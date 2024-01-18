National Football League 2024 NFL Draft prospect rankings: Caleb Williams leads our top-50 big board Published Jan. 18, 2024 8:00 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 NFL Draft boasts a promising group of quarterbacks and even more high-end prospects at wide receiver and tackle, making this one of the best collections of offensive talent we've seen in a long time.

Meanwhile, the best-regarded prospects on the defensive side of the ball are the big guys in the middle and at cornerback. Standouts at edge rusher and traditional off-ball linebacker are few and far between.

The deadline for underclassmen to declare has passed, so we know who's eligible. NFL teams have until the draft on April 25-27 to set their respective boards. But now that the prospect list is settled, we aren't waiting that long to unveil our favorites.

Below are my rankings of the top 50 prospects available for the 2024 NFL Draft.

1. Caleb Williams, QB, USC — 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, Junior

A dynamic dual-threat playmaker with the improvisational skills and arm talent to justify comparisons to Patrick Mahomes, Williams is the most gifted quarterback in this class and a potential franchise-changer.

2. Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina — 6-4, 230, Redshirt Sophomore

While perhaps not quite as gifted as Williams when plays go off-script, Maye is a quality athlete in his own right with a prototypical NFL combination of size, anticipation, accuracy and arm strength.

3. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State — 6-4, 208, Junior

A receiver has not been selected in the top three since Calvin Johnson was the No. 2 pick back in 2007, but one could make a strong case that Harrison is the best prospect in this class. Tall, agile, explosive and sure-handed, Harrison is even more polished at this stage of his career than his Hall of Fame father was coming out of Syracuse back in 1996.

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. registers 163 yards and one TD in win vs. Maryland

4. Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia — 6-4, 230, Junior

It is easy to venture into hyperbole with Bowers, a matchup nightmare whose soft hands, agility and competitiveness make him the best college tight end I've ever evaluated in 20-plus years.

5. Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois — 6-2, 295, Junior

A bowling ball of butcher knives, Newton pairs his stubby, powerful frame with terrific foot and hand quickness, slicing his way through the interior to wreak havoc at and behind the line of scrimmage.

6. Malik Nabers, WR, LSU — 6-0, 200, Junior

Capable of beating defenders with his speed, elusiveness and power, Nabers flashes Deebo Samuel-esque playmaking ability.

7. Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame — 6-7, 322, Junior

Among the most pro-ready prospects in this class, Alt is a physically imposing and technically sound blocker with the size and experience to help at either tackle spot immediately.

8. Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson — 6-2, 185, Junior

A strong candidate to be the first cornerback selected, Wiggins provided lockdown coverage for the Tigers this past season, earning All-ACC honors by allowing just a single touchdown reception all season long. He returned two of his three career interceptions for touchdowns and showed remarkable speed, timing and effort to force two fumbles at the goal line this past season.

9. Rome Odunze, WR, Washington — 6-3, 217, Junior

Big, fast and possessing excellent hand-eye coordination to reel in contested passes, Odunze has the traits and experience playing inside and out that should result in an immediate impact in the NFL.

Washington's Michael Penix Jr. throws a 40-yard TD to Rome Odunze

10. Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama — 6-0, 196, Redshirt Sophomore

A safety in high school, Arnold was quickly moved to cornerback with the Crimson Tide and emerged as arguably the best cornerback in the country. He was named an All-American in 2023, using his instincts and light feet to shadow receivers downfield and his active hands to break up 12 passes, intercepting five of them.

11. Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State — 6-6, 319, Junior

Players tipping the scales at nearly 320 pounds rarely warrant the term "graceful" in their scouting report, but that is precisely the word that comes to mind with Fashanu, a three-year starter with elite agility, balance and length who, according to Pro Football Focus, did not allow a single sack in his college career.

12. Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU — 6-4, 210, Senior

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner will be a polarizing prospect. He has a quick release, great touch on downfield throws and wonderful vision and agility as a runner. His spindly build and lack of elite arm strength, however, raise concerns about how well he'll transition to the NFL, especially when playing in cold weather.

13. Laiatu Latu, Edge, UCLA — 6-4, 265, Junior

The most consistent edge rusher in college football in 2023, Latu comes with a pro-ready assortment of polished pass-rush moves, as well as prototypical size, strength and flexibility. Some have concerns about a previous neck injury, but the tape and production (23.5 sacks in 25 games at UCLA) is undeniable.

14. Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa — 6-1, 207, Junior

An instinctive, versatile defender who may ultimately project best to safety, DeJean is a natural playmaker with the swivel hips and greasy knees to change directions fluidly, as well as an intriguing burst to the ball.

15. Jared Verse, Edge, Florida State — 6-4, 260, Redshirt Junior

One of the biggest winners of the NCAA's transfer portal, Verse emerged as a two-time All-ACC pick at Florida State after beginning his career at Albany. While perhaps lacking the elite get-off to justify a top-10 selection, Verse is quick off the ball and uses his hands well to beat the man in front of him, while also showing significant improvement against the run in 2023.

16. Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington — 6-4, 317, Junior

Balanced and bullish, Fautanu was the star left tackle for the best offensive line in college football, providing steady pass protection and great agility as a downfield run blocker, easing a possible switch inside to guard in the NFL.

17. Dallas Turner, Edge, Alabama — 6-4, 242, Junior

In a testament to the turnstile of talent at Alabama, Turner replaced Will Anderson, Jr. and emerged in 2023 as the SEC's Defensive Player of the Year. Turner is slick off the snap with the initial explosiveness, counter quickness and surprising power to provide an immediate impact in the NFL — just as Anderson has for the Houston Texans.

18. Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State — 6-6, 334, Junior

A remarkable athlete for his size, Fuaga dominated the PAC-12 the past three years as a bulldozing run blocker while also showing impressive agility and awareness in pass protection.

19. Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson — 6-4, 290, Junior

The NFL loves upside. Orhorhoro, a Nigerian native who only began playing football as a junior in high school, certainly offers that, boasting a combination of quickness and power that every defensive line coach would love to develop.

20. Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State — 6-4, 215, Junior

A big receiver who plays up to his size, Coleman bullies defenders with his frame and physicality, consistently winning at the catch point with his body control, strong hands and timing. He's just as gritty after the catch, showing determination and creativity to spin off or leap past would-be tacklers.

21. Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia — 6-7, 320, Junior

With just one injury-plagued year as a starter, Mims comes with obvious risks, but even in a stellar class of tackles, his rare combination of size, power and mobility stand out.

22. JC Latham, OT, Alabama — 6-6, 335, Junior

Arguably the most physically imposing blocker in the country, Latham starred at right tackle for the Crimson Tide, but he's an old-school drive blocker whose size and strength project best inside at right guard in the NFL.

23. Patrick Paul, OT, Houston — 6-7, 315, Senior

With 45 career starts under his belt — all at left tackle — Paul offers an exciting combination of battle-tested and brawler, playing with the surliness and core strength to help an NFL quickly.

24. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama — 6-1, 195, Junior

The polar opposite of his just-mentioned former teammate, Latham, McKinstry is a prototypical press corner whose long, lanky frame and three years of starting experience under Nick Saban suggest immediate NFL success.

25. J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan — 6-3, 202, Junior

A polarizing prospect who benefited from Michigan's run-heavy offense, McCarthy lacks the flashy statistics of the other top quarterbacks but his 49-11 TD-to-INT ratio speaks to his ability to protect the ball. He's also a slithery runner with the instincts, anticipation and aggression NFL teams crave at the position.

Where will J.J. McCarthy get drafted?

26. Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU — 6-4, 205, Junior

As the nation's leading touchdown catcher in 2023, with an eye-popping 17 TDs in just 13 games, it is easy to understand why Thomas gave up several D-I offers to play basketball and stayed on the gridiron.

27. Edgerrin Cooper, ILB, Texas A&M — 6-3, 230, Junior

A moveable chess piece who attacks the hole like a running back, Cooper's agility and speed make him one of this year's few true three-down linebackers.

28. Leonard Taylor III, DT, Miami — 6-3, 305, Junior

Injuries and inconsistency kept Taylor, a former five-star recruit, from fulfilling his promise at Miami but the flashes are bright and his production (22.5 of his career 64 tackles coming behind the line of scrimmage) speaks to his pocket-collapsing potential.

29. Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington — 6-3, 213, Senior

Penix is the most gifted traditional pocket passer in this class, showcasing the velocity and accuracy to warrant an early first-round selection. The pristine ball placement becomes much more sporadic, however, when Penix is forced to reset his feet. Further, he comes with significant durability concerns, with injuries cutting short his first four seasons at Indiana before his transfer to UW.

How did loss affect Penix Jr.’s draft stock?

30. Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas — 6-4, 196, Junior

A Georgia transfer with a knack for making big plays in big games, Mitchell's combination of straight-line speed, body control and strong hands are all excellent foundational pieces to work with.

31. Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan — 6-3, 305, Senior

A rotational piece among the deepest defensive-tackle rotation in the country, this NFL legacy didn't rack up eye-popping statisticsm but the flashes of brilliance are enough to warrant first-round consideration.

32. Brandon Dorlus, DT, Oregon — 6-3, 290, Senior

If the Florida-born Dorlus had remained in the SEC country, he'd probably be nationally viewed as a likely first-round pick. Instead, the three-time All-PAC-12 selection seems to still be under the radar as one of the nation's most instinctive, productive and versatile defensive linemen.

33. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo — 6-0, 196, Senior

Some will criticize the fact that Mitchell only snagged one interception this past season (after five in 2022). That is one more than the number of touchdowns he surrendered in 2023, while forcing 18 incompletions, according to PFF.

34. Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas — 6-1, 308, Junior

While his bigger teammate, T'Vondre Sweat, was named the Outland Trophy winner, Murphy's quick hands and slithery interior pass rush are better suited to today's pass-happy pro game.

35. Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami — 6-0, 205, Junior

The NFL loves ball-hawking defensive backs. Kinchens, who recorded 11 interceptions the past two seasons, has shown a real knack for reading quarterbacks' eyes and showing excellent route anticipation, as well as the rare range to handle center-field duties.

36. Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon — 6-3, 187, Junior

As his 17.1 yards-per-reception average in 2023 suggests, Franklin is a big play waiting to happen, showing rare elusiveness and acceleration for a receiver of his height.

Oregon's Bo Nix connects with Troy Franklin for a massive 41-yard touchdown

37. Demeioun "Chop" Robinson, Edge, Penn State — 6-3, 254, Junior

Teams setting their board on potential rather than production will power Robinson's stock, as he "only" recorded 11.5 sacks over three seasons, but he's greased lightning off the ball and corners like a street bike, projecting as a future double-digit sack master in the NFL.

38. Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU — 6-6, 325, Redshirt sophomore

Originally a highly decorated signee at Oregon, Suamataia declared for the NFL draft at just 20 years old and still needs plenty of polish to earn a starting job in the NFL. The upside is even bigger than he is, however, and he comes with starting experience at both tackle spots.

39. Bralen Trice, Edge, Washington — 6-4, 274, Junior

Trice isn't the dynamic speed threat that his combined 16 sacks the past two seasons might suggest but he's powerful, technically sound and just as effective against the run as the pass, making him a possible steal if available in the second round.

40. Graham Barton, OL, Duke — 6-5, 314, Senior

A standout at left tackle the past three years, Barton's bulky frame and core strength project even better inside at guard or center, where he started five games for Duke as a true freshman.

41. Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota — 6-2, 210, Senior

With his prototypical size, sound tackling and excellent ball skills (13 career interceptions), Nubin will rank as the top safety on some boards.

42. T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State — 6-2, 200, Senior

With just three interceptions in 37 career games at Iowa State, Tampa lacks the ballhawking traits of some of his peers but his size, physicality and sticky coverage suggest he'll become a quality NFL starter.

43. Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia — 6-0, 180, Junior

Like the aforementioned Tampa, Lassiter doesn't have the flashy interception numbers (one in his career) to generate much buzz in the media, but he's a confident cover corner with the awareness and closing speed to play inside and out.

44. Jonah Elliss, Edge, Utah — 6-3, 246, Junior

Elliss has NFL bloodlines, production against top competition and the varied pass-rush repertoire that will make him much higher-rated among the scouting community than his relative lack of media attention would suggest. Cat-quick, long-armed and more powerful than he looks, Elliss is one of the fastest-rising prospects in the country.

45. Jackson Powers-Johnson, C/OG, Oregon — 6-3, 320, Junior

It isn't often that blockers leave for the NFL with just one season as a full-time starter, but Powers-Johnson lives up to his name, demonstrating real push-the-pile force at both guard and center, while showing surprising quickness and balance given his robust frame.

46. Junior Colson, ILB, Michigan — 6-2, 247, Junior

One of just two traditional off-ball linebackers to make this article, Colson is a bit of a throwback as a traditional run stuffer in the middle with the speed to beat backs to the flanks.

47. Darius Robinson, DL, Missouri — 6-5, 296, Senior

One of the breakout stars in college football in 2023, Robinson earned First Team All-SEC honors with career-highs in tackles (43), tackles for loss (14) and sacks (8.5), showing the length (35" arms) and strength to play all over the defensive line.

48. Bo Nix, QB, Oregon — 6-2, 217, Senior

Statistics can be used to prove just about anything, but two numbers that will catch the attention of NFL teams will be Nix's 60 career starts at Oregon and Auburn and his jaw-dropping 152 career touchdowns (113 passing, 38 rushing and one receiving). As the league increasingly shifts toward dual-threat quarterbacks, one cannot help but be intrigued by Nix's combination of mobility, short-to-intermediate passing precision and diagnostic skills.

49. Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan — 6-0, 192, Senior

A candidate to be the fastest man at the Combine this year, Wilson has been clocked in the 4.3s and is far from just a vertical threat, showing surprising grit, timing and strong hands to win on jump balls, whether it be outside or in the slot.

Roman Wilson makes an unreal contested TD reception

50. Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas — 6-4, 243, Senior

Teams looking to duplicate the splashy totals enjoyed by rookie tight ends Sam LaPorta (Detroit), Dalton Kincaid (Buffalo) and Luke Musgrave (Green Bay) will be intrigued by Sanders' speed and soft hands.

Rob Rang is an NFL Draft analyst for FOX Sports. He has been covering the NFL Draft for more than 20 years, with work at FOX, Sports Illustrated, CBSSports.com, USA Today, Yahoo, NFL.com and NFLDraftScout.com, among others. He also works as a scout with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. Follow him on Twitter @RobRang.

