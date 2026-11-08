Tom Brady's Former Babysitter Is The Mom Of Which Packers Player?

What are the odds that Tom Brady’s return to Foxborough also connected him back to his childhood?

When calling the Green Bay Packers-New England Patriots game at Gillette Stadium, Brady shared a wholesome story about Packers safety Evan Williams and his family. When Brady was growing up in San Mateo, California, his childhood babysitter turned out to be Dani Williams, the mother of the Packers' safety.

And when Williams intercepted Drake Maye in the first half of Sunday's game, it allowed Brady to share the full-circle moment on air.

"You want to hear a story which we learned? She babysat you when you were five years old!" Kevin Burkhardt shared during the call of Sunday's game.

"I don’t get shocked very often, but I was shocked," Brady told Burkhardt in the booth. "Evan Williams grew up in the Bay Area, and his mom babysat me when I was five. I told her, ‘I hope I was good.’"

Brady was born and raised in Northern California and attended Junípero Serra High School, where he initially got his football start. Williams attended Serra’s rival high school, St. Francis. Before high school, Dani Williams babysat Brady when he was just five years old.

Evan Williams has been a key part of the Packers' defense this season. He's recorded 71 total tackles, two interceptions, and one sack entering Sunday's game. And he also sits second in the NFL in solo tackles with 44.