the quarterback class for months. And while it has not quite lived up to expectations through the first two months of the college football season, there is still a healthy supply of options. Just as importantly, there remains great demand across the NFL. At least eight of the 32 teams do not have their starting QB in place for 2027. That alone might prompt a Day 1 run on QBs in the upcoming draft.

As with any mock this far out, it's important to note that some of the players listed below — including quarterbacks — will inevitably return to school rather than make the NFL jump, especially because of NIL opportunities. But if the draft were held today — and all of the best eligible prospects were available — here is how I think the first round of the 2027 NFL Draft would go.

*Draft order set by current standings

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NFL Player Comp: Julio Jones (retired)

The Chargers have scored a total of nine touchdowns in seven games this season. The quickest and best fix for the most anemic offense in the league is Jeremiah Smith, a physically dominant pass-catcher who's more than worthy of being the first wide receiver taken No. 1 overall since Keyshawn Johnson in 1996.

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NFL Player Comp: Micah Parsons, Packers

Could it be as simple as just replacing one Simmons with another? Not really, but with All-Pro Jeffery Simmons now playing in Chicago, the Titans must add difference-makers on defense if Robert Saleh has any chance at success. Colin Simmons is the most explosive edge rusher of this class. Pairing him with Jermaine Johnson on the outside would be a great start to the Titans’ defensive rebuild.

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NFL Player Comp: Josh Allen, Bills

It isn’t fair to pin all the blame for the Dolphins' struggles this season on costly free-agent quarterback Malik Willis. But with just five touchdowns (against six interceptions) thrown through the first two months, he hasn’t provided much spark. One could argue that no QB would be successful given the supporting cast Willis has, but that may not matter come draft day. Drew Mestemaker’s perceived upside could have teams bidding against each other, and the Dolphins are currently in good position to land this year’s biggest fish.

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NFL Player Comp: Christian Gonzalez, Patriots

The Jets could wind up with three selections in the top 10, giving general manager Darren Mougey all the resources necessary to move up if desired. But with the likelihood of there being a handful of first-round QB prospects, letting the board fall to him makes a lot of sense. The first bite at the proverbial apple might be best used on blue-chip cornerback Leonard Moore.

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NFL Player Comp: Brian Burns, Giants

It seems much longer than two seasons ago that the Eagles were Super Bowl champions. A roster rebuild may be looming, and if so, Philadelphia might first look to a defensive line that is big on names but low in production, generating just 10 sacks over the first eight games of the season (second fewest in the NFL). For GM Howie Roseman, Dylan Stewart may be the perfect blend of immediate impact potential and long-term upside.

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NFL Player Comp: Russell Wilson (retired)

Geno Smith has played well this season, but at 36 years old, he is likely no more than a one-year stopgap for the Jets. Succeeding amid all the scrutiny of New York is going to take a signal-caller with rare poise. Trinidad Chambliss won’t be a fit for everyone, but I could see a lot of coaches being a fan of his competitiveness and dual-threat talents.

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NFL Player Comp: Ronnie Stanley, Ravens

Regardless of whether the Texans can can right the ship this season, they are in need of upgrades at various positions. That includes left tackle, where second-year pro Aireontae Ersery has surrendered 25 pressures (and four sacks) so far this season. Elijah Page pairs light feet and balance with power and nastiness in the running game to be this year’s top offensive line prospect.

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NFL Player Comp: Fred Warner, 49ers

Only the division rival Panthers (12) have surrendered more rushing touchdowns so far this season than the Saints (11). With a blend of size and speed similar to last year’s top-five pick Sonny Styles, Chris Cole would fill a need and offer excellent value at this point in the draft.

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NFL Player Comp: Larry Fitzgerald (retired)

I love Charlie Becker's potential fit with the Commanders. His blend of size, body control and exceptional hands would be exactly the type of reliable pass-catcher that would help QB Jayden Daniels to reemerge as one of the NFL’s brightest young stars.

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NFL Player Comp: Nnamdi Madubuike, Ravens

It would be fitting to use the first-round selection gained in the trade of Quinnen Williams on another difference-making defensive tackle. Xavier Gilliam is one of this year’s fastest rising prospects, surging up draft boards in large part due to his elite first-step quickness.

