2026 NFL Week 9 Best Bets, Expert Picks: Are Vikings In The Bills' League?

I'm not going too deep into the weeds this weekend. There is a straight spread bet that I feel good about, and a quarterback rushing prop that I feel good about.

Here's where I'm putting my money in NFL Week 9.

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The Vikings' early-season run of covering games despite being terrible on offense has finally ended, as they've failed to cover their last two.

Minnesota beat the Colts but lost to the Lions by four on Sunday. It scored just 15 points, and that offense is now 30th in overall offensive EPA, as it is slightly better passing the ball than rushing it. The Vikings are predictably bad on third down, and they’ve scored only 11 offensive touchdowns all season.

Minnesota is set to face a Buffalo defense that isn’t great, so you’d think the Vikes could score — but they just faced a poor Detroit defense and couldn’t.

They just can’t score against anyone.

Scoring is rarely an issue for Josh Allen, James Cook and the Bills (Getty Images).

However, you know who can score? The Buffalo Bills. That offense is fantastic, and it’s fueled by quarterback Josh Allen and the ground game, featuring James Cook. The Vikings are famously going to blitz any offense they play, and Allen will eat that up.

Also, when you blitz or pressure, it opens up room for Allen to scramble and make plays with his legs. If the Bills are able to score, how do the Vikings keep up?

I’m just going to keep it simple here and take the better team with an offensive operation that I trust.

Schwartz's Pick: Bills -3.5

The Eagles ditched backup quarterback Tanner McKee for newly-signed Joe Milton, formerly of the Dallas Cowboys. Milton’s got a rocket arm, and he’s mobile enough to be an issue in the rushing game.

That is what I’m going to target here.

The Philly offensive line is super beat-up. The Eagles' running back room might be healthier, but it is also not 100 percent. Neither is the Eagles' receiver room.

I think the Eagles have to use Milton’s legs for success this weekend, whether in the run game or having to scramble, because the pass rush of the Giants is too fierce.

Schwartz's Pick: Joe Milton Over 22.5 rushing yards



