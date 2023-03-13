2023 NFL free-agency tracker: Signings, best players available
NFL free agency is here!
The legal tampering period opened at noon ET on Monday, allowing all free agents to discuss contracts and reach agreements with teams. Free agency will officially open when the new league year begins on Wednesday, March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. Teams can officially sign players at that time.
Here's a look at the notable moves that have been made, along with the top players still available:
Players signed
2022 stats: 45.9 average yards per punt, 41.2 net yards per punt
Reported terms: Three years, $8.65 million with $4.325 million guaranteed
Previous team: Atlanta Falcons
David Onyemata, DT
2022 stats: 43 combined tackles, five sacks, one fumble recovery
Reported terms: Three years, $35 million with $24 million guaranteed
Previous team: New Orleans Saints
2022 stats: 71 combined tackles, four interceptions, one forced fumble, eight passes defended
Reported terms: Four years, $64 million
Previous team: Cincinnati Bengals
Conner McGovern, G
2022 stats: 15 starts, two sacks allowed (per Pro Football Focus)
Reported terms: Three years, $23 million
Previous team: Dallas Cowboys
Shy Tuttle, DT
2022 stats: 49 combined tackles, two sacks
Reported terms: Three years, $19.5 million with $13 million guaranteed
Previous team: New Orleans Saints
Vonn Bell, S
2022 stats: 77 combined tackles, four interceptions, one fumble recovery
Reported terms:
Previous team: Cincinnati Bengals
T.J. Edwards, LB
2022 stats: 159 combined tackles, two sacks, one fumble recovered
Reported terms: Three years, $19.5 million with $12 million guaranteed
Previous team: Philadelphia Eagles
Nate Davis, G
2022 stats: 12 starts, three sacks allowed (per PFF)
Reported terms: Three years, $30 million with $19.25 million guaranteed
Previous team: Tennessee Titans
Tremaine Edmunds, LB
2022 stats: 102 combined tackles, one interception, one sack
Reported terms: Four years, $72 million with $50 million guaranteed
Previous team: Buffalo Bills
Germaine Pratt, LB
2022 stats: 99 combined tackles, one sack, two interceptions, one fumble recovery
Reported terms: Three years, $21 million
Previous team: Cincinnati Bengals
Mike McGlinchey, RT
2022 stats: 17 starts, six sacks allowed (per Pro Football Focus)
Reported terms: Five years, $87.5 million with $50 million guaranteed
Previous team: San Francisco 49ers
Ben Powers, G
2022 stats: 17 starts, zero sacks allowed (per PFF)
Reported terms: Four years, $52 million with $28.5 million guaranteed
Previous team: Baltimore Ravens
Jarrett Stidham, QB
2022 stats: 656 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, three interceptions, 89.2 passer rating
Reported terms: Two years, $10 million with $5 million guaranteed
Previous team: Las Vegas Raiders
Cam Sutton, CB
2022 stats: 43 combined tackles, three interceptions, 15 passes defended
Reported terms: Three years, 33 million with $22.5 million guaranteed
Previous team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Jawaan Taylor, OT
2022 stats: 17 starts, five sacks allowed (per PFF)
Reported terms: Four years, $80 million with $60 million guaranteed
Previous team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Jimmy Garoppolo, QB
2022 stats: 2,437 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, four interceptions, 103.0 passer rating
Reported terms: Three years, $67.5 million with $34 million guaranteed
Previous team: San Francisco 49ers
Mike White, QB
2022 stats: 1,152 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, four interceptions, 75.7 passer rating
Reported terms: Two years, worth up to $16 million
Previous team: New York Jets
Josh Oliver, TE
2022 stats: 14 receptions, 149 yards, two receiving touchdowns
Reported terms: Three years, $21 million with $10.75 million guaranteed
Previous team: Minnesota Vikings
Jonathan Jones, CB
2022 stats: 69 combines tackles, four interceptions, 11 passes defended
Reported terms: Two years, $20 million with $13 million guaranteed
Previous team: New England Patriots
Javon Hargrave, DT
2022 stats: 60 combined tackles, 11 sacks, one forced fumble
Reported terms: Four years, $80 million with $40 million guaranteed
Previous team: Philadelphia Eagles
Andrew Wylie, OT
2022 stats: 17 starts, nine sacks allowed (per PFF)
Reported terms: Three years, $24 million
Previous team: Kansas City Chiefs
Nick Gates, OL
2022 stats: 10 games (eight starts), one sack allowed (per PFF)
Reported terms: Three years, $16.5 million with $8 million guaranteed
Previous team: New York Giants
Best players available
(via FOX Sports' 2023 NFL free agent top 50 rankings)
Lamar Jackson (Franchised Tagged)
Saquon Barkley (Franchised Tagged)
Josh Jacobs (Franchised Tagged)
Tony Pollard (Franchised Tagged)
Odell Beckham Jr.
Patrick Peterson
Evan Engram (Franchised Tagged)