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NFL Player Comp: Christian Watson, Packers

When healthy, hideouts Chris Godwin and Emeka Egbuka have flashed star talent, but they haven’t been able to stay on the field and third-round rookie Ted Hurst remains a flashy project. I believe the quickest way to get the Bucs back on top in the NFC South would be to give Baker Mayfield another dynamic weapon. Big and shockingly athletic, Nick Marsh gets overshadowed at Indiana, but he projects as an even better NFL receiver than he’s been at the college level.

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NFL Player Comp: Justin Herbert, Chargers

The Cardinals' inspirational comeback over the Cowboys last week completely shook up their QB room, as Jacoby Brissett has since been traded, backup Gardner Minshew is now QB1 and rookie Carson Beck is the backup. This is all temporary, however. Arizona will assuredly be in the market for a new starter next year and Mike LaFleur is exactly the type of QB-friendly head coach needed to unlock Arch Manning’s great potential.

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NFL Player Comp: Chris Lindstrom, Falcons

Some teams just adopt the style of their head coach and Kevin Stefanski is a hard-nosed, run-first guy. With longtime left tackle Jake Matthews now 34 years old and right tackle Jaylon Moore in the final year of his contract, I think Atlanta will prioritize the offensive line in the offseason. Trevor Lauck’s game screams top-10 pick, but his relatively short arms could push him down the board slightly.

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NFL Player Comp: Patrick Surtain Jr., Broncos

As dynamic as the Raiders have been on offense so far this season, their secondary has been the polar opposite, allowing an NFL-high 18 touchdown receptions so far this season. Ashton Hampton’s size and physicality would be an immediate help.

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NFL Player Comp: Joey Porter Jr., Cowboys

With aging cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Chidobe Awuzie both in their walk years, Baltimore should be looking for youth at the position. The 6-foot-4 Kelley Jones has the length and physicality the Ravens have long prioritized. A horrific run of injuries at quarterback could have them drafting in the top 10.

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NFL Player Comp: Kirk Cousins, Raiders

Browns general manager Andrew Berry has quite the conundrum. His team already has four quarterbacks on the roster, though current starter Deshaun Watson is 31 years old and a pending free agent. Can the Browns afford to spend yet another first round pick on a signal-caller? With two first-round picks in a potentially rich QB class, can they afford not to? CJ Carr lacks elite traits, but he’s smart, tough and seemingly an ideal fit for head coach Todd Monken’s run-heavy attack.

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NFL Player Comp: Olu Fashanu, Jets

The defending champs face a big decision at right tackle with veteran Abe Lucas struggling this season yet slated to earn a significant raise in 2027. Moving on from the popular local product would be a risk, but there are enough quality tackles such as Jordan Seaton likely available in this class to justify it.

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NFL Player Comp: Frank Ragnow (retired)

A large part of the reason for the Browns' impressive play this season has been the steady, veteran presence of a retooled offensive line. However, with right guard Teven Jenkins on a one-year deal and center Elgton Jenkins’ contract up a year later, the Browns could see Greg Johnson (who has played both positions) as a cost-effective solution.

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NFL Player Comp: Jonathan Taylor, Colts

The Panthers have a sub-500 record and yet would still be picking this late in the first round as they are the current leaders in a weak NFC South division. Carolina has yet to get any return on its investment in third-year RB Jonathon Brooks, and head coach Dave Canales needs results. Jadan Baugh is a 6-foot-1, 225-pound bulldozer with breakaway speed.

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NFL Player Comp: Keion White, 49ers

If the Cowboys are unable to extend wideouts George Pickens or cornerback Joey Porter Jr., those positions could leap to the forefront of their draft priorities. Otherwise, a big, versatile defender such as Devan Thompkins could help solidify a front seven that has allowed an NFL-worst 1,222 rushing yards (and 10 TDs) so far this season.

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NFL Player Comp: Budda Baker, Cardinals

The Patriots have a good young safety in Craig Woodson but could seek an upgrade over pending free agents Kevin Byard III and Mike Brown this offseason. Jaylen McClain gets overshadowed by all of the talent at Ohio State, but he’s taken over for Caleb Downs as the sheriff in the Buckeyes’ defensive backfield and has the range and reliable open-field tackling skills the NFL covets.

