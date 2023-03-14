National Football League
WR Jakobi Meyers is expected to sign with Las Vegas Raiders

Published Mar. 14, 2023 12:41 p.m. EDT

Receiver Jakobi Meyers is expected to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders for three years at $33 million, including $21 million guaranteed.

Meyers will join QB Jimmy Garoppolo as Las Vegas additions. The Raiders had released Derek Carr, who signed with the New Orleans Saints

The 26-year-old receiver has played his entire career with the Patriots, who signed Meyers as an undrafted free agent out of NC State in 2019. He has recorded 235 receptions, 2,758 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in four seasons as a pro. Last year he had 67 receptions for 804 yards and a career-high six touchdowns.

Meyers will likely to fall in as WR2 alongside Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller. Vegas franchise-tagged RB Josh Jacobs for 2023, which could make for a potent combination of skill players. But it all hinges on whether new QB Garoppolo proves to be an upgrade over Carr.

Meyers comes in at No. 45 in the FOX Sports free agent rankings. 

Analysis From FOX Sports' free-agent rankings:

quote

Some say he's the best receiver in this bad market. He's been the best receiver in the underwhelming Patriots offense over the past two seasons, but he's probably a No. 2 or 3 receiver on most teams outside of New England.



