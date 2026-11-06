National Football League
Patriots RB Henderson Reveals Hospitalization For Neurological Symptoms
National Football League

Patriots RB Henderson Reveals Hospitalization For Neurological Symptoms

Published Nov. 6, 2026 2:13 p.m. ET

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson on Friday revealed he has spent several days in the hospital undergoing tests to determine the cause of unexplained neurological symptoms that have affected his strength and coordination.

While the tests results have been what he called "reassuring" in coming back positive, the cause of the medical condition remains unknown, Henderson said in a lengthy post on his Instagram account.

"I will continue working closely with my specialists and physical therapists to focus on my recovery, as these symptoms have affected my strength, coordination and some of my physical functions," Henderson wrote. "I am committed to doing everything necessary to return to full health. My health and long-term well-being remain my foremost priorities."

The 24-year-old Henderson has not practiced since Oct. 29, when he was listed as having an illness, and was ruled out of playing in 24-19 win over Miami on Sunday. The second-year NFL player has been limited to 203 yards rushing and a touchdown, with 45 yards receiving, in six games this season.

That’s a considerable drop-off for a player who combined for 1,131 yards from scrimmage (911 rushing) and 10 TDs in his rookie season last year.

The Patriots (5-3) host Green Bay (5-3) on Sunday.

Henderson thanked his wife, medical team and the Patriots for their support.

He closed his message by writing: "We respectfully ask for continued prayers and privacy as we focus on my health and recovery. Love Trey."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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