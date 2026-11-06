Brady Returns: The Top 5 Tom Brady-Rob Gronkowski Plays At Gillette Stadium

Sunday's Green Bay Packers-New England Patriots game will not only serve as a homecoming for one GOAT, but it will also be a special day for another.

As Tom Brady is set to call his first game at Gillette Stadium, Rob Gronkowski will be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame over the weekend. Gronkowski arguably became the greatest tight end in NFL history during his nine seasons in New England, winning three Super Bowls, being named a Pro Bowler five times and setting numerous records at the position.

With Gronkowski setting a new standard for excellence at tight end and becoming one of the key figures of the Patriots' dynasty run, it's easy to wonder if he'll also get a statue outside of Gillette Stadium someday, just like Brady. In fact, Brady was asked if Gronkowski will get a statue outside of Gillette Stadium sometime down the road in the latest edition of "#AskTom."

Brady not only said yes, but he also gave Patriots fans an idea on how they could build a statue for him this weekend.

"I actually think we need to crowdsource beer cans this weekend and the fans will build the statue themselves," Brady said. "I'll come out, I'll get it in on the action and that would be a true testament to the Gronk mentality. It would warm my heart."

Brady connecting on a beer can toss to Gronk to help build a statue would be the latest of several memorable connections they've had over the years. The 105 touchdowns (including playoffs) that Brady threw to Gronkowski are the second-most by any quarterback-receiver duo in NFL history.

But as Brady and Gronkowski return to their old stomping ground this week, which five plays between the two of them were the best at Gillette Stadium? Here are the top five Brady-to-Gronkowski plays at Gillette Stadium.

5. Gronk Hauls In Brady's Perfect Arc Pass For TD vs. Steelers (2015)

When you've thrown 105 touchdown passes to one player, you can certainly trust that receiver to come down with a 50/50 ball.

That's what Brady did with Gronkowski on numerous occasions in his career. One notable instance came in Week 1 of the 2015 season. Lining up in a goal-line formation, Brady ran a play-action fake and threw a lob to Gronkowski in the back of the end zone. Gronkowski used his size to perfectly get himself in position to grab the ball, while somehow keeping his feet inbounds to successfully come down with the touchdown grab.

Gronkowski absolutely dominated the Pittsburgh Steelers in that game as well. He caught five passes for 94 yards — and three of those catches were touchdown grabs.

Rob Gronkowski had three touchdown grabs against the Steelers in the 2015 regular-season opener. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

That was practically an average showing for Gronkowski against the Steelers in his career. He had 41 catches for 685 yards and eight touchdowns in seven career games against Pittsburgh.

4. Gronk Catches Back Shoulder Fade With One Hand vs. Bills (2017)

Another instance where Brady trusted Gronkowski to come down with a 50/50 ball, but this reception was a bit more difficult. Gronkowski was lined out wide and ran a fade along the sideline toward the end zone, with Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde running in lockstep with him.

However, Brady was able to place the ball in a place where Gronkowski could only get it. Gronkowski made a back shoulder grab, only needing one hand to haul in the reception for a 17-yard touchdown.

That catch helped spark a 37-16 win for the Patriots, with Gronkowski recording five receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown in that game.

3. Gronk Turns Routine Catch Into TD Thanks To Stiff Arm vs. Bears (2014)

While there were many instances when Brady trusted Gronkowski to come down with a 50/50 grab, this play against the Chicago Bears was one where the all-time great tight end made the magic happen himself.

Brady threw a low strike to Gronkowski over the middle, getting it by a diving Bears defender. After Gronkowski caught the ball at his ankles, he threw a stiff arm to get one would-be tackler off of him before dragging another would-be tackler five yards and into the end zone for a 47-yard touchdown.

Gronkowski had nine receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns in a whopping 51-23 win for the Patriots that day.

2. Gronk Makes Diving TD Grab vs. Broncos In Divisional Round (2011)

Gronkowski brought a highlight to remember in one of his first playoff games. With the Patriots looking to tack onto their early 7-0 lead, Brady found Gronkowski in the back corner of the end zone, but it wasn't an easy catch for the tight end. Gronkowski needed to make a diving effort as he juggled the ball while falling to the turf.

Gronkowski was able to reel in the grab and did his classic Gronk Spike afterward as the Patriots took a 14-0 lead. That was the first of three touchdown grabs for Gronkowski in that game, as he logged 10 catches for 145 yards in a 45-10 win for the Patriots in the divisional round matchup.

1. Gronk Reels In Impossible One-Handed Grab vs. Broncos (2014)

Somehow, Gronkowski's catch against the Broncos in 2011 wasn't the best catch he made against Denver in his career. A few seasons later, Gronkowski showed why he was one of the most dominant players in the history of the sport with his one-handed grab against the Broncos in 2014.

As Brady pump-faked and struggled to find an open receiver, he eventually said screw it and decided to throw a pass to Gronkowski, even though he had a few Broncos defenders around him. The throw from Brady wasn't perfect, as the ball went to Gronkowski's left as he was running right. He also had Broncos safety T.J. Ward draped all over him.

Still, Gronkowski came down with a 20-yard reception as he grabbed the pass with his left hand. He caught a touchdown pass on the next play as part of a nine-catch, 105-yard day in a 43-21 win over the Broncos, which also featured a memorable image of Denver triple covering Gronkowski.