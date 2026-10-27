2027 NFL Draft Big Board: 6 QBs Rank Among Top 50 Overall Prospects

The hope at the beginning of every college football season is that good players will improve to become great and that previously undiscovered talent will make a draft class that much better.

The reality, however, is that some players regress. And with today’s liberal transfer policy and the allure of NIL dollars, players are more hesitant than ever to enter the NFL before exhausting their college eligibility.

We won’t know for certain which prospects will make up the Class of 2027 until mid-January. But if the 2027 NFL Draft were to take place tomorrow, here is how I would rank the top prospects.

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NFL Player Comp: Tytus Howard, Browns

Size, power and positional versatility are awfully important boxes to check when evaluating offensive tackles, and Heard possesses all of those. At 6-foot-5, 325 pounds, with vines for arms and experience playing both right and left tackle following tours at Tennessee and LSU, Heard has the frame and game that scream NFL starter.

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NFL Player Comp: K’Lavon Chaisson, Commanders

NFL teams are hesitant to invest early picks in specialists, but Wilson offers one of the best combinations of burst and bend of this year’s edge rushers. Teams will pry into his reasons for transferring from Georgia to Missouri to Miami over the past three seasons but his production at every stop is undeniable.

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NFL Player Comp: Quay Walker, Raiders

Say what you will about Oregon’s collective struggles this season, their individual talent will be recognized by the NFL soon enough. A runaway freight train with true knockdown power, Jackson is blessed with an exceptional combination of size and speed and will be one of this year’s flashiest at the Scouting Combine.

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NFL Player Comp: Jaylen Waddle, Broncos

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Alexander is significantly slighter than most of the other receivers on my Big Board and has more drops in traffic than I’d prefer. He is lightning fast, however, offering the breakaway element every NFL team is looking for in a deep threat.

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NFL Player Comp: DeVonta Smith, Eagles

Durability and drops are concerns, but the flashes with Coleman-Williams are so bright that I had to include him on my list. He’s a proven playmaker, averaging 16.4 yards per catch with 18 touchdowns in two and a half seasons of SEC football. He also won’t turn 20 until February.

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NFL Player Comp: Bradley Chubb, Bills

It has become an annual tradition: I find a pass-rusher I seem to be higher on than my peers. A year ago, it was Gabe Jacas. In 2024, it was Nic Scourton. Uiagalelei has size, agility, power, instincts and eye-popping production. Oh, and he’s just 21 years old. What’s not to like?

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NFL Player Comp: Mack Wilson, Cardinals

Highlighted a few weeks ago as one of the fastest rising players in this class, Omosigho personifies an unbeaten UCLA squad meriting more attention. The Oklahoma transfer is a runaway freight train as a hitter, generating rare explosive power with a knack for producing fumbles.

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NFL Player Comp: Alim McNeil, Lions

A double transfer who also spent time at Georgia and USC, Alexander lives up to his nickname, using an exciting blend of initial quickness and long-armed power to rag-doll would-be blockers. His tape features more lapses than I’d prefer, but the talent is there.

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NFL Player Comp: Kevin Zeitler, Packers

Smith has played a critical role on the blindside for the defending national champion Hoosiers, but he lacks ideal arm length and has the orneriness and physicality that project really well inside at guard. He is an iron man, having started the past 49 consecutive games (and all of them at left tackle).

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NFL Player Comp: Malik Mustafa, 49ers

He’ll take risky angles in pursuit, but teams looking for a safety who can run the alley and generate collisions like a linebacker will love Bolden, a three-year starter with excellent speed and proven ball skills.

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NFL Player Comp: Frankie Luvu, Commanders

Viliamu-Asa isn’t the most technically sound defender in this class, but he might just be the most violent, which is an excellent baseline for an NFL linebacker. He is a heat-seeking missile who seems to thrive on contact.

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NFL Player Comp: Kolton Miller, Raiders

At a solid 6-foot-7, 310 pounds, with broad shoulders and a trim middle, Prongos looks the part of a modern NFL tackle. He’s quick, powerful and versatile, having started at guard and right tackle for UCLA prior to transferring to Stanford. His best football may still be ahead, considering he didn't begin playing football until his senior year of high school.

