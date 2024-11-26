National Football League 2024 NFL Playoff Scenarios: Which teams can clinch in Week 13? Published Nov. 26, 2024 8:00 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NFL playoffs don't start for another six weeks, but teams can start locking down a postseason berth as soon as this weekend.

Three teams — the Buffalo Bills, defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions — all have opportunities to clinch a spot in the postseason, if a few scenarios play out the right way in Week 13.

Check out this week's playoff scenarios below!

[Related: 2024 NFL Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Standings ]

ADVERTISEMENT

AFC

HOW THE BUFFALO BILLS CAN CLINCH THE AFC EAST

Buffalo Bills win + Miami Dolphins loss

The Bills will host the banged-up San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. The 5-6 Dolphins, winner of three in a row, will visit the 8-3 Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Thanksgiving night.

The Bills have won the AFC East title the last four years, but have not secured a conference title since 1993.

Nick labels the Bills as the team 'he would least likely to play' in playoffs | What's Wright?

HOW THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS CAN CLINCH A PLAYOFF BERTH

Kansas City Chiefs win + Miami Dolphins loss or tie OR

OR Kansas City Chiefs win + Denver Broncos loss

OR Kansas City Chiefs win + Los Angeles Chargers loss + Denver Broncos tie

Kansas City Chiefs tie + Miami Dolphins loss

The 10-1 Chiefs will face off the Las Vegas Raiders on Black Friday at home in Kansas City, while the 7-5 Bo Nix-led Broncos will take on the struggling Cleveland Browns at home on Monday night. The Chargers are coming off of a loss against the Ravens, but hope to bounce back against Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

The Chiefs have clinched the AFC title four times in the last five years, and are looking to achieve a history-making Super Bowl three-peat this season.

[Related: 2024 NFL Playoff Picture: Seahawks, Bucs, Dolphins showing signs of life ]

NFC

HOW THE DETROIT LIONS CAN CLINCH A PLAYOFF BERTH

OR Detroit Lions win + San Francisco 49ers loss or tie + Arizona Cardinals loss or tie + Seattle Seahawks loss + Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss or tie

Detroit Lions win + San Francisco 49ers loss or tie + Arizona Cardinals loss + Seattle Seahawks tie + Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss or tie OR

OR Detroit Lions win + San Francisco 49ers loss or tie + Arizona Cardinals loss or tie + Seattle Seahawks loss + Washington Commanders loss or tie + Atlanta Falcons loss

Detroit Lions win + San Francisco 49ers loss or tie + Arizona Cardinals loss or tie + Seattle Seahawks loss + Washington Commanders loss + Atlanta Falcons tie OR

Detroit Lions win + San Francisco 49ers loss or tie + Arizona Cardinals loss + Seattle Seahawks tie + Washington Commanders loss or tie + Atlanta Falcons loss OR

Detroit Lions win + San Francisco 49ers loss or tie + Arizona Cardinals loss + Seattle Seahawks tie + Washington Commanders loss + Atlanta Falcons tie

The Lions are on a nine-game winning streak, and next host the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving. Meanwhile, the Cardinals are looking to put their latest loss behind them as they take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

The Seattle Seahawks sit in first place in the NFC West and will travel to East Rutherford on Sunday to face the worn-down Jets, who sit at 3-8. Tampa Bay dominated the New York Giants on Sunday, and head to Charlotte this Sunday to meet the Panthers, who may have a little momentum after only losing to the defending champion Chiefs by three points last week.

Jayden Daniels and the Commanders narrowly lost to a Cooper Rush-led Cowboys team last Sunday, and now will match up against the Tennessee Titans in Week 13, after the Will Levis-led squad managed to take down the AFC South division-leading Houston Texans last week.

Jared Goff after the Lions' dominant 24-6 win over Colts: 'Our Defense held us up' | NFL on FOX

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League

share