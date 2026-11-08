Eagles' Braden Mann Boots Second-Longest Punt Of The Century vs. Giants

Week 9 of the NFL just saw a wild special teams stat: the longest punt in over 25 years.

As the Philadelphia Eagles faced the Giants in an NFC East clash, Eagles punter Braden Mann delivered a wild 86-yard punt to put the Giants on their own six-yard line. Mann’s crucial punt marked the longest punt since 2001.

The Eagles and Giants had been nothing short of a defensive struggle, as they ended the half with a low 8-6 score. So, when it was down to one of Philly's final plays of the first half, head coach Nick Sirianni sent out the punt team and Mann delivered.

Mann punted from the Eagles end zone and initially landed around the Giants’ 17-yard line, and rolled out of bounds at the six-yard line with just seconds left in the second quarter.

The 86-yard punt ranks as the sixth-longest punt in the league since 1975. The longest punt still stands at Steve O’Neal’s 98-yarder with the New York Jets in 1969, and just above Mann’s most recent punt was the New England Patriots’ Luke Prestidge punt of 89 yards in 1984.

Mann's boot was not the longest punt in Eagles history, though. That honor belongs to quarterback Randall Cunningham (yes, you read that correctly), who had a 91-yard punt back in 1989.

Mann’s punt also exceeded his career-high by over 10 yards, when he punted a 72-yarder in 2022 with the New York Jets. Now, the 5-foot-11 punter just notched a career best in his seventh season in the league.