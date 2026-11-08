Puka Nacua Reportedly Injured Late in Rams’ Win, Set For MRI On Monday

The Los Angeles Rams’ win over the Washington Commanders may have come at a cost.

All-Pro wide receiver Puka Nacua suffered a knee injury on the Rams’ final offensive snap of Sunday’s 20-13 win over the Commanders and will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury, according to NFL Network.

The team reportedly does not believe Nacua suffered a torn ACL, but the imaging should provide more clarity.

Puka Nacua powered the Rams offense against the Commanders to the tune of 14 receptions for 150 yards and a touchdown. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The injury happened on a third-and-11 with less than two minutes remaining.

Nacua went in motion and took a jet sweep before he was tackled by Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves. He got up and stayed on the field as the Rams’ offense stayed out for a potential fourth-down attempt, which was wiped out by a delay-of-game penalty before Los Angeles punted.

Nacua was later seen being looked at by the training staff on the sideline.

Before the injury, Nacua was the centerpiece of the Rams’ offense. He finished with 14 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown, including a leaping 7-yard score in the corner of the end zone early in the fourth quarter that broke a 13-13 tie and proved to be the game-winner.

Los Angeles was already thin at receiver, with Davante Adams on IR, making any extended absence a significant blow.

The win was the Rams’ third straight and improved them to 5-4.

Nacua, a two-time Pro Bowler, has been one of the league’s most productive receivers since the Rams selected him in the fifth round of the 2023 draft out of BYU.