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NFL Player Comp: Jermaine Johnson, Titans

An FCS transfer from South Dakota with 14.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks over a season and a half in the SEC, Humphrey-Grace is a name to learn. He is surprisingly nimble at 6-foot-4, 271 pounds, and he uses his length and strength well as a bull rusher.

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NFL Player Comp: Robert Hunt, Panthers

Green stars at left tackle for the Tigers, but I like his burly frame and power better inside at guard, where he started 13 games as a true freshman for Oklahoma back in 2024. While he’ll need to learn to play with better knee bend and keep his legs driving through contact, I see a future longtime starter.

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NFL Player Comp: Keion White, 49ers

A USC transfer some once compared to former Trojan Leonard Williams, Thompkins’ calling cards are his unique blend of size (6-foot-5, 300 pounds) and versatility. Alabama lines him up all over the defensive line and even as a stand-up rusher. As you’d expect with his size, Thompkins is powerful, but he’s also quite agile.

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NFL Player Comp: Milton Williams, Patriots

Echoles has struggled to live up to expectations so far this season, generating just 21 tackles, including four for loss and 1.5 sacks over the first seven games of the year after posting 68 stops, 11.5 TFL and five sacks a year ago. He’s quicker than his square-ish frame suggests and pairs his hands and feet well, but he needs to ramp up the production if he hopes to earn a high grade from the NFL’s Advisory Committee.

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NFL Player Comp: Quentin Johnston, Chargers

Coleman looks the part of a future NFL star, teasing with a rare combination of size (6-foot-3, 200 pounds), acceleration and body control. There are some concerning peaks and valleys to his game, however, with ugly drops against Oklahoma and Mississippi raising questions about his concentration.

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NFL Player Comp: Budda Baker, Cardinals

With Caleb Downs now a member of the Dallas Cowboys, I expected there to be a fairly dramatic drop-off for the Buckeyes at the safety position. Instead, McClain has emerged as a legitimate playmaker in his own right while also emerging as one of the nation’s surest open-field tacklers.

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NFL Player Comp: Rashawn Slater, Chargers

Viewed as a possible top-10 pick prior to the season, Goosby suffered a season-ending knee injury against Mississippi last weekend. He’s a gifted pass blocker when healthy but had extensive medical concerns even prior to this injury, including open-heart surgery in high school. Whenever he chooses to enter the NFL, his medical evaluation will ultimately determine where he’ll be drafted. His talent is undeniable.

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NFL Player Comp: Jared Goff, Lions

With an FBS-best 81.4% completion rate, 22 touchdown passes and just one interception so far this season, Mensah is my midseason pick to win the Heisman Trophy. He relies more on anticipation than arm strength on outbreaking routes, however, and could struggle to duplicate this success in the NFL.

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NFL Player Comp: Tucker Kraft, Packers

Like a lot of the Ducks, this season has not gone as well as expected for Johnson, but scouts will look past the middling production and recognize his upside. The transfer from Louisville offers an exciting combination of size (6-foot-5, 257 pounds), agility and soft hands that should translate into greater success in the NFL than he’s ever had at the collegiate level.

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NFL Player Comp: De'Von Achane, Dolphins

After leading the country with 335 touches a year ago, the 5-foot-11, 205-pound Lacy has struggled with nagging injuries this season. When healthy, he’s truly dynamic, pairing vision with elusiveness, speed and underrated leg drive.

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NFL Player Comp: Josh Hines-Allen, Jaguars

He isn’t the twitchiest edge rusher of this class, but the 6-foot-5, 260-pound Heldt’s length, strength and tenacity stand out against the run and the pass. He anticipates the snap count well and is surprisingly effective in chasing down ballcarriers from behind, showing great hand-eye coordination to trip up opponents seemingly out of his grasp.

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NFL Player Comp: Nik Bonitto, Broncos

The NFL is willing to pay a premium for speed rushers, and Umanmielen is among the best in this class, generating 17.5 sacks over his past 23 games. He is a legitimate QB stalker with the initial burst and lateral agility to make tackles look silly trying to corral him.

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NFL Player Comp: Joey Porter Jr., Cowboys

Jones will have plenty of doubters because there just aren’t many 6-foot-4 cornerbacks in the NFL, but four years of impressive tape in the SEC doesn’t lie. Like any long-levered defensive back, Jones can’t change direction quite as fluidly as some of the shorter corners, but his long arms crowd receivers at the stem and the catch point and his lengthy strides allow him to accelerate in a flash.

