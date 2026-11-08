Giants Out On Jonathan Taylor: New York Has Pulled Multi-Pick Offer To Colts

Jonathan Taylor may be the most talked-about name ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, but the market is already shifting. With rumors swirling around the Colts star running back, one team has officially pulled its offer out of the running.

FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer appeared on FOX NFL Kickoff’s pre-game show and gave the latest update on trade deadline rumors. He revealed that the Giants have officially withdrawn the offer they made weeks ago for Taylor.

"The Giants had offered a second-round pick and fifth-round pick for Jonathan Taylor," Glazer said. "That was a couple weeks ago. Now that offer is off the table. So, unless the Colts come down for it, I don’t see that happening."

The Giants were viewed as one of the front-runners for Taylor over the past few weeks. It’s unclear if the Colts have overplayed their hand, but other teams reported to be in the mix include the Minnesota Vikings, Cincinnati Bengals, and Denver Broncos.

With the trade deadline set for Tuesday, the Colts could end up keeping Taylor after all if they don’t receive the "Christian McCaffrey trade package" they were initially seeking. His final game with Indianapolis might be on Sunday in Week 9 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Through eight games this season, Taylor has remained productive. He has carried the ball for 610 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 4.1 yards per carry, adding 21 receptions for 202 yards through the air.

Whether Taylor is moved by the deadline remains to be seen, but with a full fire sale seemingly underway, a deal is well within the realm of possibility. The main focus now is identifying which suitors are genuinely in the mix and whether any team will meet the Colts' steep asking price.