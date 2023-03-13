National Football League 2023 NFL free-agency tracker: Signings, best players available Updated Mar. 13, 2023 4:36 p.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

NFL free agency is here!

The legal tampering period opened at noon ET on Monday, allowing all free agents to discuss contracts and reach agreements with teams. Free agency will officially open when the new league year begins on Wednesday, March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. Teams can officially sign players at that time.

Here's a look at the notable moves that have been made, along with the top players still available:

Players signed

Arizona Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons

Bradley Pinion, P

2022 stats: 45.9 average yards per punt, 41.2 net yards per punt

Reported terms: Three years, $8.65 million with $4.325 million guaranteed

Previous team: Atlanta Falcons

David Onyemata, DT

2022 stats: 43 combined tackles, five sacks, one fumble recovery

Reported terms: Three years, $35 million with $24 million guaranteed

Previous team: New Orleans Saints

Jessie Bates III

2022 stats: 71 combined tackles, four interceptions, one forced fumble, eight passes defended

Reported terms: Four years, $64 million

Previous team: Cincinnati Bengals

Baltimore Ravens

Buffalo Bills

Conner McGovern, G

2022 stats: 15 starts, two sacks allowed (per Pro Football Focus)

Reported terms: Three years, $23 million

Previous team: Dallas Cowboys

Carolina Panthers

Shy Tuttle, DT

2022 stats: 49 combined tackles, two sacks

Reported terms: Three years, $19.5 million with $13 million guaranteed

Previous team: New Orleans Saints

Vonn Bell , S

2022 stats: 77 combined tackles, four interceptions, one fumble recovery

Reported terms:

Previous team: Cincinnati Bengals

Chicago Bears

T.J. Edwards , LB

2022 stats: 159 combined tackles, two sacks, one fumble recovered

Reported terms: Three years, $19.5 million with $12 million guaranteed

Previous team: Philadelphia Eagles

Nate Davis , G

2022 stats: 12 starts, three sacks allowed (per PFF)

Reported terms: Three years, $30 million with $19.25 million guaranteed

Previous team: Tennessee Titans

Tremaine Edmunds , LB

2022 stats: 102 combined tackles, one interception, one sack

Reported terms: Four years, $72 million with $50 million guaranteed

Previous team: Buffalo Bills

Cincinnati Bengals

Germaine Pratt, LB

2022 stats: 99 combined tackles, one sack, two interceptions, one fumble recovery

Reported terms: Three years, $21 million

Previous team: Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos

Mike McGlinchey , RT

2022 stats: 17 starts, six sacks allowed (per Pro Football Focus)

Reported terms: Five years, $87.5 million with $50 million guaranteed

Previous team: San Francisco 49ers

Ben Powers , G

2022 stats: 17 starts, zero sacks allowed (per PFF)

Reported terms: Four years, $52 million with $28.5 million guaranteed

Previous team: Baltimore Ravens

Jarrett Stidham, QB

2022 stats: 656 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, three interceptions, 89.2 passer rating

Reported terms: Two years, $10 million with $5 million guaranteed

Previous team: Las Vegas Raiders

Detroit Lions

Cam Sutton, CB

2022 stats: 43 combined tackles, three interceptions, 15 passes defended

Reported terms: Three years, 33 million with $22.5 million guaranteed

Previous team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs

Jawaan Taylor , OT

2022 stats: 17 starts, five sacks allowed (per PFF)

Reported terms: Four years, $80 million with $60 million guaranteed

Previous team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Las Vegas Raiders

Jimmy Garoppolo , QB

2022 stats: 2,437 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, four interceptions, 103.0 passer rating

Reported terms: Three years, $67.5 million with $34 million guaranteed

Previous team: San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Rams

Miami Dolphins

Mike White, QB

2022 stats: 1,152 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, four interceptions, 75.7 passer rating

Reported terms: Two years, worth up to $16 million

Previous team: New York Jets

Minnesota Vikings

Josh Oliver, TE

2022 stats: 14 receptions, 149 yards, two receiving touchdowns

Reported terms: Three years, $21 million with $10.75 million guaranteed

Previous team: Minnesota Vikings

New England Patriots

Jonathan Jones , CB

2022 stats: 69 combines tackles, four interceptions, 11 passes defended

Reported terms: Two years, $20 million with $13 million guaranteed

Previous team: New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints

New York Giants

New York Jets

Philadelphia Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers

San Francisco 49ers

Javon Hargrave , DT

2022 stats: 60 combined tackles, 11 sacks, one forced fumble

Reported terms: Four years, $80 million with $40 million guaranteed

Previous team: Philadelphia Eagles

Seattle Seahawks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans

Washington Commanders

Andrew Wylie, OT

2022 stats: 17 starts, nine sacks allowed (per PFF)

Reported terms: Three years, $24 million

Previous team: Kansas City Chiefs

Nick Gates, OL

2022 stats: 10 games (eight starts), one sack allowed (per PFF)

Reported terms: Three years, $16.5 million with $8 million guaranteed

Previous team: New York Giants

Best players available

(via FOX Sports' 2023 NFL free agent top 50 rankings)

Lamar Jackson (Franchised Tagged)

Orlando Brown Jr.

James Bradberry

Saquon Barkley (Franchised Tagged)

Josh Jacobs (Franchised Tagged)

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Jamel Dean

Lavonte David

Dalvin Tomlinson

Tony Pollard (Franchised Tagged)

Dre'Mont Jones

Dalton Schultz

Marcus Davenport

Yannick Ngakoue

Odell Beckham Jr.

Kaleb McGary

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Jordan Poyer

Mike Gesicki

Patrick Peterson

Allen Lazard

Isaac Seumalo

Fletcher Cox

Rock Ya-Sin

David Long Jr.

Zach Allen

Byron Murphy Jr.

Miles Sanders

Dalton Risner

Evan Engram (Franchised Tagged)

Jakobi Meyers

Garrett Bradbury

DJ Chark