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NFL Player Comp: Derick Hall, Seahawks

Edge rushers selected in the first round typically have great twitch and bend. Pierre’s game, on the other hand, is power, which he uses to violently beat blockers to impact the run and pass.

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NFL Player Comp: Laiatu Latu, Colts

Complementing his burst and power, Traore is among the more polished edge rushers of this class, incorporating Euro steps and compact spins to leave pass blockers in his wake. He is a big-play magnet with 21.5 tackles for loss and 14 sacks over his college career, as well as five forced fumbles, two interceptions and two TD returns.

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NFL Player Comp: Kyle Pitts, Falcons

A knee sprain kept Green out for four games earlier this season, so the lack of production (19 catches for 272 yards and two touchdowns) has allowed him to fly somewhat under the radar. When healthy, the 6-foot-6, 237-pounder is a proven mismatch who projects as a dynamic weapon in the NFL.

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NFL Player Comp: Kenneth Grant, Dolphins

With just half a tackle for loss in seven games this season, some analysts won’t be as high on Washington as NFL teams will. The 6-foot-3, 330-pounder’s value lies with his rare combination of initial quickness and girth. Critics who suggest that he doesn’t impact the passing game fail to recognize his 15 (and counting) career pass breakups, proving his ability to collapse the pocket.

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NFL Player Comp: Nnamdi Madubuike, Ravens

One of this year’s flashiest breakout stars, Gilliam might have the quickest first step of any DT in the country. He explodes off the ball, wrecking plays with penetration. With 11.5 tackles for loss (including six sacks) so far this season for the Vols, Gilliam has nearly as many stops behind the line of scrimmage as he had total tackles (16) during his first two years at Penn State.

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NFL Player Comp: Olu Fashanu, Jets

A consensus five-star recruit from IMG Academy who started the first 22 games of his college career at Colorado, Seaton has all the traits to eventually become a premium left tackle, including initial quickness, balance and size. He’s 21-years old and while he hasn’t surrendered a sack this season, he needs to get stronger and polish up his technique before making the NFL leap. His upside, however, warrants a first-round investment.

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NFL Player Comp: Jonathan Taylor, Colts

At nearly 6-foot-1, 225 pounds, Baugh looks like your traditional downhill runner. But he complements his power with impressive elusiveness and breakaway speed. Baugh is a bit of a throwback as a true workhorse.

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NFL Player Comp: Kirk Cousins, Raiders

It has been 20 years since the last Notre Dame quarterback (Brady Quinn) was selected in the first round. Smart, poised and an accurate deep ball passer, Carr has a chance to end that streak for the Irish.

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NFL Player Comp: Tyler Linderbaum, Raiders

Pieper plays right guard for the Hawkeyes but projects even better to center in the NFL. His initial quickness, balance and hand placement are exceptional. He is among the better zone-blocking interior linemen to come down the pike in years.

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NFL Player Comp: C.J. Stroud, Texans

Moore is the most precise passer of this class and that fact may earn him a top-10 selection in the 2027 draft, even if he hasn’t always played his best in big games. But Moore will first need to prove that he is healthy. Oregon coach Dan Lanning recently announced Moore is unlikely to return to the field this season after suffering a concussion following a late hit against USC in late September. The redshirt junior has another year of college eligibility remaining, should he want to use it.

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NFL Player Comp: Chris Lindstrom, Falcons

Lauck is the latest star left tackle at Iowa, but his short arms may push him inside to guard in the NFL. Regardless of where he ultimately lines up at the pro level, his initial quickness, balance and core strength suggest a long and distinguished career.

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NFL Player Comp: Christian Watson, Packers

Hoosiers teammate Charlie Becker, understandably gets much of the hype, but Marsh is a first-round caliber receiver in his own right, boasting an even more exciting combination of size and athleticism. I expect the Michigan State transfer to rise throughout the draft process, as he’ll put up eye-popping numbers at the Scouting Combine.

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NFL Player Comp: Frank Ragnow (retired)

At 6-foot-6, 325 pounds, Johnson offers rare size for a guard and would be among the larger centers in NFL history. He’s starred at both positions over four seasons with the Gophers and will give his future NFL team a lot of flexibility on the inside.

