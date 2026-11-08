Giants QB J.J. McCarthy Leaves Game vs. Eagles Before Returning

The New York Giants nearly had to deal with another injury at quarterback.

J.J. McCarthy departed Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the third quarter after taking a hard hit. McCarthy suffered the injury after he scrambled for a short gain, with Eagles linebacker Zack Baun hitting from behind.

McCarthy didn't express immediate pain, but he went to the Giants' sideline for the next snap. He attempted to throw a pass while trainers evaluated him. However, McCarthy let out a yelp and was evaluated by the Giants' training staff in the blue medical tent. He eventually went to the locker room.

McCarthy missed a drive due to a hip injury before returning right before the start of the fourth quarter.

Luckily for the Giants, Jameis Winston was able to hold it down. He led the Giants on a 14-play, 76-yard touchdown drive to give New York a 13-8 lead.

Winston was initially the Giants' primary backup quarterback, becoming New York's starter after Jaxson Dart suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2. But Winston was benched after struggling during his fourth start of the season. Winston has thrown for 957 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions this season, going 2-1-1 in the games he's started.

McCarthy, meanwhile, threw for 495 yards, a touchdown and an interception prior to Sunday's game. He completed 9 of 13 passes for 101 yards prior to leaving Sunday's game. The Giants trailed the Eagles 8-6 when McCarthy got hurt.