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NFL Player Comp: Tyler Linderbaum, Raiders

It should have surprised no one when John Harbaugh selected bulldozing blocker Francis Mauigoa with the first pick (on offense) of his Giants tenure. I think Harbaugh will make a similar push for Kade Pieper, whose style and frame will remind the former Ravens coach of All-Pro center Tyler Linderbaum.

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NFL Player Comp: Derick Hall, Seahawks

The Bengals' defense has been better this season, but stopping the run remains an issue. Cincinnati is allowing 4.8 yards per carry, which is tied for 29th in the NFL. Yhonzae Pierre isn’t a dynamic pass-rusher, but he’s violent and sets a firm edge, making him an excellent complement to last year’s investments in defensive ends Boye Mafe and Cashius Howell.

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NFL Player Comp: Laiatu Latu, Colts

Longtime Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is one of the NFL’s best, so it might surprise some to learn that the Chiefs are tied (with the Giants and the Dolphins) for worst in the league in quarterback sacks, with just nine on the season. Boubacar Traore is technically sound with a full tool-belt of moves, making him among the most pro-ready rushers of this class.

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NFL Player Comp: Kenneth Grant, Dolphins

Given that the Jaguars' run defense has been the stoutest in the NFL thus far with just 542 total yards (and four TDs) allowed, this selection might seem superflous. However, with key veterans Arik Armstead and DaRon Hamilton both nearing free agency, adding youth and girth could ensure that one of Jacksonville's biggest strengths remains one for the foreseeable future.

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NFL Player Comp: Denzel Ward, Browns

It is a testament to the Lions’ explosive offense that they seem destined for a long playoff run despite surrendering a league-high 18 passing touchdowns thus far. General manager Brad Holmes might have to trade up to acquire Ellis Robinson IV, who possesses the rare cover skills to help remedy Detroit's secondary woes.

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NFL Player Comp: C.J. Stroud, Texans

Given the investment made in Drew Allar last spring, I don’t believe the Steelers are planning to draft a quarterback in the first round of the 2027 draft. However, should an abbreviated 2026 season push Dante Moore — the most talented passer in this class — far enough down the board, it would make sense for Pittsburgh to adjust its plan.

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NFL Player Comp: Milton Williams, Patriots

The Titans used the No. 2 overall selection on edge rusher Colin Simmons in this projection and I don’t think the defensive rebuilding ends there. With the first of two Day 1 picks acquired from the Bears for star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, general manager Mike Borgonzi could see another All-SEC DT in Will Echoles as an ideal replacement.

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NFL Player Comp: Kyle Pitts, Falcons

A playmaking tight end was one of the staples of Sean Payton’s dynamic offenses with the New Orleans Saints. I think he’d love to go back to the bayou for Trey'Dez Green (6-foot-7, 245-pounds) should he still be on the board this late.

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NFL Player Comp: Jared Goff, Lions

The Vikings were the final team in the NFL to lose a game. Just imagine what they could become if they had anything close to quality play at the quarterback position. Despite his gaudy statistics, Darian Mensah isn’t universally regarded as a first-round talent. Still, I think he’d excel in Kevin O’Connell’s offense, especially throwing to Justin Jefferson.

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NFL Player Comp: Kolton Miller, Raiders

Simply put, Trent Williams is one of the best players I’ve ever seen. He is still playing at an All-Pro level at 38 years old and may very well play for another few seasons. Should San Francisco have any thoughts that he is considering retirement, however, the club should be proactively searching for an understudy. Utah's Zereoue Williams has been starting for just one season, but he too possesses a shocking combination of size (6-foot-8, 305 pounds) and athleticism.

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NFL Player Comp: Malik Mustafa, 49ers

The Bills are playing like Super Bowl favorites but will almost certainly be looking at safety in the offseason with veterans Damar Hamlin and Geno Stone hitting free agency (and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson recently released). KJ Bolden lacks ideal size at 6-foot, 185 pounds, but former safety and current Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard won’t be scared by that. Like Leonhard previously, Bolden has range and ball skills and is a fierce hitter.