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NFL Player Comp: Denzel Ward, Browns

Some cornerbacks just move differently. Robinson is so smooth it almost seems as if his backpedal, transition and acceleration should be naturally paired with music. Cornerbacks with his man-to-man cover skills don’t last long on draft day.

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NFL Player Comp: Justin Herbert, Chargers

No quarterback in this class offers a better blend of traits than Manning, but this position requires more than just physical tools. While Manning’s frequent turnovers in high-pressure situations is an undeniable red flag, it's one that I believe can be cured with time and patience.

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NFL Player Comp: Patrick Surtain Jr., Broncos

Statistics don’t always tell the story with a prospect, but consider this one: Hampton has forced nearly as many incompletions (30) as he’s given up first downs (36) in his two and a half seasons of action at Clemson. Boasting prototypical size at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, Hampton plays a highly aggressive and physical brand of ball that could have him pushing for top-10 consideration.

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NFL Player Comp: Josh Allen, Bills

It is easy to get excited by Mestemaker’s dizzying ascent from high school backup to premium NFL prospect. His prototypical size, mobility and live arm will draw plenty of comparisons to Josh Allen in the pre-draft process. It is easy to forget now how raw Allen was coming out of Wyoming, however, and there are similar concerns about how quickly Mestemaker will adjust from the Air-Raid scheme he’s played in with the Cowboys and previously at North Texas.

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NFL Player Comp: Ronnie Stanley, Ravens

The top-rated offensive tackle on my board, Paige has dominated blanked pass-rushers over his career, allowing just two total sacks in 27 career starts (all at left tackle). He’s not only quick and agile in pass protection, the 6-foot-7, 315-pounder also shows aggression and leg drive as a run blocker.

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NFL Player Comp: Russell Wilson (retired)

Between his compact frame, mobility, arm and poise, Chambliss possesses everything needed to project as a future franchise quarterback — except height. But NFL teams won’t repeat the mistake they made with Wilson by letting Chambliss slip to the third round.

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NFL Player Comp: Larry Fitzgerald (retired)

I’ll admit, I’m late to the party on Becker, previously typecasting him as "just" a big-red zone target. Upon closer inspection, however, Becker plays with grace and body control uncommon for a receiver with his 6-foot-4, 208-pound frame. He almost hovers with the ball in flight and uses his long arms and strong hands to create quite the catch radius.

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NFL Player Comp: Fred Warner, 49ers

Remember the rise Arvell Reese enjoyed a year ago as a part-time starter at Ohio State before becoming the No. 5 overall selection by the New York Giants? Cole is on a similar trajectory for Georgia. There is still some polishing that needs to happen, but he’s a remarkable athlete at 6-foot-3, 235 pounds, with a chance to ultimately become the best defender in this class.

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NFL Player Comp: Brian Burns, Giants

Stewart promises to be one of the most heavily scrutinized players this year because while his tape is fantastic, the production is lacking. Stewart has 13 sacks in 28 career games with a notable drop in production over each of his three seasons. The traits are worth gambling on, however. Stewart has twitch, bend and underrated strength. If he commits to his craft, he should become an annual 10-plus sack a year player in the NFL.

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NFL Player Comp: Christian Gonzalez, Patriots

After recording five interceptions during an All-American campaign a year ago, opponents have wisely ignored Moore’s side of the field this season. Moore pairs rare agility and smooth acceleration with prototypical size (6-foot-1, 197 pounds), as well as instincts and physicality. A likely top-10 selection, Moore is among the cleaner cornerback prospects in years.

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NFL Player Comp: Micah Parsons, Packers

A recent high ankle sprain might keep Simmons sidelined for weeks, but that won’t stop a lucky NFL team from making him the first defensive player drafted this spring. In two and a half seasons, Simmons has proven himself to be nearly unblockable, recording a staggering 45.5 tackles for loss, 31.5 sacks and eight forced fumbles. The current injury and a troubling track record of penalties push Simmons to No. 2 on my board, but the gap between him and No. 1 is razor thin, with the Longhorns defender understandably ranking as the top overall prospect for some.

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NFL Player Comp: Julio Jones (retired)

Far and away the best offensive player in this class, Smith offers a combination of size, speed and strength that only comes around every decade or so. I see a lot of similarities to Julio Jones — except Smith is even further along in his route-running at this point in his career.